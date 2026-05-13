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Oura Ring 5 leaks: I think Oura is basically a status symbol now
Tech News

Oura Ring 5 leaks: I think Oura is basically a status symbol now

May 13, 2026, 4:26 pm EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Oura Ring 5 leaks: I think Oura is basically a status symbol now
Oura / Oura Ring 4 Ceramic

I’ve been covering wearables long enough to remember when the Oura Ring was a niche sleep tracker worn mostly by biohackers and elite athletes. With the Oura Ring 5 leaks now surfacing over the past few months, that’s not the brand story anymore.

Today, Oura sits on the fingers of Prince Harry, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mark Zuckerberg. It carries an $11 billion valuation and is on pace for $1 billion in annual sales. And now, with a string of Oura Ring 5 leaks arriving over the past few months, I’m starting to think the next generation isn’t just a hardware upgrade—it’s a full doubling-down on luxury.

Oura Ring 5 leaks point to a more jewelry-like design

Oura Ring 5 leaks: inspiration from Ring 4 Colors
Oura / Oura Ring 4 Ceramic

The most telling detail from the leaks isn’t a sensor spec—it’s the shape. According to images first surfaced by Gadgets & Wearables in March 2026, the Oura Ring 5 features a slightly more curved outer surface than the Ring 4, giving it a softer, rounder profile. The transition to the synthetic resin inner band also looks more seamless.

In other words, it looks less like a tracker and more like a wedding band. That’s not an accident.

New Deep Rose color hints at a luxury shift for Oura Ring 5

The leak also confirms six color options, and the names alone tell you something about Oura’s direction. Rose Gold is out—replaced by a new finish called Deep Rose, which carries a more complex bronze-rose tone. Alongside it: Stealth (matte black), Gold, and Silver in both glossy and brushed variants.
They’re jewelry colorways. And that’s exactly the point.

Oura Ring 4 started Oura’s move into premium wearable tech

This design-forward move doesn’t come out of nowhere. Last October, Oura launched the Ring 4 Ceramic collection at $499—a $150 premium over the standard ring. The ceramic versions came in Petal Pink, Tide Green, Cloud White, and Midnight Blue, with colors derived from natural minerals baked into the material itself. It was a direct statement: Oura wanted it fitness rings to double as jewelry, not just other smartwatches.

The Ring 5 leaks suggest that positioning is becoming a brand strategy.

Oura Ring 5 sensors suggest smarter health tracking ahead

Oura Ring 5 leaks: Ring 4 Colors
Oura / Oura Ring 4

Of course, a status symbol still has to work. And based on what’s leaked, the Ring 5 isn’t just getting prettier—it’s getting meaningfully smarter. The optical sensors are reportedly significantly larger than those in the Ring 4, with additional red and green LEDs expected to improve heart rate and SpO2 accuracy, according to Notebookcheck’s coverage of the leak.

There’s also a more ambitious development on the horizon. Oura has filed patents around blood pressure monitoring from the finger and is actively pursuing FDA clearance. If that makes it into a commercial device, it would be the kind of clinical-grade feature that justifies both the price point and the brand prestige Oura is clearly chasing.

Oura Ring 5 release date leaks and FCC filing details

The leaks got more interesting in April, when a fresh FCC filing emerged under ID 2AD7V-OURA2602, listing the ring as model OA13 and a refreshed charger as OA14. The filing includes a 180-day confidentiality window, pushing hidden materials—like internal photos and the user manual—to early September 2026. Combined with a slip on Oura’s own website suggesting an imminent launch, a late 2026 arrival feels more likely than the initially rumored 2027 date.
Which means the wait may not be as long as we first thought.

What we still don’t know about the Oura Ring 5

These (for now) open questions will determine whether this becomes a true luxury benchmark or just an aspirational product:

  • Final pricing (the Ring 4 started at $349—expect higher)
  • Whether the subscription model changes alongside the hardware
  • Confirmation on blood pressure monitoring
  • How tightly the AI health recommendations integrate into the app experience

Why I think the Oura Ring 5 is basically a status symbol now

What strikes me most about these leaks is that Oura isn’t choosing between specs and status—it’s going all in on both. The brand has already pivoted from a sleep tracker to a holistic healthcare platform, and the Ring 5 leaks suggest the hardware is catching up to that ambition across every dimension: larger sensors, AI-driven insights, a potential blood pressure breakthrough, premium finishes, and—almost certainly—a price tag to match.

That’s a very deliberate kind of luxury. Not minimal, not understated—fully loaded, inside and out. Oura knows its market and is leaning into it—hard. When a device sits on the finger of a prince, it’s not just a tracker anymore. It’s a status object that happens to know your resting heart rate better than anything else on the market.

I’ll keep updating this article as new Oura Ring 5 leaks surface—there’s still plenty we don’t know, and the closer we get to launch, the clearer the full picture will become.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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