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Samsung The Frame Pro & 2026 OLED TVs review: Are these premium TVs worth the price?
Tech News

Samsung The Frame Pro & 2026 OLED TVs review: Are these premium TVs worth the price?

Apr 7, 2026, 6:11 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Samsung The Frame Pro & 2026 OLED TVs review: Are these premium TVs worth the price?
Samsung

As a tech editor, I look forward to Samsung’s new TVs every year. Who doesn’t love artwork-like/vividly realistic screens? On the other hand, we’re living in an era where television prices have crept into laptop-and-vacation territory, especially on premium models. With Samsung’s 2026 The Frame Pro and the 2026 OLED TVs starting at $2,000, you have to wonder: are they worth it?

In this quick review of the Samsung 2026 OLED TVs and The Frame Pro, I’ll break down what these TVs are all about and if you should spring for the expense.

A Stylish Start: What Sets These TVs Apart

Samsung’s 2026 lineup shows a shift in how people use TV. No longer just for watching shows or playing games, they double as part of a home’s aesthetic. Basically, if you’re going to have a large black rectangle in your living room, it might as well blend in with your decor or have the most gorgeous picture possible.

That’s where The Frame Pro 2026 comes in. The newest rendition of Samsung’s most popular TV series has been rebuilt from the ground up to be artful. As usual, the design mimics a real picture frame and has bezels that can match your décor. Samsung’s press launch put it perfectly: The Frame continues to redefine how we think about TVs in the home.

But what surprised me this year is how much Samsung is bringing that same design-first mindset to its OLED lineup.

The flagship S95H introduces what Samsung calls a “FloatLayer” design, and it’s exactly what it sounds like—the screen appears to float against the wall.

Even better, both the Frame Pro and the OLED models now tap into Samsung’s Art Store.

Picture Quality & Performance: Stunning Visuals Everywhere

Samsung The Frame Pro
Samsung

Now let’s talk performance—because beautiful design only matters if what’s underneath looks great too.

The Frame Pro

The Frame Pro keeps its premium Neo QLED 4K display. That means you get bright colors, deep contrast, and excellent detail. Its NQ4 AI Gen3 processor optimizes picture quality in real time, and eARC support through Micro HDMI means better audio over soundbars. That’s definitely something I appreciate, as someone who loves her movie nights.

OLED Models

The OLED lineup gets even deeper into cinematic visuals. You can expect real blacks, vibrant highlights, and smooth gradients that make movies and art look breathtaking. Samsung’s expanded Glare Free tech removes distracting reflections — perfect if your room gets a lot of daylight.

Gaming features like 165Hz refresh, NVIDIA G‑SYNC compatibility, and FreeSync Premium Pro support are icing on the cake for those who mix watching shows with gaming.

Art, Content & Smart Features: More Than Just a Screen

Samsung

I already mentions that both series will support the Samsung Art Store, but let’s take a closer look at that, because it deserves attention. The Art Store is an impressive place. Subscribers get access to over 5,000 works from 800+ artists including MoMa, Art Basel, and Keith Haring. You can even sample art before subscribing, with a rotating selection of free monthly artwork.

Behind the scenes, the Vision AI Companion and enhanced smart interface make streaming, discovering new content, and even asking the TV questions feel intuitive. The TVs run Samsung’s latest Tizen OS, which offers 7 years of updates.

Pricing & Value: Who These TVs Are For

Let’s address the elephant in the room: price.

The 2026 Samsung The Frame Pro starts at $2,000 for the 65″ model, jumps to $2,800 for 75″, and reaches $4,000 for the massive 85″ version—and Samsung hasn’t yet shared 55″ pricing.

OLED pricing for starts at $1,199.99 for the S85H 48″ and reaches $6,499.99for the S95H 83″ model. So, there’s a range of prices—and quite an expensive one.

Here’s how I see it:

Who Should Buy

  • Design lovers who want a TV to complement their décor.
  • People who want an art mode
  • Anyone who wants a TV that feels like a centerpiece, not a background device.

Who Should Skip

  • Buyers after the maximum performance for their dollar.
  • People on a tight budget—there are cheaper TV options with solid picture quality

Final Verdict: Are They Worth the Price?

So, is the Samsung 2026 OLED and The Frame Pro review ultimately a thumbs‑up? Yes—if design and experience matter to you. These aren’t your average TVs because they blend the latest TV tech with a thoughtful design.

If your goal is a TV that feels like art when it’s off and performs brilliantly when it’s on, the investment makes sense, especially in rooms where style is just as important as screen size.

 

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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