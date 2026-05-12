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I refuse to pay a monthly fee—here are the best smart rings without a subscription for iPhone users
Buyer's Guide

I refuse to pay a monthly fee—here are the best smart rings without a subscription for iPhone users

May 12, 2026, 4:08 pm EDT
6 min read
0 comments
I refuse to pay a monthly fee—here are the best smart rings without a subscription for iPhone users
RingConn

Smart rings are blowing up right now. But if you’re already deep in the Apple ecosystem (like I am)—iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, maybe an iPad permanently attached to your kitchen counter—adding a smart ring subscription to the mix starts to feel a little extra. That’s why I wanted research the best smart rings without a subscription for iPhone users.

Because dropping $300 on a tiny piece of jewelry and then paying a monthly fee just to actually use it gives me “printer ink business model” vibes—and we’re not doing that. The good news: the no-subscription smart ring market has absolutely popped off, and there are some genuinely excellent options out there — especially if you’re rocking an iPhone. Here’s what you actually need to know.

What iPhone Users Should Look for in a Smart Ring (No Subscription Edition)

You’re an iPhone user. That matters more than you think. Not every smart ring plays nice with iOS—Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, for example, is pretty much useless on an iPhone because its best features are locked inside the Samsung Health ecosystem. So the first filter is simply: does the ring work with iOS?

The second filter is the one you’re already applying: no subscription. You want to pay once and get your data. That means no paywalled insights, no locked historical trends, and no “upgrade your plan to see your sleep stages.” All your metrics, upfront, forever.

Beyond that, here’s what actually matters for this specific use case:

1. Sleep tracking above everything

The main reason people choose a ring over a watch is comfort during sleep. A smart ring you can wear 24/7 without thinking about it is the whole point. Look for detailed sleep stage tracking (light, deep, REM), HRV readings, and ideally skin temperature data.

2. Apple Health integration

The best rings push data into the Apple Health app, which means your metrics live alongside everything else — your workouts, your nutrition logs, your cycle data. That interoperability is a big deal for iPhone users and something you don’t always get with Android-first devices.

3. Battery life of at least 7 days

If you’re charging it every two days, you’re going to miss overnight sleep data. That defeats the purpose entirely. You need 7 days of battery life, at least.

4. Accurate, actionable data

You want a ring that will give you actionable changes, not just charts. Some apps dump raw graphs on you and call them insights. What you actually want is a morning readiness score or wellness summary that tells you what to do with your data—without a paywall standing between you and that info.

Best Smart Rings Without a Subscription for iPhone Users

Best Smart Ring Without Subscription for iPhone Users (Overall Winner)

RingConn Gen 2 Air
RingCon

RingConn Gen 2 Air

If you want the best of comfort, accuracy, and zero recurring fees, I recommend the RingConn Gen 2 Air is it. At just 2mm thick, the Gen 2 Air is the slimmest smart ring on the market. Wear-wise it actually feels like regular jewelry. I can’t overstate how important this is because if it’s uncomfortable, you’ll take it off at night, and then you’ve just bought a very expensive tracker you won’t the full benefit from. The sensors cover everything you need: 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, HRV, skin temperature, sleep stages, stress, and activity tracking. The app returns a daily Wellness Balance score across sleep, activity, relaxation, and vitals

Get it for $199.00


Battery life on the RingConn Gen 2 Air is around 10 days, which beats the Oura Ring 4 (8 days) and the Samsung Galaxy Ring (7 days). The app is available for iOS and Android. The ring is IP68 rated and waterproof to 10 ATM — so yes, you can shower and swim in it.

The one thing it doesn’t do: sleep apnea monitoring. That feature lives exclusively on the pricier RingConn Gen 2 ($299). For most people, that’s a totally reasonable trade-off at $100 less.
Who it’s for: The iPhone user who wants comprehensive, no-nonsense health tracking — sleep, recovery, HRV.

Best Smart Ring for Sleep Tracking Without a Subscription (Sleep Apnea + Recovery Focus)

RingConn Gen 2
RingConn

RingConn Gen 2

If you’re already spending this much on a smart ring and you have concerns about sleep apnea—I honestly think the RingConn Gen 2 is worth the extra $100 over the Air. Right now, it’s the only smart ring offering sleep apnea monitoring, and that feels like an actually meaningful feature. Tracking-wise, you’re getting everything the Gen 2 Air already does—sleep tracking, recovery insights, HRV, stress monitoring, activity tracking—plus a few more advanced health metrics and that sleep apnea detection feature. The app experience stays the same too, which is a good thing.

Get it for $299.00

The RingConn Gen 2 also feels a little more premium overall. It swaps the stainless steel build for titanium alloy, which makes it slightly lighter on your finger at around 2–3 grams. You also get more color options, including Future Silver, Matte Black, Royal Gold, and Rose Gold.

Also worth noting: after RingConn resolved its patent dispute with Oura, the company’s rings are now fully available in the US again, so you don’t have to worry about weird stock shortages or availability drama.

Who it’s for: iPhone users who want the most complete RingConn experience possible — especially people who take sleep health seriously or want extra insight into potential sleep apnea concerns.

Best Smart Ring for Data-Driven Users (Ultrahuman Ring Air Review)

Ultrahuman Ring Air
Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman Ring Air

Reviewers consistently praise the Ultrahuman Ring Air for its app experience. Instead of dumping charts and graphs onto your screen and wishing you good luck, the app actually explains what your numbers mean and how they connect to your habits. You get dedicated Sleep, Recovery, Stress, and Circadian Rhythm tabs without a subscription paywall blocking everything interesting. The ring itself is made from fighter-jet grade titanium with a tungsten carbide coating because apparently we are all training like Marvel superheroes now. It tracks heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, SpO2, stress, sleep stages, and activity tracking, all while syncing nicely with Apple Health.

Get it for $349.00

The tradeoff with the Ultra Human Ring Air is is, you’re looking at around 4–6 days per charge of real-world use. That’s noticeably shorter than RingConn’s battery monster approach. So if you’re someone who gets irrationally annoyed charging devices, that’s something to think about.

Also worth mentioning: Ultrahuman recently launched the Ring Pro, which bumps battery life up to 15 days and adds a few newer upgrades. But since it’s still for preorder only, the Ring Air still feels like the safer recommendation right now.

Best Budget Smart Ring Without Subscription for iPhone Users (Amazfit Helio Ring)

Amazfit Helio Ring
Amazfit

Amazfit Helio Ring

If $199 is already pushing it and you want a ring from a brand with a track record, the Amazfit Helio Ring deserves a look. Tom’s Guide called it a solid alternative to bigger names — iOS-compatible, subscription-free, and with health data that shares directly with Apple Health. It tracks heart rate, HRV, SpO2, skin temperature, stress, and sleep stages, and has a genuinely unique EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for emotional state tracking — something you won’t find on most rings at this price. The app (Zepp) is solid and includes free access to Zepp Aura, an AI-powered sleep coaching service with personalized sleep sounds and weekly reports.

Get it for $149.99


There are two real caveats to the Amazfit Helio Ring. First, battery life in real-world testing lands around 3–4 days—significantly shorter than the RingConn or Ultrahuman options, so you’ll be charging more often. Second, it only comes in three sizes: 8, 10, and 12—which means a lot of people simply won’t get a great fit. Check your finger size carefully before ordering.
Who it’s for: The iPhone user who wants a budget-friendly, subscription-free entry point to smart rings and happens to fall into one of the three available sizes.

Smart Rings iPhone Users Should Avoid (Samsung Galaxy Ring & Oura Ring 4)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring. I know it’s everywhere right now and it looks incredible. Skip it. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is essentially non-functional on an iPhone—its readiness scores, sleep analysis, and AI features all require Samsung Health, which doesn’t integrate with Apple’s ecosystem. You’d be paying $399 for a step counter.

Oura Ring 4—if subscriptions are a hard no. The Oura Ring 4 is the gold standard for accuracy and app polish, and it does work with iPhone. But it requires a $5.99/month or $69.99/year subscription to access basically anything beyond three basic daily scores. Without it, you’ll only see a simplified sleep, readiness, and activity score—which makes the $349 hardware cost pretty hard to justify. If you ever change your mind on subscriptions (the app genuinely is excellent), Oura is worth revisiting. But for this list? It doesn’t qualify.

No-name Amazon rings. There are about a thousand rings on Amazon for $30–$60 promising heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 tracking with no subscription. Tempting! But sensor accuracy on these is wildly inconsistent, software support is often nonexistent within a year, and the data can be so inaccurate it’s worse than useless. Stick with established brands that have a track record of app updates and support.

Before You Buy a Smart Ring (Sizing, Battery & Fit Tips)

Before you order: get a sizing kit. Smart rings can’t be resized, and finger size changes throughout the day (bigger in the morning, smaller at night). RingConn, Ultrahuman, and Amazfit all offer sizing kits — RingConn ships nine sample rings so you can test different sizes before committing. Order the kit first, wear it morning and evening to find your true size, then order the ring. It takes a few extra days but saves you from an expensive, unresizable mistake. (And for the Amazfit Helio Ring specifically — triple-check your size lands on an 8, 10, or 12 before you get too attached to the idea.)

Final Verdict: The Best Smart Ring Without Subscription for iPhone Users

If you’re ready to buy today and want no drama: grab the RingConn Gen 2 Air. It’s $199, ships to the US, works perfectly on iPhone, and you will never, ever see a subscription charge.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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