These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 19, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Play all night with these power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. From a supportive gaming chair to a Wi-Fi 7 router, they take your setup to the next level.

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable
Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is an advanced gaming chair

Game night is already your favorite night. But it’s about to get even better with these gadgets for power-packed and comfortable gaming nights. Yes, you can play for hours when you have a comfortable chair and an ergonomic headset. Ditto for power-laden gadgets like a Wi-Fi 7 router.

Related: Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far

One of the best gaming gadgets for a comfortable game night is the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair. Super adjustable, it even has lumbar support and padded armrests that elevate.

And, to really supercharge your setup, look no further than the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 router. Supporting the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, it boasts blazing-fast speeds up to 19 Gbps, making your gaming incredibly interactive.

Get all the tools you need for amazing game nights with the gadgets below.

1. The ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair has a cool cyborg aesthetic and lumbar support. Buy it for $899.99 on the official website.

ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo
ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair side view

Bring a sci-fi look to your setup and game in comfort with the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair. This incredibly adjustable chair even has a special mode that raises the armrests for ergonomic handheld gaming.

2. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand offers a comfortable flight simulation at home. It costs $199.95 on Turtle Beach’s website.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand accessory video

Play racing simulations all night when you have the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand. Its highly adjustable design lets you change the height, length, and angle. You can also move the tilt and rotation adjustments for the lower and upper mounting platforms.

3. The Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB tenkeyless keyboard offers 100% anti-ghosting, so your taps register correctly. Get it for $99.99 on the company website.

Corsair K60 PRO TKL
Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB on a desk

Speed up your moves with the Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB tenkeyless keyboard, one of our favorite power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. It offers 100% anti-ghosting, 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, and RGB lighting control. Also, it has premium macro programming.

4. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition performance gaming mouse has a magnesium alloy exoskeleton. It’s coming soon for $279.99 on the brand’s website.

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition product video

Get a mouse that can stand up to heavy play with the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition performance gaming mouse. It weighs only 49 grams yet has a durable design. Moreover, it has the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor.

5. The PlayStation VR2 virtual reality set lets you enjoy VR in comfort and immerses you in haptics. Purchase it for $549.99 on PlayStation’s website.

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power packed and comfortable
PlayStation VR2 front view

Enjoy cutting-edge visuals and a natural feel with the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality set. The controller’s orb shape keeps your hand in a comfortable position. Meanwhile, the headset is lightweight and balanced with anti-fog lenses.

6. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor offers flexibility. Buy it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power packed and comfortable
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 on a desk

The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor folds from flat to an immersive 800R curve. That way, it’s always the position you need it to be, for any game. It’s also one of the most unique items on our power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets list.

7. The Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset gives you powerful bass and has deluxe contoured earpads. It costs $299 on the brand’s website.

Audeze Maxwell
Audeze Maxwell in use

Play for hours while wearing the Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset. Not only does it offer pinpoint accuracy and powerful bass, but it also boasts a comfortable design. Yes, it has contoured earpads and a replaceable suspension strap.

8. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers keeps your controllers charged and ready. Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers
8BitDo Dual Charging Dock with controllers

Start every gaming night with your chargers at 100% when you have the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. The gadget keeps your controllers in place with a magnetic array. Plus, you can charge up to 2 controllers at the same time.

9. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support adds surround sound and keeps you comfy. It’s a concept gadget, but hopefully, we’ll see something like it soon.

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power packed and comfortable
Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

Get a cushy headrest and immersive features with the Razer Project Carol immersive head support, another of our favorite power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. It includes surround sound support and haptics.

10. The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Wi-Fi router supports the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, which is 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6. Preorder it for $699.99 on the official website.

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power packed and comfortable
NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 in a lifestyle photo

Experience the next generation of fast gaming and AR/VR entertainment with the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Wi-Fi router. It offers blazing-fast speeds of up to 19 Gbps and has a sleek new design.

Take game night to the next level with these gadgets that give you power and comfort. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more

You’ve booked your vacation and know how you want to spend your summer weekends. Our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023 has gear that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather, whether you’ll be at the beach, pool,..
Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room

Want to enhance your living room’s audio? Then these top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars are no-brainers. Because they give you the best of the Dolby Atmos format in an all-in-one solution that fits neatly beneath your TV. Ready to feel enveloped..
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

Golf is a game that requires skill, technique, and patience. However, with the advancement of technology, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories available that can enhance your game and make it even more enjoyable. And they’re some..
The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that..
The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus. Do you toss and turn for hours before falling..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running. Related: Best gadgets and..
This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily. An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation...
Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Related:..
Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor

Get a close, irritation-free shave with the Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Razor. Featuring an innovative adjustable mechanism, it lets you change your preferred setting by simply turning the razor dial. It’s great for both wet-shaving beginners and experts. Tired of disposable..
Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings,..
Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it..