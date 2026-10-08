Google Gemini Call for Me rumors might be the AI feature I’ve actually been waiting for

Google

I’m not a fan of phone calls. In fact, my everyday calls are a total pain. I hate stopping what I’m doing to wait for someone to pick up. And if they don’t, I hate having to remember to call them back—because I won’t. That’s why the latest Google Gemini Call for Me rumors caught my attention.

For me and others like me who would rather do anything else than make an old-fashioned phone call, the latest updates could be the AI advancement we’ve actually been waiting for.

I don’t want an AI to have my conversations—but I want it to make calls

Google Gemini Call for Me already exists, sort of. It rolled out as an early preview for Paid Gemini Subscribers on Pixel 11 Phones, where it calls businesses and can book a table at a restaurant. The rumored expansion would point it at your contacts instead.

An Android Authority APK teardown found a “Gemini Calling” screen with examples like “Call Mom and tell her I will be 15 minutes late” and “Call John and ask if he is coming for dinner.”

That’s the part I want. I don’t need an AI assistant catching up with my mom for me. I need it to deliver one sentence while I keep doing what I’m doing. An AI replacing communication is one thing. Gemini AI phone calls that take a tiny chore off my plate are something else entirely.

Gemini calling could be genuinely useful for busy people

Ever tried to make a quick call while juggling three other things? Me too, and the results aren’t great. I’ve forgotten what time I made that dentist appointment for, and I’ve had to call my husband back to recap a conversation we had an hour earlier—because I was also writing an email during our first call.

That’s where the Gemini AI calling feature could help. Automated phone calls could handle small tasks that would otherwise sit on my to-do list all afternoon and get pushed to Friday.

But I have one rule for Gemini personal calls

I’m excited about Gemini personal calls, but I’d like transparency. If Gemini calls my mom, I want it to say it’s an AI calling on my behalf. It shouldn’t pretend to be me—that would be creepy.

Google already does this for business calls: in the current preview, Gemini introduces itself as an AI assistant and says who it’s calling for. I’d expect the same from Gemini calling to family. The teardown also turned up granular app permissions, which The Verge suggests could let people opt out of receiving these calls.

Still, the Google Gemini Call for Me rumors come from work-in-progress code, so Google may never roll this out.

Please, Google, make annoying calls for me

Most AI agent features promise to plan my vacation or write my emails, and I rarely want either. This one solves a problem I run into all the time.

Something that could handle calling my kids’ school when they’re absent or have to miss the swimming lesson would be an honest-to-goodness game changer for me. If Google launches a Gemini calling feature that keeps AI phone calls short, clear, and transparent about being AI, I’d use it every day.