Garmin Venu 3 vs Forerunner 265: One Wrist. Who Wins?

By Sargis Avagyan on Aug 22, 2025, 4:28 am EDT

Garmin Venu 3 vs Forerunner 265, which one’s right for you? We break down the design, features, and performance so you can pick your perfect match.

Image credit: Garmin

Garmin makes some of the most reliable and feature-packed fitness watches in the game. But when you’re staring at the Garmin Venu 3 and the Forerunner 265, it’s not exactly a quick decision. Both are premium, both look sleek, and both have enough tracking features to make your inner data nerd do a happy dance. The question is: which one should you actually get?

The answer depends on who you are, how you train, and what you expect from your watch outside workouts. In this deep dive, we’re going to break down their differences in design, display, features, battery life, and smart tools so you can figure out which one will have pride of place on your wrist.

First Impressions

At first glance, the Garmin Venu 3 feels like the more lifestyle-oriented option. It’s the kind of watch you can wear to the gym, then straight to a brunch without it screaming “serious runner” to everyone in the room. The Forerunner 265, on the other hand, gives off a sportier, performance-first vibe. It looks like it was built for training sessions, not coffee dates.

That’s not to say either one is stuck in a single category. You can absolutely take the Forerunner 265 to the office or the Venu 3 on a trail run. But their personalities are pretty clear from the start.

Design and Display

Garmin Venu 3

Image credit: Garmin
  • Two sizes: 45 mm and 41 mm (Venu 3S)
  • AMOLED touchscreen with crisp colors and great visibility in all light
  • Stainless steel bezel for a more premium look
  • More lifestyle-friendly watch faces and design options

Garmin Forerunner 265

Image credit: Garmin
  • Two sizes: 46 mm and 42 mm (265S)
  • AMOLED display as well, which is a big leap for the Forerunner series
  • Lightweight polymer case focused on keeping the watch comfortable during long runs
  • Slightly sportier aesthetic with bolder training-oriented watch faces

If you care about how your watch looks during non-workout hours, the Venu 3 wins on style points. It blends with casual outfits better, especially in the smaller size. The Forerunner 265 is more minimal in the fashion department, but its lightweight build can make it feel less noticeable on your wrist during a run.

Comfort and Fit

Both watches feel comfortable enough for all-day wear, but the Forerunner 265 edges ahead for hardcore training comfort. It’s lighter, and the case shape hugs the wrist well during repetitive movement. The Venu 3 is still perfectly fine for workouts, but you’ll notice its slightly heavier and more solid feel if you’re sensitive to weight during long-distance runs.

Fitness and Health Tracking

Here’s where the personalities really split.

Venu 3 is basically your all-around health and wellness buddy. It can track a wide range of activities, from gym sessions to yoga to swimming. It adds extra wellness-focused features like meditation reminders, nap tracking, and wheelchair-specific activity tracking. It also has a deeper focus on sleep and recovery stats, which makes it great if you want an everyday balance between fitness and general health.

Forerunner 265 is a runner’s dream. It’s laser-focused on performance metrics, training readiness, VO₂ max, cadence, stride length, lactate threshold estimates, and race predictions. It does track other activities, but running data is its home turf. If you want to improve running times or follow structured training plans, this is where the Forerunner shines.

Shared Features

Both have:

  • GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for accurate outdoor tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Pulse Ox for blood oxygen saturation
  • Stress tracking
  • Hydration tracking
  • Menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking
  • Body Battery energy monitoring
  • Garmin Pay contactless payments
  • Music storage and streaming (Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music)

Training Features

This is where the Forerunner 265 earns its name.

Forerunner 265 Training Perks:

  • Training readiness score: combines sleep, recovery, and training load into one metric
  • Advanced running dynamics like vertical oscillation and ground contact time (with compatible accessories)
  • Race widget with training tips and predicted finish times
  • More structured workout plans and suggested daily workouts tailored to your performance history

Venu 3 Training Perks:

  • Guided animated workouts on the watch for strength, yoga, and HIIT
  • Fitness age score based on VO₂ max and activity levels
  • More general-purpose training tools rather than sport-specific deep dives

If your primary sport is running or triathlon, the Forerunner 265 gives you the competitive edge. If you want a mix of activity types and aren’t aiming for personal best race times, the Venu 3 is the more balanced choice.

Sleep and Recovery

Both watches do advanced sleep tracking with stages (light, deep, REM), but the Venu 3 leans harder into wellness. It integrates sleep coaching with daily tips to improve rest and optimize recovery. It also detects naps during the day, which the Forerunner 265 currently does not.

Forerunner 265 focuses on how your sleep impacts training readiness. It feeds your rest data into your performance metrics so you know whether to push harder or take it easy.

If you’re someone who wants better sleep hygiene and overall rest habits, the Venu 3 wins. If you see sleep mainly as a tool to boost athletic performance, the Forerunner is fine.

Battery Life

Garmin’s watches are known for great battery life, and both of these deliver.

Garmin Venu 3:

  • Smartwatch mode: up to 14 days (Venu 3), up to 10 days (Venu 3S)
  • GPS mode with music: up to 8 hours

Garmin Forerunner 265:

  • Smartwatch mode: up to 13 days (265), up to 15 days (265S)
  • GPS mode with music: up to 7 hours

In practical terms, you’ll be charging either one about once every week or so if you’re not training daily with GPS. Heavy GPS usage means charging every few days.

Smartwatch Features

Here’s where the Venu 3’s lifestyle focus shows again. Both watches can handle notifications, music, and Garmin Pay. The Venu 3 also has:

  • On-watch voice calling when connected to your phone
  • On-watch voice assistant support
  • A built-in speaker and mic for quick replies

The Forerunner 265 sticks to the basics for smart features. You can read notifications, control music, and use Garmin Pay, but there’s no voice calling or assistant support.

GPS Accuracy

Garmin’s GPS is consistently reliable, and both watches perform well outdoors. The Forerunner 265 might feel slightly more precise during long-distance runs, mainly because it’s tuned for endurance athletes. But the Venu 3 still delivers strong accuracy for casual to moderate training.

Price and Value

Prices can shift depending on sales, but generally:

  • Garmin Venu 3: around $449 USD
  • Garmin Forerunner 265: around $449 USD

They’re basically the same price, so your decision really comes down to whether you want the extra wellness and lifestyle features (Venu 3) or the deeper running and training tools (Forerunner 265).

Which One Should You Choose?

Garmin Venu 3 vs Forerunner 265
Image credit: Future

If you’re mainly into running, triathlon training, or serious athletic improvement, the Forerunner 265 is your better pick. It’s lighter, more training-focused, and has deeper performance metrics.

If you want a fitness watch that’s also a strong lifestyle companion, the Venu 3 is the winner. It gives you a stylish design, better smart features, nap tracking, guided workouts, and strong wellness tools.

Final Thoughts

Choosing between the Garmin Venu 3 and the Forerunner 265 is less about which is “better” and more about which matches your priorities.

Pick the Garmin Venu 3 if you:

  • Want your watch to look good in and out of the gym
  • Care about lifestyle features like calling and voice assistant
  • Value wellness tracking and guided workouts
  • Want nap tracking and detailed sleep insights

Pick the Garmin Forerunner 265 if you:

  • Are a serious runner or endurance athlete
  • Want advanced training readiness and running dynamics
  • Prefer a lighter, sportier design for long workouts
  • Care more about performance metrics than lifestyle tools

Both watches are excellent, and whichever you choose, you’re getting Garmin’s trusted build quality, strong GPS, and a feature set that beats most competitors. It comes down to whether you see your watch as a performance tool or a wellness and lifestyle companion.

Sargis Avagyan

Sargis Avagyan
