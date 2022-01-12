New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs, & more

Looking for new gaming gear in 2022? Then check out the latest gaming keyboards, laptops, and chairs. They'll help take your skills to the next level.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 laptop in a gaming setup

Yes, it’s January 2022. And you know what that means; gaming brands are coming out with newer, better products. These new gadgets for gamers in 2022 have the tech that keeps you competitive and they integrate seamlessly into your life.

For instance, if you’ve always wanted a curved monitor, but can’t devote the space to something massive, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is just 32 inches.

Then, the Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate keeps you playing productively with an LED display that shows email notifications and other information during a game.

There are a ton of cool gaming gadgets to look forward to this year. Check them out in the list below.

1. The Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard has a customizable display, swappable keys, and helpful hotkeys.

Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate top view

Elevate your PC gaming setup with the Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard. Its programmable hotkeys help you go in for the win, while the AniMe Matrix LED display shows notifications, the date, and laptop battery life.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $220. Learn more on the official website.

2. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor gives you a curved screen at a reasonable size. Its 1000R curvature transports you.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 on a desk

Want a curved gaming monitor in a smaller size? The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor is one of the best new gadgets for gamers in 2022. It has a 4K resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time.

This monitor is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

3. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair has a powerful engine that creates arcade-like vibrations while you play.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair in black

Look no further than the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair for enhanced immersion. It produces tactile feedback and forces so realistic; you’ll think you’re there. Even better, it’s comfortable with improved weight distribution and a built-in lumbar arch.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

4. The Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest gives you a whole new kind of VR immersion with lifelike senstions using high-tech haptics.

Actronika Skinetic on a man

Like VR? Then you’re going to love the Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest. It turns every event into a multi-sensory experience. With 20 cutting-edge voice-coil monitors, the vest delivers precise sensations, putting you in the middle of the game.

This VR gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more on the official website.

5. The Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 have all the tools you need to win, like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and more.

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops front view

Looking for a new gaming laptop in 2022? Go for any of the Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022. They come in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch models with beautiful displays. Plus, with speeds up to 4800 MHz, you’ll be ahead of the competition. It’s another of our favorite new gadgets for gamers in 2022.

These laptops are coming soon and start at $1,999.99. Read more about them on the official website.

6. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Dr Disrespect Keyboard with red backlighting

Save space on your desk with the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard. Its compact form factor keeps you comfortable while you play. Meanwhile, key stabilizer tech in this special edition makes the keys durable and ergonomic.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

7. The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset

CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS in a video

The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset improves your skills with Dolby Atmos for 3D audio. Then, the SLIPSTEAM WIRELESS functionality lets you hear in-game sounds in real-time. Finally, a flip-to-mute mic keeps your voice clear.

Get it for $141.99 on Amazon.

8. The SCUF Reflex Series controllers for PS5 + PC come in 3 versions and have adaptive triggers as well as remapable paddles for easier play.

SCUF Reflex Series in use

Some of the best new gadgets for gamers in 2022 are the SCUF Reflex Series Controllers for PS5 + PC. Their remappable paddles have an ergonomic position for comfortable play. Plus, you can save up to 3 profiles and switch easily between PC and PS5.

These controllers are coming soon and are priced at $229.99. Find out more on the official website.

9. The Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset has a slim design and comfortable memory foam earcups, extending your gaming.

Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset on a desk

Game comfortably in 2022 with a new headset, the Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. Its leatherette covering and soft memory foam earcups keep you playing longer. You’ll love the Dolby Atmos sound and that it’s also excellent for music/entertainment.

This headset is coming soon and is priced at $199.99. Learn more about it on the official website.

10. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 laptop helps you play faster with its 4800 MHZ DDR5 RAM. It also has a Windows Hello IR camera.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 in a video

Finally, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 laptop completes your gaming setup with a Windows Hello IR Camera. With QHD resolution at a 240 Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness, you’ll enjoy playing and working on it.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

There are so many exciting new gaming products to look forward to in 2022. Tell us which of these gadgets you liked the most in the comments.

