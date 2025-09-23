Genstore Raises $10M to Redefine E-Commerce with AI-Native Workflows

By Madhurima Nag on Sep 23, 2025, 2:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Genstore, an AI-native startup that lets merchants launch and manage online stores through simple conversations, has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Weimob with participation from Lighthouse Founders’ Fund. Built from the ground up with AI, Genstore simplifies e-commerce by embedding intelligent agents across store setup, marketing, and operations—positioning itself as a category-defining shift in how online businesses are created and scaled.

, the AI-native startup transforming how merchants build and run online stores, has secured $10 million in seed funding. The round was led by Weimob, a SaaS enterprise with deep expertise in e-commerce and retail, with participation from Lighthouse Founders’ Fund.

This is Genstore’s first raise since its founding in late 2024, marking a milestone in its mission to simplify e-commerce with intelligence-driven tools. The capital will fuel product development and market expansion, backed by ongoing user research anfd merchant feedback.

“AI-native isn’t a buzzword—it’s a strategic shift,” said Junwei Huang, cofounder and president of Genstore. “By building Genstore AI-first from the ground up, we’re reshaping how merchants create and operate online businesses.”

What Is AI-Native Commerce?

Unlike traditional platforms that tack on AI as an afterthought, Genstore is AI-native by design. Its platform is powered by intelligent assistant agents that manage the entire store lifecycle—from setup to marketing—through simple conversation.

Genstore AI native commerce

The result? Merchants can launch a store in minutes without coding or design skills. Upload an image, and Genstore auto-generates product pages, copy, and templates—guided by conversational prompts instead of clunky templates.

The company sums it up with its tagline: “Start selling online with just one prompt.”

This shift elevates merchants from being “operators” to becoming “commanders,” freeing them from the manual workflows that define legacy platforms.

Why It Matters

is more than a faster way to launch a store—it’s about long-term competitive advantage for merchants. Its AI-native design unlocks three key benefits:

  • Data moat: AI continuously learns from user interactions and sales data, strengthening the platform with each merchant onboarded.
  • Workflow lock-in: Natural language commands replace manual steps, making traditional platforms feel outdated and harder to return to.
  • Rapid iteration: Automated development and testing enable quicker updates and market responsiveness.

This positions Genstore as not just a product but a structural shift in how e-commerce can operate at scale.

Genstore AI native commerce

Early Momentum

Genstore has already started making waves. Just a month in August 2025, the platform was named #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, with users praising its simplicity:

“I built a store just by having a simple conversation. Genstore makes launching an online business easier than ever.”

This early traction highlights both merchant demand for simpler solutions and the appetite for AI-native platforms.

Market Potential

The timing couldn’t be better. With 28+ million e-commerce stores worldwide and global online sales projected to surpass $6.8 trillion in 2025, independent sellers are surging. The U.S. alone accounts for nearly half of all e-commerce sites.

Traditional platforms often push costs onto merchants through third-party apps and integrations. Genstore flips this model by embedding advanced features—SEO, marketing, campaign management, design—directly into its platform at no extra cost. This creates a lower total cost of ownership and a more compelling value proposition for sellers.

The Team Behind Genstore

Founded in Southern California, Genstore brings together a global leadership team with roots in both e-commerce and AI. Cofounder Junwei Huang’s background includes senior roles at Intel and Google, while the broader team combines technical depth with real-world merchant insight.

Inspired by the rise of large language models in 2024, the founders set out to reimagine e-commerce for small and midsize businesses, creating a platform that’s not just AI-enhanced but AI-native at its core.

Looking Ahead

With its fresh $10 million seed round, Genstore is poised to accelerate product development, refine merchant tools, and expand its presence in North America and beyond.

By making AI the foundation—not an add-on—of e-commerce, Genstore is carving out a new category: AI-native commerce. And if its early momentum is any indication, the future of selling online might be as simple as typing a single prompt.

