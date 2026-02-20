Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Dyson PencilWash: a tiny cleaner that could actually make a big difference
Buyer's Guide

Dyson PencilWash: a tiny cleaner that could actually make a big difference

Feb 20, 2026, 2:24 pm EST
3 min read
Dyson PencilWash: a tiny cleaner that could actually make a big difference
Dyson

I didn’t think I needed another floor cleaner in my life. Between a stick vacuum, a robot vacuum, a mop, and the occasional paper towel run after someone spills juice (hi, kids), I’ve felt pretty covered. Then, the Dyson PencilWash came on the scene.

The PencilWash comes on the heels of Dyson’s PencilVac, released last year and marketed as the “world’s slimmest vacuum.” So I suppose the PencilWash will be the world’s slimmest mop?

In any case, the announcement has me excited— because I think it’s solving a very specific, very modern problem: we want clean floors without turning cleaning into an event.

Dyson PencilWash Review: It’s Built for the Way We Actually Live

Most of us aren’t deep-cleaning marble foyers every weekend. We’re wiping up coffee splashes, sticky kitchen tiles, and whatever just happened near the fridge.

The PencilWash feels designed for that exact in-between space:

  • Slim enough to tuck away in a small home or apartment
  • Light enough that you don’t mentally prepare before grabbing it
  • Simple enough that you don’t need a five-step setup

At just under five pounds (before filling it), it’s closer to the weight of a stick vacuum than a bulky wet cleaner. If something is easy to grab, I’ll use it. If it’s heavy and awkward? It becomes a chore to avoid.

The Hygiene Angle Is What Makes This Interesting

I’m super interested in the hygiene factor here.

Instead of pushing the same dirty water around like a traditional mop, this cleaner continuously feeds fresh water onto the roller while pulling the mess away into a separate collection area. That way, your floors aren’t getting washed with grime you just picked up.

As someone who’s always wondered whether I’m actually cleaning or just redistributing dirt, that’s appealing. And if you have kids, pets, or just high-traffic floors, that separation between clean water and dirty residue is a real upgrade.

It’s Not Trying to Replace Your Vacuum

This isn’t a do-everything machine. It won’t suck up cereal or replace your main vacuum. It’s specifically made for washing sealed hard floors: tile, vinyl, laminate, marble, sealed wood…for tackling wet messes and surface grime.

So you’ll still need a vacuum. But—as an incredibly compact floor-washing machine, it’s pretty practical for small homes and apartments. It lets you wash the floors without having to fill a bucket and is much cleaner than a Swiffer. That’s practical.

Thoughtful Design (Not Just Skinny for Show)

The ultra-thin handle is gorgeous and useful. The pivot allows it to drop almost flat, which means it slides under couches, beds, or low cabinets without you doing yoga. That detail alone tells me someone actually tested this in real homes.

Battery life is approximately 30 minutes per charge, which, for most normal-sized spaces, is more than enough for a whole-floor pass. And if you really want more time, the battery can be swapped out.

For $349, including a charging stand, it’s positioned noticeably below some of Dyson’s higher-end floor systems. However, nearly $350 for something that replaces your Swiffer is on the steep side.

My Take? It’s for Apartment Dwellers

The more I think about it, the more I realize this product is perfect for someone living in a compact and wants to streamline their cleaning. This thing should be easy to store, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and hygenic—all things important to apartment dweller, most likely in an urban area.

And with features like those, the PencilWash might become one of those tools you reach for multiple times a week—because it makes cleaning so darn easy!

The Dyson PencilWash’s release date is yet announced.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.

