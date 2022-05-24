Envision Glasses use AI to help the visually impaired throughout their daily routines

By Mark Gulino on May 24, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

If you or a loved one struggles with visual impairment, you'll be pleased to know there's technology that can help. Using the power of AI and AR, personal gadgets that focus on assistive functionality are here and available to buy today. Join us as we look at one of these useful devices and explore how it's helping solve problems. Read on to learn more.

Envision Glasses can detect objects, colors, and more

Life is hard for people who are fortunate enough not to have any impairments. It’s far more difficult for those who are. Thankfully, using the power of artificial intelligence, Envision Glasses have arrived to assist those who are visually impaired as they navigate their daily routines. Today we’re digging into what they are and how they help those who need them. Let’s get started, shall we?

Envision Glasses have the power to improve daily activities

Scans text and makes it easier to read or understand

Right away, one of how assistive Envision Glasses can make life better for the visually impaired is by making text readable. The device lets you scan text to make it clearer to read. Not only that, it can even read text aloud, making it easier to understand. “Batch Scan” lets you read larger amounts of text, like books, for example.

It’s easy for most people to take reading for granted—after all, labels, instructions, street signs, and so many other objects we rely on all use text. A tool like this can make all the difference.

Envision Glasses (Official Promo)

Describes the environment so that you’re more aware

Another handy feature Envision Glasses offer is its ability to scan and interpret your environment. Using a feature called “Scene Description,” it can let you know what it sees around you, keeping you more informed. Taking a walk through the park? All you need to do is listen to the description.

Detects important things, like faces, objects, and colors

If you or your loved one has trouble deciphering faces or colors, assistive Envision Glasses can help with that too. They include facial recognition and object recognition, plus color detection. This can improve social situations or even activities like sorting laundry and picking out clothing. All very important functions in maintaining an independent daily routine.

The Glasses can describe surrounding environments

Includes all the hardware necessary to perform effectively

It’s important to also touch on what allows Envision Glasses to perform their assistive tasks effectively: the hardware. For example, the device features an 8-MP camera and a wide field of view (FOV). Its battery charges via USB-C and can run up to 6 hours with standard use. There’s a directional mono speaker with USB and Bluetooth audio. Speaking of Bluetooth, the glasses include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Lastly, the device is lightweight and water and dust-resistant.

The device makes it easier to read text

A useful tool that gives power back to the visually impaired

Since every person is uniquely different, it’s difficult to say whether the assistive Envision Glasses are worth their cost for everyone. For example, each person’s visual impairment and the extent of their needs will vary, limiting the device’s usefulness on an individual basis. That said, there’s a lot of great stuff here that can absolutely help those who need an assistive boost.

The abilities to scan faces and objects, describe environments, and make it easier to read text are all things that can make major improvements in daily routines. If this sounds like something that can make a difference in your life or a loved one’s life, you should head over to the official website to learn more.

You can get Envision Glasses here for $3,461.

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
