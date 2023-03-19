These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Play all night with these power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. From a supportive gaming chair to a Wi-Fi 7 router, they take your setup to the next level.

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is an advanced gaming chair

Game night is already your favorite night. But it’s about to get even better with these gadgets for power-packed and comfortable gaming nights. Yes, you can play for hours when you have a comfortable chair and an ergonomic headset. Ditto for power-laden gadgets like a Wi-Fi 7 router.

Related: Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far

One of the best gaming gadgets for a comfortable game night is the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair. Super adjustable, it even has lumbar support and padded armrests that elevate.

And, to really supercharge your setup, look no further than the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 router. Supporting the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, it boasts blazing-fast speeds up to 19 Gbps, making your gaming incredibly interactive.

Get all the tools you need for amazing game nights with the gadgets below.

1. The ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair has a cool cyborg aesthetic and lumbar support. Buy it for $899.99 on the official website.

ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair side view

Bring a sci-fi look to your setup and game in comfort with the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair. This incredibly adjustable chair even has a special mode that raises the armrests for ergonomic handheld gaming.

2. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand offers a comfortable flight simulation at home. It costs $199.95 on Turtle Beach’s website.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand accessory video

Play racing simulations all night when you have the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand. Its highly adjustable design lets you change the height, length, and angle. You can also move the tilt and rotation adjustments for the lower and upper mounting platforms.

3. The Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB tenkeyless keyboard offers 100% anti-ghosting, so your taps register correctly. Get it for $99.99 on the company website.

Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB on a desk

Speed up your moves with the Corsair K60 PRO TKL RGB tenkeyless keyboard, one of our favorite power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. It offers 100% anti-ghosting, 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, and RGB lighting control. Also, it has premium macro programming.

4. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition performance gaming mouse

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition product video

Get a mouse that can stand up to heavy play with the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition performance gaming mouse. It weighs only 49 grams yet has a durable design. Moreover, it has the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor.

5. The PlayStation VR2 virtual reality set lets you enjoy VR in comfort and immerses you in haptics. Purchase it for $549.99 on PlayStation’s website.

PlayStation VR2 front view

Enjoy cutting-edge visuals and a natural feel with the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality set. The controller’s orb shape keeps your hand in a comfortable position. Meanwhile, the headset is lightweight and balanced with anti-fog lenses.

6. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor offers flexibility. Buy it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 on a desk

The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED bendable gaming monitor folds from flat to an immersive 800R curve. That way, it’s always the position you need it to be, for any game. It’s also one of the most unique items on our power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets list.

7. The Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset gives you powerful bass and has deluxe contoured earpads. It costs $299 on the brand’s website.

Audeze Maxwell in use

Play for hours while wearing the Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset. Not only does it offer pinpoint accuracy and powerful bass, but it also boasts a comfortable design. Yes, it has contoured earpads and a replaceable suspension strap.

8. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers keeps your controllers charged and ready. Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock with controllers

Start every gaming night with your chargers at 100% when you have the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. The gadget keeps your controllers in place with a magnetic array. Plus, you can charge up to 2 controllers at the same time.

9. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support adds surround sound and keeps you comfy. It’s a concept gadget, but hopefully, we’ll see something like it soon.

Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

Get a cushy headrest and immersive features with the Razer Project Carol immersive head support, another of our favorite power-packed and comfortable gaming gadgets. It includes surround sound support and haptics.

10. The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Wi-Fi router supports the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, which is 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6. Preorder it for $699.99 on the official website.

NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 in a lifestyle photo

Experience the next generation of fast gaming and AR/VR entertainment with the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Wi-Fi router. It offers blazing-fast speeds of up to 19 Gbps and has a sleek new design.

Take game night to the next level with these gadgets that give you power and comfort. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜