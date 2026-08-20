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TESSAN 250W voltage converter travel adapter (TC03) review
Product Reviews

TESSAN 250W voltage converter travel adapter (TC03) review

Aug 20, 2026, 3:31 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
TESSAN 250W voltage converter travel adapter (TC03) review
Image Credits: TESSAN

Most people don’t think about voltage until they’re standing in a hotel room somewhere with a US charger and an outlet that clearly won’t accept it. The US runs on 110V. Most of Europe, Asia, and Australia run closer to 220V or 230V. Plug the wrong device into the wrong outlet and you’re either looking at a dead charger or a genuine safety problem.

TESSAN built the TC03 to deal with that specific issue, and it does more than just step the voltage down. It’s also a plug adapter and a small charging station rolled into one unit, which is worth walking through in some detail.

TESSAN 250W voltage converter travel adapter (TC03) review
Image Credits: TESSAN

The Foreign Outlet Problem, Solved

At its core, this is a step-down voltage converter. It takes 220V-230V AC input and brings it down to 110V AC output, capped at 250W. That’s enough for phones, tablets, cameras, headphones, and most small electronics people actually travel with.

It won’t run a hair dryer or anything with a heating element. Those pull far more power than 250W, and TESSAN says as much directly. Before plugging anything in, check what the device actually needs. That single step avoids most of the problems people run into with converters like this.

Secretly a Six-Port Charging Station

TESSAN didn’t stop at solving the voltage problem. The unit also has 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, so six devices can charge at once if needed. That’s a real advantage for anyone traveling with a partner, or just carrying the usual stack of phone, tablet, and earbuds most people have now.

The USB-C port supports 20W fast charging too. Not the fastest charging speed on the market, but enough to matter when you’re trying to get a phone from 20% to something usable before heading out for the day.

Four Plugs, Zero Panic in Any Country

Plug shape is usually the first problem travelers hit, before voltage even comes into play. The TC03 comes with four interchangeable plug types: Type C, Type G, Type I/A, and Type F. Together, they cover the UK, most of continental Europe, Japan, Australia, China, France, Germany, and Spain.

That’s a long list of countries covered by one unit. Anyone doing a multi-country trip would otherwise be juggling separate adapters for each stop.

Barely Bigger Than a Deck of Cards

Size-wise, the TC03 measures 3.81 x 2.56 x 1.77 inches and weighs about 7.65 ounces. It fits into a day bag or the corner of a suitcase without taking up real estate you’d rather use for clothes or shoes.

It’s a reasonable fit for vacations, business trips, study abroad stints, cruises, or a short hotel stay where you don’t want five different chargers taking up space.

The Guardrails That Keep You From Frying Anything

Since this involves actual voltage conversion, the safety features matter more here than on a typical gadget. The TC03 has built-in over-current protection, overload protection, and temperature control, all meant to stop the unit from overheating or pulling more power than it can handle.

Still, those protections are a backup, not a replacement for paying attention. Confirm your device supports 110V, keep total power under 250W, and skip anything with a heating element. Read the label on your charger. It’s usually right there.

TESSAN 250W voltage converter travel adapter (TC03) review
Image Credits: TESSAN

Who Should Actually Toss This in Their Bag

If you’re traveling with a phone, tablet, camera, and headphones across multiple countries, the TC03 handles both problems at once: voltage and plug shape. That’s the whole pitch, and it holds up.

It’s not for hair dryers, space heaters, or anything else pulling serious wattage. For everyday electronics, though, it cuts down what you’d otherwise need to pack.

Worth the Suitcase Real Estate?

At $43.99, you’re getting voltage conversion, six charging ports, and four plug types in one unit. For anyone who travels internationally regularly, that combination solves two annoying problems without needing separate gear for each. It’s a small thing to pack, and it earns its spot.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

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