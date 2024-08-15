FUNDIAN X1 review: This gamepad & keyboard combo delivers universal compatibility

Looking for a gamepad that does it all? The FUNDIAN X1 CookieRun Edition combines style, functionality, and universal compatibility!

Check out this stylish & convenient gamepad & keyboard combo

I’m always looking for ways to jazz up my gaming experience. So, this week, when the FUNDIAN X1 CookieRun Limited Edition gamepad & keyboard combo landed on my desk for a review, I knew I was in for a treat (pun intended).

A collaboration between FUNDIAN and Devsister, this mini gaming keyboard aims to elevate the gaming experience. It does so with cool features like a touch mouse, a QWERTY keyboard, and a full gamepad. It also has wide device compatibility, working with everything from smartphones to TVs and iPads to Nintendo Switch.

It even includes support for”Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures,” the popular game developed by Devsisters.

Want to learn more? Check out my review of the FUNDIAN X1 below!

FUNDIAN X1 All-in-One Wireless GamePad & Keyboard Combo

A multifunctional gaming tool

As someone who plays games casually, I like peripherals with multiple functions, so the FUNDIAN X1 is ideal. It combines a touch mouse pad, gamepad, and keyboard in one device. With it, I know I have multiple gaming gadgets all charged up and ready to go whenever I want to play.

The multifunctionality is also great for gaming on the go. When I’m out and about, the FUNDIAN X1 gives me 3 gaming gadgets for the space of just one in my backpack, a total win! Say goodbye to a heavy bag and hello to gaming freedom.

FUNDIAN X1 All-in-One Wireless GamePad & Keyboard Combo
Case for FUNDIAN X1 CookieRun Limited Edition

Wide compatibility with other devices

Another standout feature of the FUNDIAN X1 is its wide compatibility. The compact gamepad works with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TV sticks.

This means I can expand my playing options on my smartphone and even give it a full keyboard and mouse. I can also use it to navigate my smart TV—super helpful and time-saving!

And, of course, the fact that it works with my iPad is a game changer. This gamepad and keyboard combo gives me a controller, mouse, and keyboard to use for gaming or even catching up on work on my tablet.

FUNDIAN X1 in a video

Support for “CookieRun: Tower of Adventures”

The FUNDIAN x Cookie Run limited edition of the FUNDIAN X1 is currently available for preorder on Kickstarter. It features a fun CookieRun-inspired design, plus support for “CookieRun: Tower of Adventures.”

This is the first game in the CookieRun series to support gamepad control. If you’re a fan of the popular endless running games, this device will definitely interest you.

But that’s not the only game the device will support. According to the project’s Kickstarter pages, more games in the series will eventually have gamepad support.

Keyboard and touchpad

I’ve mentioned the FUNDIAN X1’s keyboard and touchpad several times, so I want to take a minute to discuss them.

While the FUNIDAN X1 is a gamepad and keyboard combo, it also combines a full QWERTY keyboard. Optimized for thumb typing, it lets you quickly communicate with your team or type out an email. Overall, it’s a pretty convenient feature for a multifunctional gamepad.

Then, there’s the touchpad. Like on a laptop, it’s at the bottom of the QWERTY keyboard. This provides a familiar and convenient typing experience with mouse functionality.

With these features, I know that I have everything I need for gaming and productivity when I have this device with me.

Essential gamepad features

Serious gamers will appreciate the full gaming features on the gamepad. It offers 2 joysticks with click switches, a 4-direction pad, X Y A B game buttons, 5 game buttons, and a vibration function.

These are all the functions you need for games on Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, Android, iOS, etc. With just one all-in-one gaming gadget, you can play on nearly all your devices.

Customizable layouts

Another feature I appreciate is the 5 Bluetooth pairing layout modes. Created to suit iOS, Windows, Mac, Android, and Nintendo Switch, you can use the layout that best fits your intended use.

So, if you want to game, the gaming layouts will make that easier. Likewise, if you want to quickly catch up on emails or messages on your iPhone, there’s a setup for that, too.

Overall, these layouts allow the gamepad and keyboard combo to support the growing demand for portable, multifunctional products, and I’m all for it!

Final thoughts on the FUNDIAN X1

The FUNDIAN X1 All-in-One gamepad and keyboard combo impressed me with its versatility and convenience. It’s not just a gamepad; it’s a multifunctional tool that fits seamlessly into my gaming setup and everyday tech use. From its broad device compatibility to the handy built-in features, it’s clear that this device was designed with both casual and serious gamers in mind.

The CookieRun Limited Edition adds a fun and unique twist, especially for fans of the game. Whether you’re gaming on the go, navigating your smart TV, or simply looking for a compact, all-in-one device to enhance your tech experience, the FUNDIAN X1 delivers in every aspect. If you’re like me and love a good gaming gadget that does it all, this one’s worth considering.

Back this project on Kickstarter for just $49!

