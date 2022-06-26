Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now

Getting ready for your summer vacation? These must-have travel gadgets have all the tech you need for a stress-free, relaxing trip.

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Steamery Cirrus No. 3 Clothes 2-In-1 Iron and Steamer in black

Vacations are meant to help you decompress, but, with all the research, packing, and reservation-making involved, they can have quite the opposite effect. Don’t let that happen to you. Instead, prepare ahead of time and let tech do some of the heavy lifting with these must-have travel gadgets for vacations.

Taking long international flights with layovers? Consider the Rydbot Smart Suitcase. If, by your second connecting flight, you’re too overcome by jet lag to hightail it to the next gate in a terminal far, far away, this suitcase’s electric motor can drive you there—yes, really.

Then, nothing’s more anxiety-provoking than your phone running out of batteries during any leg of your trip. And that’s why a compact power bank like the UNIQ Hoveo is such an essential travel item.

Vacation smarter this summer with these must-have travel gadgets.

1. The Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series has an electric motor that can transport you and your carry-on to the next gate when connecting flights.

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series transports you

Sometimes you have to cover miles to reach your transfer gate. The Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series makes the distance easier with its 100-watt electric motor. Just sit on top and cruise past the crowds to your destination. The telescopic handlebar even lets you steer.

Get it for $699.95 on the official website.

2. The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger makes wirelessly charging your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simple with its MagSafe spots.

mophie 3 in 1 travel charger with MagSafe
mophie 3-in-1 travel charger on a nightstand (Image Credit: Di-Markets)

It’s easy to keep your Apple gadgets charged and ready throughout your vacation with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger. You can power up any time with dedicated charging spots. Plus, the slim design packs easily in a bag or suitcase.

Get it for $149.95 at the Apple Store.

3. The 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds help you rest better on vacation with 30 soothing sleep sounds and noise cancellation.

1MORE ComfoBuds Z YouTube video

If you’re changing time zones, consider the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. They block noise and have 30 calming soundscapes that help you drift off in the plane or at your destination, making them among of the best travel gadgets for vacations.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

4. The Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera captures those historic landmarks, beaches, and other vacation sights from every angle.

Insta360 ONE RS Series
Insta360 ONE RS Series on a ski trip

Don’t forget your camera! The Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera is ideal for vacations thanks to its interchangeable lenses and 360 capture and reframing. It’s waterproof, too, and the invisible selfie stick feature is pretty cool.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare runs for 30 days on a single charge and comes with a handy travel-size case.

Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush
Philips One Recharge Toothbrush by Sonicare in Snow White

Bring your electric toothbrush with you on vacation when it’s the Philips One rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare. It runs for 30 days on just one charge, so you won’t have to recharge during your trip.

Get it for $29.96 on Amazon.

6. The UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank is one of the sleekest multifunctional power banks we’ve seen. It’s compact, and the stand comes in handy.

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
UNIQ Hoveo on a desk

It’s always a good idea to have backup power for your tech. And the UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank is an excellent choice with its 5,000 mAh battery and 15 watts of power for wireless charging. It also has a stand, and the compact design is easy to carry, which is why it’s such a great travel gadget for vacations.

Get it for $43.90 on the official website.

7. The Pocketalk Plus handheld translator makes ordering food, reading signs, and communicating with locals easier during international travel.

Pocketalk Plus and international newspapers

Immerse yourself in a new culture without worrying about language difficulties with the Pocketalk Plus handheld translator. This convenient translation gadget works in 82 languages and translates both text and spoken language for accurate communication.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

8. The Polar Grit X Pro multi-sport smartwatch helps you during travel with turn-by-turn GPS guidance and health tracking throughout your stay.

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Polar Grit X Pro on a wrist

The Polar Grit X Pro multi-sport smartwatch is the ideal travel companion with its Global Navigation Satellite Systems, tracking your position anywhere in the world. Moreover, it monitors your health, maximizes your training, and keeps you connected.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

9. The Bose Noise-Cancelling headphones 700 are some of the best headphones for travel with their superior noise cancellation.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise-Cancelling headphones 700 in black

Block out airplane chatter with the Bose Noise-Cancelling headphones 700. Their ANC tech uses microphones inside and outside the earcups to scan environmental sounds. Meanwhile, they’re comfortable, provide clear calls, and have touch controls, so they made our list of best travel gadgets for vacations.

Get them for $379 on Amazon.

10. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller adds console-like controls to your phone, letting you play even while traveling.

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Razer Kishi V2 on a smartphone

You’ll undoubtedly have some downtime between museum visits and beach trips. So catch up with your games using the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. It adds the controls you love to your smartphone, including analog triggers and macros.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

These travel gadgets are sure to make your vacations easier and more fun. Do you use any travel gadgets you love? Share them with us in the comments!

