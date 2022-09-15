The ultimate outdoor gadgets guide–portable air conditioners, Apple Watch Ultra, and more

Lauren Wadowsky

Planning your first outdoor trip? From flashlights to portable speakers, today's roundup has the gear you need as a beginner. Discover them in the blog.

Apple Watch Ultra in use

Organizing a camping trip? Maybe you’ll spend a weekend hiking in the mountains. Either way, if it’s one of your first outdoor adventures, our ultimate outdoor gadgets guide for beginners has you covered. This gear keeps you safe and having fun.

Bring a smartwatch that lasts for days with the Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch. Its rugged build can handle the outdoors, while the up to 60-hour battery life is great for extended outdoor trips.

And, of course, you’ll want to ensure you have plenty of power with you. The BioLite BaseCharge Series is an excellent choice with its high wattage and many ports.

Check out these tech gadgets for smooth first-time outdoor trips.

1. The Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra on a wrist

Whether you hike, kayak, or camp, you need a smartwatch that can keep up with your adventures, like the Apple Watch Ultra. Its the most water-resistant Apple Watch to date and has a multi-day battery life of up to 60 hours.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

2. The BioLite BaseCharge Series ensures you have plenty of power in the wilderness and has portable designs you can easily carry.

BioLite BaseCharge Series in a video

Enjoy ample wattage wherever you are with the BioLite BaseCharge Series. Consisting of the 1500 and 600 models, these power stations have ports for almost everything and deliver hours of power.

Preorder them for $699 on the official website.

3. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker gives you big sound outdoors and boasts an IP67 rating against dust and water.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in color options

Relax to your music while you’re outside with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. It’s super portable, drop-proof, and can handle dust, dirt, splashes, and submersion in water.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Zero Breeze Mark 2 A/C series chills the air anywhere. So you could totally sleep in an air-conditioned tent while you camp.

Zero Breeze Mark 2 in a video

Stop putting up with sweltering temperatures during your adventures with the Zero Breeze Mark 2 A/C series. Weighing only 16.5 pounds, it requires no generator and dispenses air 30° cooler in just 10 minutes.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

5. The Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series keeps your hands toasty during ski trips, winter hikes, fall camping, and more.

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer in use

Don’t let cold hands ruin your winter outdoor trips with the Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series. These gadgets warm your hands and protect your skin in freezing temperatures. Choose capacities up to 10,000 mAh and enjoy up to 14 hours of use.

Get it for $27.99 on the official website.

6. The HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight illuminates up to 200 meters in front of you, keeping a useful gadget at your side.

HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT in gray

Light your way through dark campgrounds, paths, and more with the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. Its modes include Lighting, Flashing, and SOS, which is why it’s in our ultimate gadgets guide.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

7. The Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker keeps track of loved ones while you’re adventuring with standalone GPS tracking and geofencing alerts.

Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker in black

Prepare for your kids venturing too far ahead of you on bike trail by packing the Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker in their backpacks. It provides real-time GPS tracking and location history. There’s even a tracker button a loved one can press if there’s an emergency.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

8. The BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank offers a 6,000 mAh battery and a portable design, giving you fast charging off grid.

BioLite Charge 20 PD and a person

Keep your smartphone, earbuds, and other devices charged while you’re off the grid with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. It can charge your smartphone 1.5 times and power multiple gadgets at once.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

9. The Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light

Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light on a tree

Illuminate your camp with the Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light. Its carabiner top allows it to hang almost anywhere. Meanwhile, the lightweight, convenient design is easy to carry, so we included it in our ultimate outdoor gadgets guide.

Get it for $64.99 on Amazon.

10. The HOKOLITE 210°-beam headlamp lights the path in front of you and keeps you safe with its powerful COB wide-beam technology.

HOKOLITE 210° on a person

See your surroundings more easily with the HOKOLITE 210°-beam headlamp. Lightweight and waterproof, it shines 1,200 lumens and has 5 light modes.

Get it for $32.99 on the official website.

Ensure smooth first trips into the great outdoors with these outdoor gadgets for beginners. Which one(s) are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

