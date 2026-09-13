Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
SparkO 4-in-1 Magnetic EDC Flashlight by Scoutlite URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesGadgets for MenCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Gadgets for Men
Coffee Accessories
Garmin CIRQA smart ring rumors: Could it be the Oura alternative athletes actually want?
Tech News

Garmin CIRQA smart ring rumors: Could it be the Oura alternative athletes actually want?

Sep 13, 2026, 3:58 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Garmin CIRQA smart ring rumors: Could it be the Oura alternative athletes actually want?
Oura Ring 5

Garmin CIRAQ smart ring rumors are out. Yes, Brazil’s telecom regulator just gave us the clearest hint yet that Garmin is building a smart ring. Not surprisingly, I already have some pretty strong opinions about it.

Ten related model codes—A05124 through I05124 Plus AA5124— showed up under one certification, filed the same day. Gadgets & Wearables spotted it first. Ten variants for one product certainly screams ‘ring sizes,’ not ‘watch colors.’

Almost nothing else is confirmed, but I won’t let it sit there. If these Garmin CIRQA smart ring rumors turn into an actual product, I hope Garmin gives athletes a serious contender to the Oura ring. Millions of runners, cyclists, and triathletes are already in its ecosystem.

What we actually know so far

The Brazilian filing doesn’t say “ring” anywhere—it’s just ten model numbers grouped under one certification. A stronger clue came earlier, in August, when a device briefly listed in Indonesia’s certification database was explicitly named “CIRQA Smart Ring” before it vanished.

One of those model numbers, AA5124, matches the Brazilian filing—a pattern Garmin Rumors also tracked back to the original Indonesia listing. That’s the connective thread.

Garmin, true to form, hasn’t confirmed anything, and no specs have leaked. What we do have is the existing CIRQA smart band, which broadcasts heart rate over ANT+ and Bluetooth. It tracks nightly skin temperature while relying on the phone for GPS. If a ring shares that DNA, it tells us something about Garmin’s priorities.

Garmin has a real opportunity here

Sleep, recovery, passive health—that’s Oura’s whole identity, and it’s been wildly successful. But it’s ignored a wildly engaged demographic—people who train. I mean athletes, marathon runners, and anyone serious about fitness.

And that’s where Garmin has an opening, because it already owns the training crowd. I wear a Garmin around my wrist most days. By evening, I’m ready to take it off. A ring would solve that.

Imagine a Garmin ring that just handles sleep, resting heart rate, and temperature overnight. In the day, your Forerunner or Fenix stays the serious workout tool for runs and structured training.

The ring doesn’t have to replace the watch, but it does need to work with it. It could make the Garmin ecosystem useful during the hours you’re not wearing one.

The Oura problem

Oura has had a 5-year head start on design, sleep algorithms, and battery life. It also has a loyal fan base. Garmin can’t just shrink watch hardware and slap a logo on it—a ring has far less space for sensors and a battery.

It’s also worth remembering that Garmin executives have publicly argued against building a ring at all. They cite better power budgets and sensor accuracy at the wrist. That’s a real concern for a company obsessed with accuracy.

Garmin’s brand relies on its trustworthy fitness data. So if the ring reads heart rate or recovery less accurately than a Forerunner, Garmin owners may choose to skip it entirely.

What Garmin needs to do differently

For a Garmin smart ring to succeed, it needs to focus on athlete-first data, something Oura doesn’t really do. Runners will want to know if their sleep supports a marathon in a month, or if they need to change something.

Cyclists will want to know if they have the stamina for a competitive race. If a Garmin ring could offer features like these, I think it would appeal to Garmin customers.

Also on my wish list? Excellent Garmin Connect integration, so the ring feeds the dashboard like a Forerunner would. No orphaned app with its own subscription, please.

Verdict: This could actually work

We don’t know when Garmin will announce this, what it costs, or even whether these filings describe a ring at all. But the logic holds up, I’ll say that.

Garmin needs to make a ring that’s already useful to people who already use and love Forerunners and Fenixes. If the brand pulls that off, the CIRQA Smart Ring becomes more interesting, the missing piece of an ecosystem that already knows what athletes need.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Garmin Venu 3 Review: The Smartwatch That Actually Keeps Up With My Chaos
Garmin Venu 3 Review: The Smartwatch That Actually Keeps Up With My Chaos
Tech News
By Karina Papikyan
Oura Ring 4 vs. Ultrahuman Ring Air: here’s what actually helped me feel better every day
Oura Ring 4 vs. Ultrahuman Ring Air: here’s what actually helped me feel better every day
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
Oura Ring 4 rumors: What’s the hype all about?
Oura Ring 4 rumors: What’s the hype all about?

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Insta360 Luna Pro, the pocket vlogging camera carrying a film set’s toolkit
First impressions: Insta360 Luna Pro, the pocket vlogging camera carrying a film set’s toolkit
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Is the Ultra 4 worth the extra money?
Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Is the Ultra 4 worth the extra money?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy
Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
AirPods 5 vs. AirPods 4, and whether the upgrade is worth doing
AirPods 5 vs. AirPods 4, and whether the upgrade is worth doing
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Relay Q, the push-to-talk microphone for copywriters who think out loud
First impressions: Relay Q, the push-to-talk microphone for copywriters who think out loud
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Garmin CIRQA smart ring rumors: Could it be the Oura alternative athletes actually want? First impressions: Insta360 Luna Pro, the pocket vlogging camera carrying a film set’s toolkit Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Is the Ultra 4 worth the extra money?
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept