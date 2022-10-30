Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 30, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Stay warm and cozy wherever you travel this winter with these cold-weather gadgets. From smart ski helmets to toasty handwarmers, they chase away frigid temperatures.

Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets
SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets in use

Got a ski trip planned to Breckenridge? Maybe you’ve booked a log cabin for New Year’s. Wherever you go this winter, our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets has everything you need to stay warm and cozy.

Related: 15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season

If skiing or snowboarding are part of your trip, check out the Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0. These smart audio snow goggles deliver an immersive audio experience, even in windy conditions.

Then, you can protect your hands and still use your devices with the DEXFUZE waterproof Drylite Gloves by DexShell. They’re waterproof, windproof, and touchscreen compatible.

Travel to your winter destination like a pro with these vacation-ready gadgets..

1. The Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles bring your favorite music and smart assistant connectivity to your descent down the mountain.

Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles in use

Want to tackle the mountain while listening to your favorite music? The Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles help you do that. They feature an upgraded driver, speakers, and hardware for incredible audio on the slopes. You can even connect to your voice assistant with the touch of a button.

Get them for about $210 on the official website.

2. The SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets keep you safe from collisions. Plus, they come with speakers and a mic, letting you talk to your group.

SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets design

A helmet is a must on the slopes. But the SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets keep you in touch with your group. That’s thanks to speakers and a microphone embedded in the ear pads. You can also use the sound system to stream music.

Get one for $159 on the official website.

3. The DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves keep your hands warm, no matter the weather. Even better, they’re touchscreen friendly.

DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves in use

Your hands will stay warm while wearing the DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves. Thanks to DEXFUZE technology, these windproof and waterproof gloves have a 3-bonded-in-1 fabric construction. Compatible with touchscreens, these gloves keep you connected to your tech while outdoors, which is why they made our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets.

Get them for $55.99 on the official website.

4. The BioLite HeadLamp 325 shines a light on outdoor winter adventures, and the strap keeps your comfort in mind.

BioLite HeadLamp 325 ultra-lightweight USB headlamp in use

Light your way though an evening winter trek in the forest with the BioLite HeadLamp 325 ultra-lightweight USB headlamp. It gives you bright light, flexible modes, and USB rechargeability. Meanwhile, the 3D SlimFit tech integrates the USB headlamp into the performance fabric head strap.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

5. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II give you comfortable sound on airplanes, trains, and car rides. The Quiet Mode blurs unpleasant background noise.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Relax on your way to and from your winter destination with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They adjust to your ears’ shape, ensuring a comfortable fit for hours. Then, the Quiet Mode blocks out background noise with enhanced ANC.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

6. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station gives you backup power in case of days-long blackouts. It’s also great for RV trips and off-grid adventures.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station in an outdoor setup

Prep for potential snowstorms with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station. It supports a 3.6 kWh capacity, which you can expand to 25 kWh. What’s more, the Smart Home Panel lets you connect up to 2 units with 10 home circuits, which is why this gadget is on our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets.

Get it for $3,699 on the official website.

7. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid keeps your coffee, cocoa, or tea hot for up to 6 hours. Plus, it’s easy to drink from and close while driving.

Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in use

Sip your coffee on the way to the ski resort without spills when you have the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. The lid opens easily with your thumb and moves effortlessly back into place. Moreover, the ceramic-coated interior doesn’t leave any flavor on your drink.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

8. The Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series warms your hands during frosty conditions. It’ll even charge your iPhone with its 10,000 mAh battery.

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer series in use

Enjoy warm hands during blustery city walks with the Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer Series. Its curved body is lightweight and comfortable to hold. With 3 heat settings from 95°F to 131°F, it lets you choose your desired warmth.

Get one for $25.99 on the official website.

9. The Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag protects your wine and lets you carry it in style to BYOB restaurants, bonfires, and more.

Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag on a side table

Want to bring your own wine to a local restaurant? Carry it in the Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag. This travel wine bag folds down for portability and resists punctures and spills. It also maintains the wine’s temperature, which is why we included it in our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets.

Get it for $298.95 on the official website.

10. The Marshall Willen portable speaker adds high-quality music anywhere, from the jacuzzi to the firepit, keeping the party going.

Marshall Willen portable speaker in black

Liven your trip with music when you have the Marshall Willen portable speaker. Small but powerful, this compact Bluetooth speaker has a 2″ full-range driver and 2 passive radiators. It also has an IP67 rating.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Enjoy your winter vacation to its fullest when you travel with any of these awesome winter gadgets. What great winter gadgets to you own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season

The 2022 holiday shopping season is upon us. And no matter who you’re shopping for, you can get everyone a thoughtful gift without overspending. These best gadgets under $150 prove it. Related: Unique smart home gadgets to add to your..
These office gadgets help you nail your presentations
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These office gadgets help you nail your presentations

Got a work presentation coming up? Then you probably aren’t leaving anything to chance. From your script to your tech, you want every detail planned. And that’s where these office gadgets for presentations come in. They elevate both online and..
Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.

Take accurate measurements every time when you have the DataPro Tools DataPro 25 Bluetooth tape measure. This digital tape measure has an easy-to-read digital display that shows error-free measurements. Whether you’re measuring fabric for a sewing project or lumber for..
Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends

The holidays are right around the corner. So it’s a great time to treat yourself and your best friend to some of the latest pet gadgets out there. These gadgets have the newest pet tech available and help you keep..
Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties

So you’ve invited the whole family over for Thanksgiving or a party over the holidays. And the pressure’s on because the guest list keeps getting longer. Whether this sounds familiar or otherwise, the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air

Remove odors from your home and eliminate airborne bacteria with the Dr. AirPick air purifier & deodorizer. This innovative air purifier creates a healthier indoor environment using AirPick technology. Do you notice a smell the moment you walk into your..
Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures

Whether you’re looking to unwind with your group or chill on your own, these unique board games help you suspend reality couple of hours. From a dark RPG to a relaxed beach combing game, there’s something for everyone here. Fancy..
Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your..
Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget

Reduce food waste and save money on grocery bills with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget. Small and compact, it uses photocatalytic technology to fight odors and bacteria and make food last longer in the fridge. Do you spend a portion..
Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more

You want your movie nights to be cinematic. And, with all the cool projectors on the market, a big-screen TV probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Nope, you want a laser projector that throws large screens at the wall..
Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco

Stop going through life with a chronic runny nose when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Using LED light therapy, it lights up and heats your nasal cavity, easing symptoms of chronic rhinitis. If you suffer from allergic..