Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor's picks

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 17, 2023

Take your gardening game up a notch with our editor's top picks for garden gadgets. They keep your plants healthy and outdoor space beautiful. Check them out in the blog!

Yarbo Blower B1 outdoor robot in action

Love spending time in your garden but find it hard to keep up with the maintenance? Well, worry not! We’ve got you covered with our editor’s top picks for the latest garden gadgets. Not only do these products help you achieve a more beautiful garden, but they also make it healthier.

First on the list is the Yarbo Blower B1. This autonomous blower robot clears leaves and other debris from your lawn and garden. That way, new plants can grow more easily in the spring and summer.

Then, we have the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller. It offers intelligent plant irrigation, taking the guesswork out of watering, giving you healthier greenery.

Enjoy a lush, gorgeous garden this year with the helpful gadgets below!

1. The Yarbo Blower B1 outdoor robot blows debris out of your lawn and garden intelligently. Buy it for $4,199 on the official website.

Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor's picks
Yarbo Blower B1 clearing leaves

Clear your garden of leaves and debris at the start of spring with the Yarbo blower B1 outdoor robot. Impressively, it can even rotate to blow the brush in different directions to a line you designate.

2. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit simplifies watering and lets you create automatic programs. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Valve Wi Fi Hub
Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit outside

Hose watering is about to get easier with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It helps you create schedules and manage outdoor spigots using the Timer and Rachio app. What’s more, the Wi-Fi hub enables you to connect and manage your outdoor faucet anytime, anywhere.

3. The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller takes the guesswork out of watering your plants. Get it for $179.99 on the brand’s website.

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors
Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller in blue

Tired of guessing how to water your plants? The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller helps. It creates sprinkler routines using the controller’s unique automation features. Then, it ensures your lawn and landscape get the water they need, when they need it, which is why it’s one of our favorite garden gadgets this year!

4. The prunz battery-powered gardening shears are easy to open and close and deliver precise cuts. Purchase them for $149.99 on the brand’s website.

prunz Battery Powered Gardening Pruning Shears
prunz battery-powered gardening shears in use

Make pruning easier on your hands with the prunz battery-powered gardening shears. Using a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, it makes accurate, consistent cuts. Plus, it can make up to 3,000 cuts per charge.

5. The Heisenberg LawnMeister all-in-one robot mower has both robot vision and AI for accuracy. Preorder it for $999 on Kickstarter.

Heisenberg LawnMeister promo video

The Heisenberg LawnMeister robot mower is an all-in-one solution for lawn care. With robot vision and AI, it can do everything from mowing to edging to fertilizing. Plus, it offers advanced route planning, accurate obstacle avoidance, and intelligent mowing schedules.

6. The Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot uses RTK-GPS positioning to stay within virtual boundaries. Buy it for 4,399 on the official website.

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 product video

Maintain a gorgeous lawn with the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot. Using advanced algorithms and RTK-GPS technology, it works within virtual boundaries without wires or cables. Moreover, it can mow up to 2.3 acres and slopes up to 68%. It’s one of the best garden gadgets for maintaining a beautiful lawn.

7. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case attracts beautiful birds to your garden and works with security cameras. Get it for $54.99 on the company website.

Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor's picks
Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case with bird seed

Invite birds to your garden and watch them up close using the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case. It’s designed to work with security cameras like Wyze, Blink, and Ring to create a smart bird feeder. Plus, this gadget even snaps photos of your feathered friends.

8. The Solpex Solar Path Lights have a waterproof, solar-powered design that stays illuminated for 10 hours. Buy a set of 8 for $19.11 on Amazon.

Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor's picks
Solpex Solar Path Lights in a garden

The Solpex Solar Path Lights are pretty awesome! They charge all day in the sun and can glow for about 10 hours. You don’t even have to worry about turning them on and off since they do it themselves at dawn and dusk.

9. The Sun Joe MJ401E electric lawn mower features a powerful 12-amp electric motor for efficient mowing. It costs $84.99 on Amazon.

Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor's picks
Sun Joe MJ401E-P2 in green

Avoid messy oils and gasoline with the Sun Joe MJ401E-P2 electric lawn mower. It has an easy push-button start and a 3-position height adjustment. What’s more, the compact design requires less storage space. It’s one of our favorite 2023 garden gadgets.

10. The SOILPHU 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter gives you the stats on your garden’s soil, measuring PH, temperature, etc. Purchase it for $17.56 on Amazon.

SOILPHU 4 in 1 Soil Moisture Meter
SOILPHU 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter and box

Take better care of your plants and flowers when you have the SOILPHU 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter. It measures your soil’s moisture, temperature, PH, and sunlight, helping you make better watering decisions. Moreover, this gadget is easy to use and works on both indoor and outdoor plants.

These garden gadgets can make maintaining healthy, beautiful plants a breeze. By incorporating these products into your routine, you can have a more successful and satisfying gardening experience. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
