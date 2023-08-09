Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 9, 2023, 8:30 am EDT

Tired of washing dishes by hand? Meet the Shabosh countertop dishwasher, you're kitchen's new superhero for quick, eco-friendly, and hassle-free cleaning!

Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel
Shabosh washes dishes in as few as 40 seconds

Introducing the Shabosh portable dishwasher! This countertop dishwasher is ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, and travel. Even better, it uses 80% less water and 70 times less power than typical dishwashers.

Don’t have a dishwasher? Maybe you want to minimize your impact on the planet. In either situation, the Shabosh dishwasher is worth considering. This gadget requires no plumbing, folds for storage, and works efficiently.

As someone who has lived without a dishwasher, I know the hassle of cooking and cleaning without automated dishwashing. And that’s why I’m so impressed with Shabosh.

I love that it doesn’t connect to plumbing and can be folded when not in use. Even better, it’s energy efficient and uses less water than traditional dishwashers.

Like the sound of it? Follow me as I review this countertop dishwasher.

Shabosh in lifestyle scenes

Get a space-saving dishwasher

The first studio apartment I lived in after college didn’t have a dishwasher. But I loved to cook. So I often found myself scrubbing pots, pans, and dishes late into the night.

I wished there was a tiny dishwasher I could buy. But at the time, there were few options on the market and they were rather expensive for my budget. So I kept scrubbing.

Thinking back on it, the Shabosh would have been ideal for my living situation back then. This countertop dishwasher is about the size of a laptop and folds and stores easily. I could have kept it in a closet or cupboard until I needed it and constructed it in seconds when I did.

Install a no-plumping dishwasher

So how is it possible for the Shabosh to fold down and store? By not requiring plumbing, of course. Yes, this handy kitchen gadget offers a patented washing technology that doesn’t need a water line.

How does it work? The Shabosh dishwasher offers a patented, high-pressure washing cycle that mixes soap and water together. It then atomizes and heats the soapy water to 149°F (65°C) and sends it to the pump system.

You can then use the included high-pressure valve to powerwash all your plates at once. Then, you can let your dishes air-dry on the rack.

Say goodbye to spending your evenings and weekends scrubbing dishes and pans—and use the time to relax!

Clean your dishes in 40 seconds

My current dishwasher completes a cycle in 50 minutes. This includes time to rinse, wash, and heat dry. It all seems pretty quick until you compare it to the Shabosh.

Because this countertop dishwasher cleans the dishes in 40 seconds. That’s under a minute! It’s lightning fast compared to my current dishwasher. And, if I consider the time it used to take me to wash up in my pre-dishwasher days, there’s simply no comparison.

The Shabosh gives small, dishwasher-less kitchens a way to powerwash all you dishes at once, saving you time and energy.

Go for an energy-efficient dishwasher

That’s right, the Shabosh dishwasher saves on energy. Its cutting-edge technology uses 70x less power than most dishwashers, making it a more sustainable option.

It also uses 80% less water than traditional dishwashers. So it’s an ideal choice in areas that experience drought or when you’re RVing.

In fact, the Shabosh uses only 3L of water, making it a super sustainable kitchen gadget compared to modern built-in dishwashers that use about 3 gallons of water.

Take this dishwasher RVing

Is RVing your thing? Then the Shabosh dishwasher can also give you an extra hand at mealtime. With its portable size and foldable design, you can easily take it on the road with you.

And, since it uses only 3 liters of water, you don’t have to worry about it using up your water supply.

Buy this compact dishwasher for your dorm room

Want to cook at college without washing a mountain of dishes afterward? The Shabosh can help in this situation too. Its compact size fits easily on your desk or on a table in a communal kitchenette.

And, when you’re done, simply fold it and store it in your closet. It’s that easy!

Wash a full set of dishes

You’re probably wondering how many dishes this compact dishwasher holds. I’m happy to report that it fits plate settings for 2 people: 2 flat plates, 2 soup plates, 1 pan, 8–12 pieces of cutlery, and 2 glasses.

With a capacity like this, you can have a friend over every night of the week without the trouble of washing up.

Save time and energy with the Shabosh dishwasher

To sum it up, the Shabosh countertop dishwasher rocks! I’ve been through the dishwashing struggle, so I’m impressed with how this little gadget makes life easier.

It’s small but mighty—ideal for small spaces like apartments, dorms, and even road trips. No plumbing? No problem! That’s what sets Shabosh apart: you can put it together anywhere without the fuss.

Whether you are a student, an apartment dweller, or just tired of scrubbing, the Shabosh dishwasher is a hero. So, say goodbye to dishpan hands and hello to a smarter way to clean.

Preorder Shabosh on Indiegogo for $131!

