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Coolwill Ice Pop Maker is the Kickstarter gadget turning homemade popsicles into a 30-minute job
Product Reviews

Coolwill Ice Pop Maker is the Kickstarter gadget turning homemade popsicles into a 30-minute job

May 13, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Coolwill Ice Pop Maker is the Kickstarter gadget turning homemade popsicles into a 30-minute job
Image Credits: Coolwill

I’ve covered enough Kickstarter launches to know when a product is trying too hard to invent a problem.

The Coolwill Ice Pop Maker isn’t one of them.

Because honestly? Traditional popsicle molds are weirdly inconvenient. They take over freezer space, demand hours of waiting, and somehow turn a simple snack into a minor planning exercise. And when summer hits hard, that friction becomes even more noticeable.

That’s why the Coolwill campaign caught my attention.

The pitch is refreshingly simple: pour in your ingredients, press a button, and get homemade popsicles in about 30 minutes—without using your freezer.

Coolwill Ice Pop Maker
Image Credits: Coolwill

After digging through the campaign details, manufacturing background, and actual engineering choices behind the machine, I think this is one of the more interesting kitchen gadget launches on Kickstarter right now.

The Real Appeal Isn’t Just Speed

Yes, the headline feature is the 30-minute turnaround.

But what makes the idea compelling is why that claim might actually hold up.

Coolwill uses a compressor-based cooling system rather than passive freezing. In plain English: this works more like a mini refrigerator than a standard silicone popsicle mold. That matters because compressor cooling performs consistently even in warmer kitchens or outdoor setups.

If you live somewhere hot—or just have a freezer permanently packed with frozen leftovers and ice trays—this instantly makes more sense.

And honestly, the timing feels right.

Coolwill Ice Pop Maker
Image Credits: Coolwill

More people are trying to make healthier snacks at home without turning the process into a full weekend project. The campaign leans heavily into that “DIY but convenient” angle, and it works.

Six Modes That Actually Sound Useful

Normally, when kitchen gadgets advertise multiple modes, I prepare myself for disappointment.

But the modes here at least seem grounded in actual texture differences rather than marketing fluff.

There’s a standard Popsicle mode, along with settings for Spiked pops, Chocolate, Sorbet, Mini treats, and Ice. Alcohol freezes differently than fruit juice. Cream-based mixtures behave differently than sorbet. So the idea of adjusting cooling behavior depending on ingredients makes legitimate sense.

The real-world results still need testing, obviously.

But on paper, this feels more thought-through than the average “smart kitchen” Kickstarter launch.

The Keep-Cool Feature Might Be the Best Part

Oddly enough, I think the smartest feature in the entire campaign is the one getting less attention.

After the popsicles finish, the machine keeps them chilled so they stay ready to serve without needing immediate freezer transfer.

That solves a very real problem.

Summer parties, backyard hangouts, family gatherings—frozen treats usually become a race against melting. A built-in keep-cool mode makes this feel less like a novelty appliance and more like something designed for actual entertaining.

That’s the kind of detail I look for in products like this.

Not gimmicks. Friction reduction.

Designed for Families, Fitness People, and Honestly… Anyone Tired of Store-Bought Pops

The campaign positions the machine around customization, and that’s probably where it’ll resonate most.

Parents can make fruit-based pops without loading them up with artificial ingredients. Fitness-focused users can experiment with protein popsicles or yogurt blends. Cocktail fans get dedicated frozen drink modes without dealing with freezer molds overnight.

And yes, the cat-paw ice molds are aggressively cute.

Compact Enough to Make Sense

One thing I appreciated from the campaign visuals is that the machine doesn’t appear oversized.

For a compressor-based appliance, it looks relatively compact—closer to toaster-sized than countertop-monster territory. That’s important because novelty kitchen gadgets tend to become storage casualties the second they demand too much space.

Coolwill seems aware of that.

The portability angle also makes sense. The campaign repeatedly frames this as something you could bring outdoors, use during pool parties, or move around easily.

The Manufacturing Background Matters More Than People Think

Kickstarter history is full of clever ideas that fell apart during manufacturing.

That’s why I spent extra time looking into the company behind this launch.

Coolwill is backed by Willing Technology, a manufacturer with over 20 years of thermal-management experience and large-scale appliance production capabilities. According to the campaign, the company operates two R&D centers, holds more than 500 patents, and produces millions of units annually across multiple appliance categories.

That doesn’t eliminate crowdfunding risk.

But it does make this feel far less like a first-time hardware gamble.

My Take So Far

Right now, I’m cautiously optimistic.

The Coolwill Ice Pop Maker feels like it solves an actual everyday annoyance instead of creating artificial “smart gadget” complexity where none was needed. The engineering choices seem legitimate, the keep-cool functionality is genuinely practical, and the manufacturing background gives the project more credibility than most kitchen hardware campaigns launching on Kickstarter.

Most importantly, it feels fun.

Not “tech demo” fun. Real summer fun.

The kind of gadget that makes people start experimenting with recipes five minutes after unboxing it.

And if homemade popsicles without freezer drama sounds appealing, this is probably the campaign worth watching right now.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

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