By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 2, 2023, 9:00 am EST

From smart sleep aids to an AI-assisted stroller, these are the tech gadgets to expect from CES 2023. Discover them in the blog.

We love the LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars

CES 2023—the first in-person CES in 3 years—starts on Thursday, and the products are already rolling in. To help you find the best, we’re presenting the 10 CES 2023 tech gadgets you must check out now. There’s an AI-assisted stroller, a smart pet communicator, an AI-powered sleep headband, and more.

Humans have known for millennia that dogs and cats can understand some human speech. With the FluentPet Connect smart pet communicator, you can put that understanding to use by tracking how often your pet presses specific button combinations. It deciphers what your pet is trying to say.

Then, parents everywhere know the strain of pushing a heavy stroller up and down hills. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller pushes itself, providing uphill and downhill assistance.

Ready to read about the latest tech gadgets for 2023? Check out the products below!

1. The Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors enhance your virtual meeting experience. They start at $259 and are coming soon.

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors in a workspace

Enjoy better video calls when you add any of the Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP Monitors to your workspace. The collection consists of 3 displays. Each has a 5 MP camera with an infrared lens, dual mics, environmental noise cancellation, and more.

2. The LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars bring immersive audio features to your home. They’re coming soon for an undisclosed price.

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars with a TV

Pair the LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars with LG TVs for immersive and innovative features like the WOW Orchestra. The soundbars use each of the 2 products’ audio channels. They also include Dolby Atmos and IMAX-enhanced quality.

3. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller actually pushes itself and assists with inclines. Preorder it for $3,300.

GlüKind Ella outdoor video

Pushing a stroller isn’t always easy. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller helps with uphill assistance, making inclines easy. There’s even a downhill brake assist, ensuring your stroller is always controlled. What’s more, the advanced driver assist gives you extra hands and eyes, making it one of the best CES 2023 tech gadgets.

4. The Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Collection has a look inspired by the ancient Silk Road in China. Prices start at $279 on the brand’s website.

Bang Olufsen Lunar New Year Collection of Devices
Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Collection on display

The Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Collection celebrates the lunar new year with 5 beloved products inspired by classic colors and design elements from the ancient Chinese Silk Road. The collection includes the Beoplay A9, Beolit 20, Beosound A1, Beoplay H95, and Beoplay EX.

5. The FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable tracks and stimulates your brain for better sleep. Reserve it now for $350 on the official website.

FRENZ Brainband
FRENZ Brainband on a person sleeping

Optimize your sleep routine with the FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable. It uses a 7-in-1 sensing technology to help you sleep more efficiently and deeply. It also offers an enhanced sleep report, nap timing, and more.

6. The DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device brings you an easy-to-use smart GPS—and more. It’s priced at about $126 and is coming soon.

DOTS bike
DOTS.bike on a bicycle

Make your bike rides safer with the DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device. It attaches securely to your bike’s seat post and combines helpful features like real-time geolocation, instant Bluetooth recognition, impact detection, help alerts, and more. It’s one of our favorite CES 2023 tech gadgets so far.

7. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit warms and cools your room and looks like framed art. Inquire about pricing on LG’s website.

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC in a living room

Disguise your bedroom or office heating and cooling method when you have the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit. This gallery frame works as an air conditioner that you can control from anywhere. It even works with voice commands from Google Assistant.

8. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor has an improved palm-size design. Buy it for about $39 on the official website.

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
Shelly Motion 2 in white

Add reactive smarts to your home with the Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor. It senses motion under 200 milliseconds and immediately triggers an action, like turning on the lights or opening automated blinds.

9. The FluentPet Connect smart pet communicator uses buttons to help your pet send you text messages. Preorder it for $69.95 on the official website.

FluentPet Connect
FluentPet Connect with a pet and human

Help your dog communicate using the FluentPet Connect smart pet communicator. These recordable pet buttons can teach pets to use words, helping their humans understand what they feel and think. It’s one of the most interesting CES 2023 tech gadgets.

10. The SomaSleep in-home sleep mask tracks your sleep metrics and eye movements, supporting better rest. It’s coming soon, and the price is TBA.

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
SomaSleep in blue

Get in-depth data about your sleep using the SomaSleep in-home sleep mask. Lightweight and easy to use, it collects information about your sleep for 8 hours. Meanwhile, the award-winning SomaCap sensors track eye movement.

With the gadgets above, CES 2023 is poised to present some truly exciting products for the year ahead. What do you hope to see from this year’s show? Let us know!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
