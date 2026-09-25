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Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer review: Is it worth $450?
Hands on Review

Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer review: Is it worth $450?

Sep 25, 2026, 3:23 pm EDT
7 min read
0 comments
Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer review: Is it worth $450?
Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

My entire adult life, I’ve never spent more than $150 on a microwave. Why? Because I need a microwave for exactly two purposes: reheating leftovers and defrosting meat. Basic stuff. So when I got the chance to write a Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer review, I was skeptical.

The Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer costs about $450—not the most expensive I’ve seen, but certainly more than I’d spend. Here’s something that makes it a little more interesting: it has air-frying tech built in. So technically it doesn’t just microwave your food, but crisps it too.

Would it be enough to sway me from my bare-bones basic microwave? That’s what I wanted to find out.

Quick Verdict: Who is the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer for?

Don’t have time to read the full review? I got you—here’s the quick version. At 20.3 in L x 17.56 in W x 14.1 in H, the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer is on the larger side for a countertop microwave, so it’s best for bigger kitchens or ones with plenty of counter space. That’s worth noting because Ninja positions it as a space saver, since it consolidates 2 appliances: a microwave and an air fryer.

As an appliance, it’s best for families. The flatbed design lets you heat or cook larger quantities of food—or even multiple bowls—at once. So everyone can eat at the same time. You also get 8 microwave presets for things like popcorn, potatoes, and softening butter (super helpful for baking), plus PFAS- and PTFE-free glassware.

If you have a good-sized kitchen and more than a few hungry mouths to feed, the Ninja Crispi Microwave makes a lot of sense. It’s also interesting for large vacation homes and busy professionals who rely on leftovers.

For someone like me, though, who lives in a city apartment and already owns a functional microwave and a great air fryer, the $450 question is a lot harder.

What is the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer actually like to use?

Ninja Crispi Microwave Interior
Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Setup is pretty easy, but at 41 pounds, unboxing the microwave is definitely a two-person job. My first impression: it’s a well-made microwave with solid-feeling components and a modern touch control panel. It’s the prettiest microwave I’ve ever seen. The glass plate is a really nice touch, as is the flatbed bottom.

Looks aside, though, it does take time to read and process all the instructions and warnings. There are a lot. And there are specific dial-and-button combinations for using the different modes: Air Fry, Microwave, and Fusion Crisp. Activating the modes isn’t intuitive, so you’ll be tied to the booklet until you get the hang of it. Not a deal breaker, but worth knowing before you buy.

Some specific usage notes: you can’t microwave food in the glass vessel. It’s for the Air Frying and Fusion Crispi modes only, and in those cases, it’s required. After air frying, the glass vessel is very hot—and stays that way for some time. Use oven mitts to remove it from the appliance, and warn everyone in the house—especially children—not to touch it.

The general rules about air fryers apply to this microwave too: don’t block the air vents on the top of the device, because they release hot air. It’s also a good idea to set the microwave up in a spacious area so there’s room for the air to release and cool down.

The thing I liked most about the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer

Ninja Crispi Microwave Cooked Food
Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Honestly? The results.

The FusionCrisp mode is the product’s headline feature, and I thought it was unnecessary. But I’ll be honest, I really dislike microwaved leftover pizza. It’s soggy, chewy, and just not the same food. Sure, I could heat it in the oven or a frying pan, but that takes longer. And I have all of 5 minutes to heat my lunch.

So I warmed some leftover pizza in the microwave and, for once, liked the results. I followed the instructions: I zapped the pizza for about 30 seconds, then air-fried until the crust looked crisp. It was like it had been in a hot oven for 20 minutes, but it took just a few minutes in the Crispi Microwave.

That’s what actually sold me on the concept. The microwave heats, while the air fryer gives it back some of the texture you lose when reheating leftovers in a microwave. It’s a small thing, but for someone who regularly eats leftovers for lunch, it’s a comfort-changer.

I also used just the air fryer function to cook frozen potato pirogies (yep, I’m from Pittsburgh). I coated the glass vessel with a little cooking spray, then poured in the pirogies, and let them go for about 14 minutes in Air Fryer mode. They came out crisp and ready to eat. Were they as good as fried pirogies? Nope. But they were still a tasty, healthier fall side dish—and way easier than standing over a frying pan.

What I didn’t love

Ninja Crispi Microwave Glass Vessel
Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

The Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer is a fun, useful microwave. That said, there are a few things I didn’t like. One was how hot the glass vessel got after an air-frying session. The instructions warn about this, and I did use gloves to remove the pan. However, the pan stayed hot for a good 10 minutes. It’s something you have to keep in mind.

Another hangup was the complicated controls. The button/dial combinations for the modes aren’t easy to remember, so I kept checking the owner’s manual—with the benefit that I got to know the product quite well. But I’m not confident that I’d ever feel like using the microwave was effortless. And a microwave, however fancy, should be easy to use.

Who should buy the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer?

The Ninja Crispi Microwave makes the most sense for people who want one appliance that can quickly heat, crisp, and cook their food. Families and busy professionals are the obvious audience, especially if you regularly reheat leftovers or use an air fryer.

The microwave and air fryer combo is really useful if you already love air-fried food. I could see myself using the Crispi Microwave on Friday nights to heat a batch of wings for movie night. And for weekday lunches, it would be a great leftover reviver for my enchilada takeout from the night before.

Is the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer worth $450?

After spending time with it, yes, the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer is worth the $450 asking price. As microwaves go, it’s pretty stylish, and it packs both microwave and air-fry functions into one appliance. If you want both, you’ll spend about the same, or more, on two separate appliances.

But it’s not just the fancy functions. I actually really liked the quality. I found it heated faster and more uniformly than my older, cheaper unit. I also appreciated the flatbed design, which makes complete sense for a family like mine.

So, cost and use considered, yes, I think the Ninja Crispi Microwave & Air Fryer is worth it—for the right person. If your kitchen is crowded and you already have an air fryer you love, don’t get it. But if you have space and want to consolidate, I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed using this $450 microwave a lot more than I expected to.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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