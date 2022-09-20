Must-have travel gadgets and accessories you need to pack for your autumn vacation

Whether you jet-set overseas or rent a cabin upstate, we've got the products you need for smooth autumn travels. Check them out in the blog.

Sky-haven In-Flight Travel Hoodie hybrid pillow in use

Planning a fall getaway? It’s a smart move, what with the cooler temperatures, thinner crowds, and accommodation discounts. But if you travel off-season, you still want the latest travel gear. So check out these must-have travel gadgets for autumn vacations. They keep you comfortable and organized wherever you go.

A mug that stays hot or cold is a must for fall travels. And the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid is an excellent choice with its ceramic coating and angled lid.

Then, block out background noise during flights and enjoy immersive audio with the new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip. Its reengineered design delivers 2 times more noise cancellation than its predecessor.

Enjoy your fall vacation to its fullest with these must-have travel gadgets.

1. The ALPAKA Zip Pouch organizes essentials in your bag during travel. There’s space for cards, cash, coins, and EDC items.

ALPAKA Zip Pouch with accessories

Keep your travel necessities organized and within reach with the ALPAKA Zip Pouch. Lightweight and minimalist, it even has RFID-blocking material, securing your data.

Get it for $25 on the official website.

2. The Essential Gear Products Essential Travel Easel keeps camera gear, makeup, and other beauty products organized and protected.

Essential Gear Products Essential Travel Easel in a video

The Essential Gear Products Essential Travel Easel has you covered if you can’t travel without your complete makeup kit; it keeps makeup, jewelry, essential oils and more organized and protected in transit. Say goodbye to makeup spills for good.

Get it for $45.95 on the official website.

3. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid keep your favorite travel drinks hot or cold for up to 6 hours. Plus, the ceramic coating ensures excellent flavor.

Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in use

Sip your favorite drink in style with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. It’s one of our favorite travel gadgets for autumn vacations because it fits most cup holders and is suitable for the outdoors. Meanwhile, the True Taste Ceramic Coating imparts no off-flavors onto your beverage.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

Sky-haven In-Flight Travel Hoodie in an airplane

Turn to the Sky-haven In-Flight Travel Hoodie hybrid pillow for instant comfort on flights and road trips. Armrests integrated into the hoodie give you privacy, while the mesh hood blocks the overhead lighting.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $78.16. Learn more about it on the official website.

5. The Insta360 X3 360° action camera captures impressive travel footage with its 1/2″ 48 MP sensors. Rugged and waterproof, it withstands any adventure.

Insta360 X3 360° on a bike

Shoot better videos of the fall foliage with the Insta360 X3 360° action camera. It offers greater detail and clarity even in low light. Plus, its reframing feature allows you to shoot first and point later.

Get it for $539.99 on the official website.

6. The RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase makes travel easier with its multi-wheel system and classic RIMOWA look.

RIMOWA Original Pilot Case front and side view

Featuring a new take on an iconic design, the RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase is ideal for any trip. It has TSA-approved locks, 2 quick-access pockets, a telescopic handle, and effortless steering which is why it’s one of the best travel gadgets for autumn vacations.

Get it for $1,500 on the official website.

7. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip and case

Earbuds are a travel necessity, and the new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip are a fantastic choice. Reengineered for richer audio, they also have ANC and Adaptive Transparency to reduce background noise.

Get them for $249 on the official website. They ship on 9/23.

8. The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is a super-portable tool for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods during travel.

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe in a video

Don’t crowd your luggage with multiple chargers. Just get the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe. It has dedicated charging spots for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Plus, it folds into a convenient carrying case.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

9. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker is travel friendly and great for outdoor trips. It even doubles as a power bank for your phone.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 and a phone

Does your autumn vacation involve time outdoors? Bring the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker for music during hikes or bike rides. Its small footprint fits easily in your pocket and attaches to handlebars. Plus, the USB-C charging port powers your devices, making it one of the best travel gadgets for autumn vacations.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

10. The WACACO Picopresso Portable Espresso Maker creates barista-level espresso anytime, anywhere, thanks to its small footprint.

WACACO Picopresso with espresso

Can’t start the day without your hand-crafted coffee? Then pack the WACACO Picopresso portable espresso maker. Its built-in hand grinder creates ultra-fine ground coffee while the mechanism produces creamy shots with rich flavor.

Get it for $129.90 on the official website.

Ensure you have the right gear for your fall getaway when you go for these gadgets and accessories. What travel gadgets do you use and love? Tell us about them!

