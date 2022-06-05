The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends

Ready for summer BBQs? From an electric smoker to a bristle-free scrapper, these gadgets and accessories will have you cooking up crowd-pleasing meals every weekend this summer.

Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill in use

Summer is almost here, so you know what that means; it’s time to gear up for summer BBQ season. Whether you’re an aspiring pitmaster or grill a mean burger on the weekends, the best BBQ gadgets and accessories can make your summer meals unforgettable.

This list has some pretty cool BBQ gadgets. We love the Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker. It’s great for beginners and pros alike and makes easy work of your smoking tasks.

Then, check out the Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill for a premium all-purpose grill. It grills, roasts, and smokes with precise temperature control and has a classy stainless steel finish.

Elevate your BBQ game this summer with the selections below.

1. The Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill is handcrafted and roasts, grills, and smokes all on the same grill for versatility.

Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill with a person cooking

Looking for a statement grill for your backyard? The Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill is it with its deep rectangular design. It allows you to cook with an offset fire while 4 shutters provide accurate temperature control.

Get it for $8,994 on the official website.

2. The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill has a slim design, making it easy to transport to campsites, parks, and more.

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill in a video

Love grilling your food while camping? Get the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill. It helps you cook delicious food when you’re off the grid. And with the low-to-high temperature range, you can cook anything from pancakes to steaks.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer gives a readout in 2–3 seconds for precise doneness levels.

ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 measuring temperature

Never overcook your meat again with the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer. With its quick, precise temperature readouts, you’ll know almost immediately when it’s time to take your food off the heat, making it one of the best BBQ gadgets and accessories for summer 2022.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

4. The NOMAD Grill & Smoker portable charcoal barbecue is super portable, letting you enjoy smoked food anywhere.

NOMAD Grill & Smoker in a video

Are picnics, camping trips, and park visits on your summer itinerary? Then take the NOMAD Grill & Smoker portable charcoal barbecue with you for memorable seared meals. It works as both a grill and a smoker and provides up to 425 square inches of grilling space. Best of all, it folds when you’re done cooking.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

5. The KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper is free of bristles, keeping your grilled meat and vegetables pristine.

KUNIFU THE Grate close up

No one likes finding a bristle in their burger. That’s why you should add the KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper to your BBQ routine. Bristle-free, this BBQ accessory has 5 grooves that remove baked-on marinade and meat grit from your grill grates, making it one of the best BBQ gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $13.99 on Amazon.

6. The MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer lets you monitor your grilled meat from up to 165 feet away.

MEATER Plus with meat

Have more time to mingle with your guests when you use the MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer. With its 165-foot range, you won’t have to stay behind the grill all afternoon. Meanwhile, the 2 sensors let you monitor both the internal meat temperature and the grill temperature.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

7. The Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 smart wood pellet grill smokes your food with wood pellets and works with Alexa.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

All it takes is an Alexa command to smoke, grill, bake, roast, BBQ and braise with the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 smart wood pellet grill. This wood-pellet grill gives any food that wood-fired taste while the the WiFIRE tech connects it to your home Wi-Fi network. Control your grill remotely and via Alexa.

Get it for $1,599.95 on the official website.

8. The Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker is great for beginners and pros alike with its handy digital controls.

Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker front view

Level up your smoking game with the Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker. Its plug-and-play design is a breeze to operate while the patented side wood chip loader lets you try new flavor combinations. What’s more, with 711 square inches of space, you can smoke every dish at your picnic.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

9. The PK360 Grill + Smoker has a unique capsule design and vent system. With 4 vents, you get precise airflow control.

PK360 Grill + Smoker in Silver

Get better BBQ results with the PK360 Grill + Smoker. Fully aluminum, it conducts heat more efficiently and easily than most grills. Then, with 4 vents, you can create your own grilling zones and control airflow precisely inside the capsule.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

10. The Barebones Living Cowboy Fire Pit & Grill 30″ modular grill gives you flexibility. Use it as a grill, open fire pit, or cooking station.

Barebones Living Cowboy Fire Pit & Grill 30″

Want a grill that adapts to your cooking situation? The Barebones Living Cowboy Fire Pit & Grill 30″ modular grill can thanks to its modular design, which is why it made our list of the best BBQ gadgets and accessories. Use it as grill or open fire pit during your camping trips..

Get it for $699.95 on the official website.

These cool BBQ gadgets are sure to elevate your summer cooking and keep you ready for any cookout that comes your way. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know!

