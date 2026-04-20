I couldn’t stop scrolling—So I tried these digital detox gadgets

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I don’t know about you, but my nightly “quick check of the headlines” was never very quick. Somehow, staying up‑to‑date turned into two hours of scrolling—and it didn’t leave me much for anything else. As a mom, I started realizing I needed a little help putting my phone down. So I decided to research a bunch of gadgets and tools designed to literally pull me away from my phone—a how-to-stop doomscrolling, if you will.

What I found surprised me. Some of the solutions were pretty simple, while others felt a little silly at first. Here’s what helped me reclaim my time and focus—my life, really—after hours.

How These Gadgets Actually Help You Unplug

Before we jump into the products, let’s get one thing straight: phones are opportunistic little buggers. The apps, notifications, and feeds are designed to catch your attention, then keep you locked in. That’s great for a company’s engagement; not so great if you want quality time with kids, sleep, or real-life hobbies.

Many of the gadgets below work because they add friction to that endless scroll formula. They put a barrier between you and your phone, making it harder to access. And when something isn’t right at your fingertips, you’re less likely to interupt what you’re doing to seek it out.

How to stop doomscrolling? The gadgets below offer some help.

Best E-Ink Tablets for Focus

One of the most effective tricks for me has been disabling the color on my phone in the evening. Turns out, feeds and reels are a lot less appealing in black and white. If you still like to read an eBook or mark up a document, a dedicated E-Ink tablet could let you read while still being eye-friendly and minimizing distractions.

Remarkable Remarkable 2 I love the Remarkable 2. This thing basically tricks my brain into being productive while unplugged. It feels like writing on real paper, so I actually look forward to journaling on it. Best of all, it’s distraction free. There are no notifications, no apps, no feeds. Just me, my thoughts, and maybe some notes or sketches. Meanwhile, I can back up my work without touching my phone, so I still stay organized. Get it for $ 390.00

Daylight Computer Daylight Computer DC1 I didn’t expect a tablet to help me use my phone less—but the Daylight Computer DC1 kind of forces it in the best way. It sits somewhere between a Kindle and an iPad, but it’s screen looks like paper—which makes it less likely to pull me into a late-night scroll spiral. Plus, the custom Android-based system is designed to keep users focused. I love the stylus—it lets me jot stuff down so I don’t have to grab my phone. Get it for $ 729.00

Best Minimalist Phones for Fewer Spirals

If you’re really serious about digital detox—like, you’ll actually trade in your smartphone for something more basic—I’ve got ideas. There’s a range of great E-Ink smartphones and dumbphones out there that just might be more fun to use than the latest iPhone.

Mudita Mudita Kompakt Switching to a minimalist phone may sound extreme. But the Mudita Kompakt made me realize how much screen time is just… noise. This is the kind of device that doesn’t just limit distractions—it removes them completely. The paper-like screen feels calm and easy on the eyes, which makes texting or checking something quick feel intentional. I appreciate the distraction-free interface. It really shows just the essentials, so no apps, feeds or the usual clutter. There’s even a physical button that cuts off connectivity (mic, network, etc.) The icing on the cake? Six days of battery life! Get it for $ 399.00

Punkt Punkt. MP02 The Punkt MP02 is the kind of phone that makes you question everything about your current screen habits. It strips things all the way back, and that’s exactly why it works. It doesn’t support apps or social media. Just call and texts. The privacy-focused OS ensures you aren’t constantly being tracked or pulled into data-hungry ecosystems. It’s is my dream “weekend phone,” one I’d swap with my smartphone when I want to be fully present. Get it for $ 299.00

Clocks That Aren’t Your Phone

Before my digital detox, my phone was my go-to clock—alarm in the morning, quick time checks throughout the day. The problem? Every time I picked it up, I didn’t just check the time. I checked messages, email, and… the headlines. What should’ve been a two-second glance turned into a full-on scroll session.

What finally broke the cycle? A minimalist alarm clock and an analog watch.

Hatch Hatch Restore 3 The gadget that finally got me to stop scrolling in bed. The Hatch Restore 3 replaces that late-night browsing with an actual wind-down routine—and I didn’t realize how much I needed that. Combining calm lighting and audio, it signals to the body that it’s time to sleep. Meanwhile, there are guided meditations and sleep stories, so you never need to phone to just hear something. Get it for $ 169.99

Loftie Loftie Clock Another great option is the Loftie Smart Alarm Clock. Like the Hatch Restore 3, it’s so much more than just an alarm clock. Actually, it’s a full sleep routine with a two-phase alarm that wakes you gently. A soft sound plays at first, then a second one—so you’re never jolted awake by a loud alarm. I love the evening wind-down cues: soft light and relaxing sounds let me know it’s nearly time for bed—and help make your bedtime consistent. Get it for $ 169.99

Casio Casio F91W Series This might be the simplest swap on this list—but it made one of the biggest differences for me. The Casio F91W is that classic, no-frills digital watch that does exactly what I need… and nothing that pulls me back into my phone. It shows the time, date, alarm—that’s it. Plus, it’s so thin and easy to wear, I forget I even have it on (which is kind of the point). It’s been around since 1989 for a reason. It just works. Get it for $ 39.95 $ 33.50 -16.1%

Top Phone Lockboxes and App Disabling Systems

Or sometimes you just need to put a lock on your phone. This was my situation every time we went to the playground with the kids. They’d start playing, I’d get lost in my phone—and missed those beautiful moments watching them them run and jump. These tools put a lock on your phone, so you can be present.

Brick The Brick This one is kind of genius because it solves my biggest problem: I always override app limits. Like, every single time. Brick is different—it physically forces me to commit to staying off my phone. Yep it has a physical tap-to-lock system – I tap the Brick to my phone, and it instantly blocks the apps I’ve chosen (social, email, news… all my usual traps). Unlike screen time limits, I can’t just hit “ignore.” I actually have to go back to the Brick to unlock everything, which makes me think twice. This is what I use during work hours or when I’m with my kids. I “brick” my phone and leave the device in another room. Get it for $ 59.00

Boom Bloom Card Bloom is another tiny but mighty accountability buddy. Instead of relying on willpower (which never lasts past five minutes), I physically have to tap this sleek stainless-steel card to my phone to unlock apps. That small action makes me pause, rethink, and—finally—stay on task. I can even set different focus blocks for work, study, or family time so my phone only works on my terms. Get it for $ 39.00

Unpulq Unpluq Tag The Unpluq Tag is like a nudge from your future self: “Hey, maybe the real world is more interesting than the tenth cat video today.” It’s a small, physical device that connects to your phone through the Unpluq app. It offers a simple, science-backed way to cut screen time by about an hour and 20 minutes a day—without deleting a single app. The price Includes a 1-year Unpluq Premium subscription with data insights and personalized recommendations to help build healthier phone habits. Get it for $ 79.00

Mindsight Mindsight Timed Lock Box Mindsight Timed Lock Box brings new meaning to “out of sight, out of mind.” It literally keeps your phone locked in a box. You can choose from 3 commitment modes: Simple Lock, Standard Mode with a timed countdown and unlock code, or Fortress Mode with a countdown and no unlock code for maximum self-control. The set timers range from 1 minute to 30 days. I like the Fortress Mode for Sunday family brunch. The timer counts down, and suddenly, there’s no temptation, no scrolling—just real conversation, laughter, and focus. Get it for $ 39.95



Pro Tips That Actually Make a Difference

Here’s what helped me get better results alongside these gadgets:

📌 Set specific goals.

“Just put it away” never works. Try “no phone until 8 pm” or “phone only after homework is done.”

📌 Schedule breaks instead of arbitrary checks.

Timed sessions with lock boxes turn vague intentions into real boundaries.

📌 Delete Underused Social Media Apps.

I used to have all the social apps, but I rarely used some. When I did check, I fell into the abyss, “catching up” for an hour. So I deleted those, eliminating the temptation entirely.

The Bottom Line

You want to know how to stop doomscrolling because it eats up your evenings—and that’s totally valid. You’re not alone. Breaking that cycle takes intention, structure, and sometimes a little gear that makes it easier to stay away from the screen. The gadgets above aren’t magic, but they do make real change more achievable when willpower alone isn’t enough.