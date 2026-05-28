AlphaBot Cube at BEYOND Expo 2026: What’s next for humanoid robots

AI² Robotics

A robot that takes an order, preps a coffee, and responds to customers sounds like a stage demonstration. At BEYOND Expo 2026, it is a working exhibit. At Booth D06, embodied AI robotics company AI² Robotics is presenting the AlphaBot Cube. Described as the world’s first intelligent service space powered by large AI models, the installation is on display for a global audience in Macao.

The product is a useful lens on this year’s expo theme, “AI: Digital to Physical.” As AI moves into the physical world, intelligent services are undergoing a significant shift. Traditional vending and service devices have long been limited by rigid, passive interactions. The AlphaBot Cube takes a different approach — integrating a humanoid robot into a dedicated environment so the machine is no longer an isolated unit, but part of the service space itself.

What the AlphaBot Cube actually is

The AlphaBot Cube is an immersive intelligent service space that houses AI² Robotics’ self-developed humanoid robot, AlphaBot 2, inside a dedicated “cube space.” Rather than positioning the robot as a standalone exhibit, the design builds it into the environment. That way, it enables face-to-face interaction and service delivery in real-world settings.

It’s a format demonstrating humanoid robots’ readiness to move from controlled demonstrations into routine commercial, cultural, and tourism service.

Three core capabilities

The AlphaBot Cube is built around three capabilities that define how it operates:

Highly human-like interaction. Powered by the proprietary AlphaBrain embodied AI model, the system supports natural-language conversation and emotionally aware interaction. The goal is to create warm, intuitive service experiences rather than transactional ones.

Modular and flexible customization. The Cube supports rapidly switchable modules for coffee, ice cream, retail, and entertainment services. The same underlying system can be reconfigured for different venues, allowing each location to offer a tailored experience.

Open hardware integration. The system can connect with a range of commercial devices and complete end-to-end service processes — such as coffee preparation, retail guidance, and interactive performances — autonomously, without human intervention.

Why a “cube” instead of a standalone robot

The enclosed format addresses a practical limitation. Conventional vending and self-service machines are rigid: they respond only to fixed inputs and cannot adjust to anything outside their pre-set options. A free-standing humanoid robot, by contrast, is flexible but harder to deploy reliably in an open space, where lighting, foot traffic, and obstacles vary constantly.

Building the robot into a defined cube space narrows those variables. The robot operates within a controlled, repeatable environment, which supports consistent service while preserving the natural, face-to-face interaction that makes a humanoid form factor appealing in the first place. The AlphaBrain model handles the conversational and decision-making side, while the Cube provides the structured setting in which the robot carries out complete tasks on its own.

From launch to landmark: A nationwide attraction

The AlphaBot Cube is a showcase at BEYOND Expo, but it is already in regular operation elsewhere. Since its debut, it has entered full-time operation across major Chinese cities — including Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen — where it has become a standout attraction in the cultural, commercial, and tourism sectors.

According to AI² Robotics, a single location can serve more than 200 customers per day, with the robot consistently completing the full preparation process for coffee and ice cream. The company frames the installation as both a practical service solution and a “technology traffic engine” — a draw that attracts visitors in its own right.

Over the next three years, AI² Robotics plans to deploy 1,000 AlphaBot Cubes across China, spanning tourist attractions, commercial districts, parks, museums, and cultural venues, with the stated ambition of building the world’s largest embodied intelligent service network.

The company behind it

AI² Robotics, founded in April 2023, describes itself as an AGI-native general-purpose robotics company — one of the few providers of productivity-oriented general-purpose robots covering research, development, manufacturing, and services. It is led by founder Dr. Yandong Eric Guo, a national innovation leader, and its core team brings together multiple scientists ranked among the top 2% globally, with deep experience in AI and intelligent-terminal development.

The company’s approach centers on what it calls a “Model × Hardware × Scenario” system: pairing its embodied foundation models with mass-production hardware design and large-scale delivery, so the technology can iterate continuously in real-world productivity scenarios. The AlphaBot Cube is a direct expression of that philosophy — model, hardware, and a defined service scenario working as one.

How it fits into BEYOND Expo 2026

BEYOND Expo 2026 runs May 27 to 30 at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo, bringing together more than 1,200 tech companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics, AR/VR/XR, smart mobility, and sports technology, under the theme “AI: Digital to Physical.” The AlphaBot Cube sits squarely within that theme: for visitors trying to understand the shift from AI as software to AI embedded in physical systems, an exhibit that can be approached, spoken to, and ordered from offers a more direct illustration than most.

Attendees can experience the AlphaBot Cube firsthand at Booth D06 throughout the event.