Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: One’s sleek, one’s smart—but which one’s worth it?

Oct 23, 2025

Most of us want to move more, sleep better, and stress less, but we’re not about to spend half a paycheck on a smartwatch to do it. That’s where Fitbit’s older models come in. The Fitbit Inspire 3 and Fitbit Luxe might not be the newest kids on the block, but they’ve still got plenty of energy left for your 2025 fitness goals. Both track your workouts, sleep, and stress. But which one actually deserves a spot on your wrist?

Fitbit

Between work deadlines and school pick-ups, I definitely feel like I’m on a treadmill most days—just not the kind that burns actual calories! But I have been trying to move more—walking when I can, sneaking in quick weight-lifting sessions—but I’ve been craving a way to actually track that effort. I want to do it without blowing my budget. That’s what led me to compare the Fitbit Inspire 3 vs Luxe. Released in 2022 and 2021 respectively, these trackers aren’t the newest—but that’s what makes them so budget-friendly.

If you’re also trying to get healthier this fall and winter without spending a ton, the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Luxe are solid contenders. Both are older models, which means you can snag them for less—even if the software’s a bit dated. Fitbit doesn’t officially sell the Luxe anymore, but you can still find refurbished ones on Amazon at great prices.

A true bargain hunter doesn’t let older tech scare them off. So if you’re on the fence about either model in 2025, I’ve broken down their best features to help you decide which one’s actually worth your time (and your steps).

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: Design and Display

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe / Credit: Fitbit

The Fitbit Luxe is definitely the fancier of the two. It has that slim, barely-there silhouette that looks just as stylish in a team meeting as it does during a workout—yes, it dresses up and down. Sometimes, that’s exactly what I want from a fitness tracker. The case is made of stainless steel, and the AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for extra durability.

The Fitbit Inspire 3, on the other hand, is more sporty and casual. It knows its purpose—tracking your activity—and sticks to it. The case is plastic, and it’s slightly larger than the Luxe, so it’s not quite as discreet. But unlike the Luxe, it comes in a few fun color options: Midnight Zen, Lilac Bliss, and Morning Glow. (Right now, the Luxe is only available in black on Amazon). Like its dressier sibling, it also packs an AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Winner: Fitbit Luxe. It’s the jewelry piece of the Fitbit lineup—sleek stainless steel, a slim body, and that bright AMOLED color display make it as much a fashion statement as a fitness tracker.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: Health & Wellness Features

Fitbit Inspire 3 / Credit: Fitbit

So, one’s a fashionista and the other’s sporty. But how do they stack up to what’s really important here, the health and wellness features? Well, on the surface, both have a lot in common in this area.

Stress Management

This one’s a must-have in my 2025 fall/winter smartwatch. Parenting life gets busy starting in September and only intensifies until the New Year. So I was happy to see that both watches have comprehensive stress management tools: a stress score, mindfulness sessions, and guided breathing exercises. A stress score could be just the visual I need to stop for a minute and recalibrate. I found the the Luxe actually gave more detailed stress analytics here in the Fitbit app.

Fitness & Workout Tracking

I don’t have much mental space left to think about my health these days, but I’m hoping one of these Fitbits can do the thinking for me. What I really need is a mini coach on my wrist reminding me that yes, walking a few blocks to pick up my kid does count as cardio (I hope).

Both the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Luxe come ready to track pretty much everything I do (and don’t do). They log steps, distance, and calories all day long—which is great, since half my workout comes from climbing stairs or chasing errands across town. I can also set goals and get little buzzes when I hit them (yay for small wins), and both devices automatically recognize when I’ve started a workout—even if I forget to log it.

Sleep Tracking

Sleep is another story. I start yawning around 10:30, but by the time I actually crawl into bed, my brain’s wide awake and thinking about tomorrow’s to-do list. Both Fitbits track my sleep stages, though, and give me a daily sleep score, and even create a sleep profile over time. They can tell me what I already know: I need to go to bed earlier!

Winner: It’s a tie. When it comes to fitness and workout tracking, the Inspire 3 and Luxe are basically twins—different outfits, same energy!

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: Smart Features

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe / Credit: Fitbit

When it comes to smart features, neither of these Fitbits is trying to be a full-fledged smartwatch. And, at this point in my life, that’s exactly what I want. I don’t need a wrist buzz every time someone emails the PTA. Both models handle the essentials: call, text, and app notifications. I can even see calendar alerts, which is helpful when I forget what day it is (again).

And that’s about where the smarts stop. Neither the Inspire 3 nor Luxe supports music control or Fitbit Pay, so if you’re hoping to go phone-free during workouts, you’ll still need to bring it along. The Inspire 3 does edge out slightly, though—it syncs faster with my phone and feels a bit more responsive overall.

Winner: Fitbit Inspire 3. It’s the better pick if you want a tracker that quickly loops you in on calls and messages, but doesn’t drown you in notifications.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: GPS

Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 / Credit: Fitbit

Let’s talk GPS—the feature that makes outdoor runs (or brisk walks) so much more satisfying. Neither device has built-in GPS, which means you’ll need to use your phone’s GPS for route tracking. That’s called connected GPS, and both the Inspire 3 and Luxe handle it well enough for casual use.

Where the Inspire 3 pulls ahead is consistency. It connects faster and maintains a more reliable signal, which is great for tracking routes or distances when I’m exploring a new walking path. The Luxe gets the job done, but it can lag a little in picking up the connection.

Winner: Fitbit Inspire 3. With its quicker GPS connection and better workout tracking accuracy, it’s the more practical option for anyone who likes seeing their pace and distance in real time.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: Battery Life

Now, this one’s a biggie for me because I’m terrible at remembering to charge my gadgets. The Fitbit Inspire 3 absolutely crushes it here, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge (unless you use the always-on display, which still gives you around 2–3 days). Meanwhile, the Luxe taps out around 5 days. Not bad, but not great if you hate constant recharging.

It’s such a small thing, but not worrying about charging all week really makes me more likely to keep wearing the tracker. The Luxe might win on looks, but the Inspire 3 wins on stamina.

Winner: Fitbit Inspire 3. With twice the battery life and less hassle overall, it’s the easy choice for busy people who’ve misplaced their charger, again (me).

Final Verdict: Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe

After comparing these two, I’d say it comes down to what motivates you most. If you want something that looks chic and doubles as jewelry, the Fitbit Luxe has that “fitness meets fashion” feel. It’s sleek, elegant, and blends right in with everyday outfits—which makes me want to wear it more.

But if you’re looking for something that works harder behind the scenes—tracking your health, keeping up with your workouts, and lasting more than a week without needing a charge—the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the better all-around choice. It’s the practical pick that still looks cute, doesn’t break the bank, and offers better features for the money.

Grab the Fitbit Luxe (refurbished) for $185.30 (63% OFF) $67.99 on Amazon.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 costs $99.95 (10% OFF) $89.99, also on Amazon.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
