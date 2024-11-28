Last-minute 8 PlayStation Black Friday deals for the perfect gift

Looking for the best PlayStation Black Friday deals? Check out the PS5 Slim, PSVR 2, and more—read below for all the top offers!

PlayStation has kicked off its huge PS5 Black Friday sale for 2024, and it’s packed with some of the best deals of the year on the PS5 Slim, PSVR 2, DualSense controllers, and more. I’ve been keeping an eye on PlayStation Black Friday deals for a while, so I’m here to help you navigate all the top offers.

If you’re starting your holiday shopping early, Black Friday is the perfect time to score major discounts on those big-ticket items. Sony PlayStation 5 consoles are definitely a gift worth considering this year. But there’s a lot more to check out, so let’s jump in!

PS5 console Black Friday deals

The PlayStation 5 is the go-to console if you’re looking to play popular games like The Last of Us and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While these games will make their way to PCs eventually, the PS5 is where you’ll get to play them first.

1. PS5 Slim Console

The PS5 is an amazing gaming console, packed with power and offering a huge selection of first- and third-party games. That said, it’s also one of the largest consoles ever, as any PS5 owner can confirm. Luckily, the PS5 Slim solves that problem by being smaller and lighter. It’s still on the larger side, but much easier to fit into your setup.

For most gamers, the PlayStation 5 Slim is the go-to choice, especially if you’ve got a collection of PS4 games or physical movies. It runs all PS5 titles and nearly every PS4 game, plus it’s the only PS5 model with a disc drive. That means you can play used or borrowed games and enjoy UHD Blu-rays. Even better, you can grab it now for just $424, thanks to a 15% discount!

2. PS5 Slim Digital Edition

The PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is typically more budget-friendly than the version with a UHD Blu-ray drive. It does everything the regular model can, except play discs. If you don’t watch movies on UHD Blu-ray or play disc-based games, this could be a smarter choice—especially if you’re into PlayStation Plus. You can add a disc drive later if needed, but it’ll cost extra.

Right now, you can get the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for $374, down from $449.99. It’s a great deal for anyone who doesn’t need disc support or wants to save some cash upfront.

The PS5 Slim Console on display

PS5 controller Black Friday deals

While the best PS5 controllers might not have as many options as some other consoles, there are still plenty of great choices if you’re looking for a new gamepad!

3. DualSense Wireless PS5 controller

Sony’s DualSense is hands down one of their best controllers, taking the gaming experience up a notch with features that older models missed. Even with the DualSense Edge now on the scene, the standard version is still a powerhouse.

Compared to what Xbox has right now, the DualSense is in a league of its own. It’s comfier to hold, the buttons feel more satisfying, and the adaptive triggers are a total game-changer. Besides, Sony’s haptics offer detailed, immersive feedback that makes regular rumble tech seem outdated. You can snag the DualSense controller now for 28% off at just $54.00 (down from the original price of $74.99).

4. DualSense Wireless PS5 controller: Sterling Silver

If you’re all about collecting DualSense controllers or just want a stylish new option for your PS5 or PC, this deal is worth checking out. The Sterling Silver version offers the same great features as the original but with a striking silver finish that turns heads. Whether you’re replacing an old one or just upgrading to something more unique, this is a solid choice. Add some flair to your gaming setup with the Sterling Silver DualSense—now only $59, thanks to a 26% discount!

Four DualSense PS5 controllers with logos

PlayStation VR Black Friday

5. PlayStation VR2

Are you ready to step into the future of virtual reality with amazing 4K HDR visuals and exciting games? Experience new, immersive worlds with the PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller!

The PlayStation VR2‘s controllers are a major upgrade. If you’ve used a Quest 2, they’ll feel pretty familiar, but compared to the basic controllers from the original PS VR, these are a whole new level. The tracking rings make it easy for the headset to follow your hands, even with sensors only in the headset itself. Four cameras on the front scan your room, letting you set up a play area or even see your surroundings. Get it now for just $349 with a 37% discount!

PlayStation VR2 in use

6. PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

The PlayStation VR2 is one of the best deals in this year’s PS5 Black Friday sale, with a huge discount. The PSVR2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle is now 42% off, dropping the price to just $349!

The bundle is a no-brainer, especially since it comes with a great game to go along with your new VR headset. This deal makes the PSVR2 a solid choice for those looking for something more affordable than other VR headsets like the Meta Quest. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned fan.

PlayStation earbuds and headsets

Lately, I’ve been having a blast with my PlayStation 5, diving into all kinds of games and making the most of its awesome features and specs. But until recently, I never really thought about using any headsets or earbuds with it, sticking to audio from my speakers. Turns out, the sound quality is definitely something worth checking out!

7. PULSE Explore wireless earbuds

The PlayStation PULSE Explore (now $169, down from $199.99) are awesome gaming earbuds that I’d highly recommend. If you’re on PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, or PC you won’t find better-sounding earbuds. My friend told me he just got these, and the audio quality totally blew him away—by far the best he’s ever heard in earbuds. He even tried them with the PS5, and the sound is outstanding. He was also shocked at how low the latency is with the USB adapter!

PlayStation Portal Remote Player and PULSE Explore

8. PULSE Elite wireless headset

Sony’s PlayStation headsets have had their ups and downs, but the PULSE Elite wireless headset is definitely a win. It fixes a lot of the past issues, offering Bluetooth audio that works at the same time as the PlayStation Link adapter. The earcups are comfier, and the plastic feels sturdier—overall, it just feels like a better product.

The PULSE Elite (now $129 with a 14% discount) features planar magnetic drivers, which use a larger, flat diaphragm compared to the usual dynamic drivers you might be familiar with. These drivers are more sensitive, giving you sharper, more accurate sound.

Bottom line

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale has some great deals on everything from the PS5 Slim to controllers, VR headsets, and more. If you’re looking to level up your gaming setup or find the perfect gift, now’s the time to grab these discounts before they’re gone. Happy gaming!