Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 15, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to make your home smarter without blowing your budget? Look no further! These budget-friendly smart home gadgets let you control everything in your home from your smartphone.

Smart home gadgets make home management a breeze, but they can certainly put a dent in your budget. Luckily, we at Gadget Flow know there are plenty of budget-friendly smart home gadgets available, and we’re sharing our favorites today.

Related: Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor

Replacing your front door lock with a smart one makes sense. But instead of spending upwards of $300, spend only $180 on the Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock. It offers bank-grade security.

Then, if you think you need to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on an automatic sprinkler system, think again. You can automate watering your lawn and garden for just $99 using the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit.

Transform your home without spending a fortune with these budget-friendly gadgets.

1. The Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock has 1-touch recognition and bank-grade security. Get it for $180 on the official website.

Securam Touch
Securam Touch on a door

Upgrade your home’s convenience and security with the Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock. With its bank-grade encryption protocols, it offers high-level security at an affordable price. You can even remotely manage and monitor this lock.

2. The eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam brings light, eyes, and ears to your wall with its smart features. It’s just $149.99 on the company website.

eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam
eufy S100 Wired Wall Light in use

With the eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam, your wall light serves as a security camera. The camera and smart light integrate seamlessly, illuminating 30-foot spaces with 1,200 lumens. Then, the camera footage offers 2K HD color night vision, helping you catch all the details.

3. The TP-Link Tapo P125M Matter-compatible smart plug integrates into your Matter ecosystem. Purchase it for $19.99 on the brand’s website.

Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank
TP-Link Tapo P125M in an outlet

Add the TP-Link Tapo P125M Matter-compatible smart plug into your matter ecosystem for easy voice control with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Best of all, the compact design doesn’t obstruct adjacent sockets. It’s one of the best budget-friendly smart home gadgets.

4. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit automates hose watering with irrigation schedules. Buy it for $99.99 on the official website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Valve Wi Fi Hub
Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit on a hose

Simplify your garden watering with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It includes a valve and a Wi-Fi hub that lets you automate hose watering and manage outdoor faucets. You can set programs on the Rachio app from your smartphone.

5. The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera keeps an eye on your property and has improved features. It costs just $19.99 on the company website.

Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank
Wyze Cam OG on a fence

Upgrade your home security without overspending when you go for the Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera. It has a built-in spotlight, better 2-way audio, and faster livestreaming and notifications than its predecessors.

6. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor has 256 levels of sensitivity for better accuracy. Get it for about $42 on Shelly’s website.

Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank
Shelly Motion 2 front view

Experience home automation with the Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor. Boasting 256 levels of sensitivity adjustment, the sensor informs you immediately when it detects motion and unfamiliar activity.

7. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam recognizes faces and gestures using artificial intelligence. Buy it for $94.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Camera Hub G3 on furniture

Take your smart home setup above and beyond with the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam, another of the best budget-friendly smart home gadgets. With its AI facial and gesture recognition, it understands when you come home and sends warning notifications when a stranger enters.

8. The Wyze Air Purifier has smart features and makes clean, healthy air at home more affordable. Purchase it for $169.99 on the official website.

Wyze Air Purifier product video

Cleaner indoor air is now affordable with the Wyze Air Purifier. It cleans a 500-square-foot room 3 times per hour using 3 filter options. Plus, it has smart controls and and measures air quality down to 0.3 microns.

9. The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) enhances security at your front door, letting you know who’s knocking. It costs $129.99 on the company website.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) intro video

The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) lets you keep an eye on your front porch from anywhere. With always-on power, it ensures you don’t have to worry about recharging or replacing batteries. What’s more, it records an hour’s worth of events and has 24/7 continuous recording. That, coupled with its affordable price, makes it one of the best budget-friendly smart home gadgets.

10. The SwitchBot Hub Mini smart home hub can learn and recreate signals from your existing remote control. Get it for $39 on the brand’s website.

Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank
SwitchBot Hub Mini on a table

The SwitchBot Hub Mini is super smart and can copy signals from your remote control in just 5 seconds. This means less clutter and fewer devices. Plus, you can control it using Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

These budget-friendly smart home gadgets will get you started on your smart home journey without emptying your wallet. What’s more, you can control your home with just a few taps on your smartphone. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
