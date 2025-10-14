Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: My Real World Comparison

Garmin’s Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 are two of the brand’s top lifestyle watches—but which one’s right for you? In this Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5 guide, I break down design, features, and value to help you decide.

Garmin

It might not feel like it yet, but trust me, the holidays are right around the corner. And if you’re eyeing a Garmin smartwatch for yourself or a loved one, you’re definitely not alone. That’s why I’m comparing two of Garmin’s most popular lifestyle models: the Garmin Venu 3 vs. Garmin Vivoactive 5, so you’ll be ready to pick the right one come December.

Released in 2023, these watches still make thoughtful (and enviable) gifts in 2025. They deliver excellent health tracking, long battery life, and still get active software support. Plus, with newer models now on shelves, these older favorites often go on sale; so you can give the Garmin experience without spending $700+.

But which one should you choose? While the Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 have plenty in common, their differences can make or break your decision. Let’s dive into what sets them apart and who each is best for.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: Design and Display

Venu 3 / Credit: Garmin

Design always matters when it comes to wearables. After all, you’re looking at it (and wearing it) every day. Both the Garmin Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 pull off that sleek, sporty look Garmin’s known for, but the Venu 3 definitely feels a bit more premium. Its larger 1.4-inch display, sharper resolution, and stainless steel bezel give it a high-end style that looks elegant on the wrist.

That said, the Vivoactive 5 holds its own. Its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen is still bright and crisp, and the anodized aluminum bezel keeps things durable without adding weight. It’s also covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 3 (the same tough material as the Venu 3) and uses a comfy silicone band.

Verdict: The Venu 3 feels more luxurious with its larger, sharper display, but the Vivoactive 5 still looks great and offers excellent build quality for the price. Unless you really want that extra polish, you’re not missing much by going with the more affordable option.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: Health and Fitness Tracking

Vivoactive 5 / Credit: Garmin

Both watches do a great job keeping tabs on your health, but the Venu 3 takes things a step further. It uses Garmin’s latest Elevate 5 heart rate sensor, which is more accurate during high-intensity workouts. So if you’re into running, HIIT, or anything that gets your heart racing, it’ll track you without missing a (literal) beat. It also includes an ECG app, something the Vivoactive 5 skips, for deeper insights into your heart health.

That said, the Vivoactive 5 still delivers where it counts. Its slightly older Elevate 4 sensor tracks your heart rate just fine for everyday workouts. And since it shares the same sleep tracking tech as the Venu 3, you’ll still get a detailed look at your rest (which is gold for parents, students, and professionals alike). Both watches also offer Body Battery, stress tracking, Pulse Ox, HRV status, menstrual tracking, and even guided meditation to help you unwind after a long day.

Verdict: The Venu 3 is for those who want every possible metric. The kind of person who checks their recovery score before grabbing coffee. But if you just want accurate, well-rounded health data without all the extras, the Vivoactive 5 is fantastic.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: GPS and Navigation

Vivoactive 5 / Credit: Garmin

I love going on long walks or hikes when I get a pocket of time to myself, but I also have a terrible sense of direction, so good GPS matters. The Garmin Venu 3 definitely gives you more confidence to wander a little further. You can save your favorite spots, find your way back if you get turned around, and it even has a built-in compass. Plus, it connects to multiple satellite systems, which helps it stay accurate when you’re out in the woods or surrounded by tall buildings.

The Vivoactive 5, on the other hand, covers the basics well. It’ll track your distance, pace, and route, no problem. But it skips the fancier navigation perks like on-watch maps or turn-by-turn directions. So if you usually walk or run familiar routes, or just like keeping things simple, it’s got everything you really need.

Verdict: Go with the Venu 3 if you like exploring new places or want that extra reassurance you won’t get lost. Stick with the Vivoactive 5 if your routes are routine and you’d rather keep it easy.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: Smart Features

As a working mom, I love tech that helps me stay connected and save time; and the Garmin Venu 3 totally delivers on that. It can make and receive calls, which means I can sneak in a run and still pick up if the kids’ school calls. It also supports voice assistants like Google Assistant, Bixby, and Siri, so I can set reminders or check the weather hands-free. Basically, it’s great for multitasking.

The Vivoactive 5 doesn’t have call or voice assistant features, but it’s still pretty capable. You can get smartphone notifications, control your music, and even reply to texts (if you’re on Android). Plus, it’s Connect IQ-compatible, letting you download extra apps.

Verdict: If you need to stay reachable while on the move, go for the Venu 3. But if you can unplug a little when you work out, the Vivoactive 5 gives you the essentials without the distractions.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: Battery Life and Performance

Battery life is one of those things you don’t appreciate until your watch dies mid-run…and thankfully, both of these Garmins hold their own. The Venu 3 edges ahead here, lasting up to 14 days in smartwatch mode (or about 5 days with the always-on display). So you can go nearly two weeks without hunting down the charger; a small luxury for anyone juggling work, workouts, and family life. And if you switch on Battery Saver mode, it can stretch to almost a month.

The Vivoactive 5 isn’t far behind, offering around 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 21 days in Battery Saver. Sure, it’s a bit less than the Venu 3, but still way better than what most smartwatches from Apple or Samsung manage.

Verdict: Both watches last long, but if you want maximum freedom from the charging cable, the Venu 3 has a slight upper hand.

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: Price and Availability

Here’s where the Vivoactive 5 pulls ahead. With its current 20% off on Amazon, it’s a wallet-friendly $239.50. As a mom, I’m all about budgeting, so I love deals that give me premium tech for less. This one delivers, as long as you’re okay sacrificing a few bells and whistles.

The Venu 3 is discounted too, but only 6% off its $449.99 price tag, bringing it to $423.97. With this watch, you’re still getting a new, precise sensor and handy features like calls and voice assistant support.

Which one should you buy?

What do I think? The Vivoactive 5 is a great pick if you like to disconnect while working out or want solid health tracking. But if you have people relying on you, like kids, coworkers, or your team—or if you take your fitness seriously, the Venu 3’s smart features make it worth the extra investment.

 

