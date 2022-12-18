Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 18, 2022

Create a sleep-inducing atmosphere in your bedroom with any of these beautiful gadgets. From a mini fireplace to a stylish air purifier, they enhance the cozy factor. Check them out!

Marlow Pillow in use

Is your bedroom a space where you can relax and decompress? If it’s not, a few thoughtfully selected gadgets can help. And that’s where these bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful come in. They create that soft, cozy atmosphere you’re after.

Bring soft lighting and a gradual wake-up into your room with the Amazon Halo Rise. This smart lamp shines ambient light and even tracks your sleep; no wearables are required!

Then, the Square FLÎKR Fire elevates your room’s aesthetics with an accessible fireplace. It runs on rubbing alcohol and adds comfy warmth.

Create the sleep space of your dreams with these calm-inducing bedroom gadgets.

1. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock adds a calming glow to your bedroom and tracks sleep. Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock on the table

Set a peaceful atmosphere in your bedroom with the Amazon Halo Rise. What’s more, it tracks your sleep using sensors and machine learning. Even better, it includes no mic or camera.

2. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress offers a luxurious bed with sleep-tracking features. Buy it for $3,145 on the brand’s website.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress on the bed

Pamper yourself by adding the Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress to your bedroom. Each side can add cool or heat for you and your sleep partner. Additionally, the sensors track your heart rate, sleep stages, HRV, and more.

3. The Marlow Pillow brings cushiony memory foam to your bed, helping you relax and drift off. It costs $58.50 on the official website.

Marlow Pillow has a cooling-infused memory foam design

Unwind before you fall asleep by relaxing your head on the Marlow Pillow. It features a cooling-infused memory foam that provides support. What’s more, you can adjust it to 3 loft profiles.

4. The Gantri Hula Table Light delivers a minimal design with the ideal lighting for a nightstand. Buy it for $198 on the company website.

Gantri Hula Table Light on a bedside table

Minimal designs like the Gantri Hula Table Light bring a feeling of calm to your bedroom. Plus, this lamp boasts 2 light sources: 1 from the top and another from the bottom, illuminating both the ceiling and table.

5. The Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table doesn’t take up floor space and has a discreet charger. It costs $149 on the brand’s site.

Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table design

Keep your sleep space neat and organized with the Sveeve table. It doesn’t take up much floor space. Moreover, it offers USB ports for charging your devices at your bedside.

6. The Square FLÎKR Fire original rubbing alcohol fireplace adds a cozy ambiance to your bedroom. Purchase it for $125 on the official website.

Square FLÎKR Fire original rubbing alcohol fireplace in use

There’s nothing cozier than a crackling fire. Bring one to your bedroom, in mini form, with the Square FLÎKR Fire original rubbing alcohol fireplace. It runs on just 4 ounces of 70% or 91% rubbing alcohol. You can even cook s’mores over it.

7. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version comes in soft colors and displays more details. Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version on a table

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version creates a tranquil setting by working with your smart home devices. Use Alexa to trigger in-motion temperature settings or routines for lights.

8. The Bower Studios Melt Stool is a comfortable stool for your vanity or open space in your bedroom. It’s $2,850 on the official website.

Bower Studios Melt Stool design

Bring artistic flair into your bedroom with the Bower Studios Melt Stool. Another of the bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm, its gentle-on-the-eyes style supports a relaxing environment. Moreover, it’s available in a range of upholstery and wood color options.

9. The Morphée guides your meditations and has a beautiful shape. Buy it for $89.99 on Amazon.

Morphée meditation and sleep gadget in black and gold

Bringing you 210 meditation sessions, the Morphée meditation and sleep gadget is one of those bedroom gadgets that makes your room more peaceful. These professionally-developed sessions help you sleep more deeply.

10. The Molecule Air Mini+ bedroom-size air purifier looks stylish and works in small spaces. It’s priced at $349.99 on the brand’s site.

Molekule Air Mini+ product demo

Last on our list of bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm, the Molecule Air Mini+ bedroom-sized air purifier handles your room’s air quality. It’s HomeKit-enabled and offers expanded air history.

Make your bedroom a space where you can relax and forget about your cares when you go for any of these beautiful bedroom gadgets. Which ones will you add to your wish list?

