Made by Google 2025: I might regret saying no to foldables—if these rumors are true

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 21, 2025, 8:47 am EDT under Tech News,

The Pixel crowd knows the drill: solid cameras, smart software, early features. But this year, one upgrade feels different—for all the right reasons.

Made by Google 2025: I might regret saying no to foldables—if these rumors are true
Image Credit: @mitchel3uo, Unsplash

Read also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs. Huawei Mate X6

Google doesn’t grab much of the US phone market—that’s still Apple and Samsung’s turf. But Pixel phones? They’ve built a loyal crowd. A lot of folks swear by the cameras and love getting Android features before anyone else. And since Apple’s next launch sits a few months out, this feels like the perfect window for Made by Google 2025 to take the spotlight.

The upcoming event should bring fresh Pixel gear—think phones and a smartwatch, all packed with Google’s own AI tools. What’s got me most hyped, though, is one feature that tackles a major issue people run into with foldables. Maybe even a game-changer.

Made by Google 2025 event date

Google revealed the date for its next Pixel event. Mark your calendar for August 20, 2025—it’s happening in New York City at 1 PM ET. Expect fresh Pixel gear and a broader lineup as the company pulls back the curtain.

Pixel lineup

Google plans to roll out 4 phones—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A new Pixel Watch also joins the mix. Out of everything, I’m most drawn to the 10 Pro Fold, which could be the first dust-proof foldable.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 10 Pro Fold / Image Credit: Android Headlines

At first glance, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Same general size. Same thickness. The Tensor G5 chip stands out as the main upgrade—but there’s more going on under the hood.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get an IP68 rating. That would block out dust and let the phone handle water. If you’ve kept up with my foldable phone takes, you already know the lack of dust protection has been a dealbreaker for me. Now, Google seems ready to flip the script.

Google’s also tweaking the outer display, bumping it from 6.3″ to 6.4″. That tiny boost likely means slimmer bezels, which is great news. The bezels on the current model feel clunky, and for a foldable, that’s a turnoff. People want a clean, polished look.

Battery life should get a boost, too. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold moves to a 5,015 mAh battery, up from 4,650 mAh. That’s around 7% more juice, which puts it ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and even the Huawei Mate X6.

Charging speeds also improve. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports “Qi2” and bumps wired charging to 23 W. Wireless charging also steps up, jumping from 8 W to 15 W. A lot of folks gave up on wireless charging with the 9 Pro Fold. A lot of folks gave up on wireless charging with the 9 Pro Fold. They plugged in instead—and now, it looks like they’ll have a solid reason to go wireless again.

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro leak
Pixel 10 Pro leak / Image Credit: winner00, Discord

Of the 4 handsets, the Pixel 10 Pro takes the flagship spot. It strikes a sweet balance between power and size. Sure, Google hasn’t spilled much beyond the name, but the design sticks to a familiar look while pushing for software gains.

All 4 models come packed with wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6E. But only the Pro and XL models throw in Thread support and UWB.

From what we’ve seen in testing models, the camera bar ditches the full-width bump from Pixel 9. Instead, there’s a more compact, pill-shaped layout. One of the rear lenses now includes a periscope.

No big shake-up with the Pro cameras. The setup keeps a 50 MP main lens, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a 48 MP 5x telephoto. Up front, it’s a 42 MP shooter again.

The Pixel 10 Pro runs on a 4,870 mAh battery—oddly just a bit smaller than the Pixel 10. Meanwhile, the Pro XL packs a beast of a battery at 5,200 mAh, the biggest ever on a Pixel. Both charge faster too: 29 W on the Pro, 39 W on the Pro XL, and 15 W wireless juice thanks to Qi2.

That’s a wrap

I’ve got my eye on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Dust ruins foldables, plain and simple—if Google nailed the IP68 rating, I’m sold. The jump to a 5,015 mAh battery, faster wireless charging, and a cleaner outer screen shows effort, not fluff.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Meet the L-Shaped electric standing desk built for real work (and real life)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet the L-Shaped electric standing desk built for real work (and real life)
Let’s be honest—standing desks are everywhere. But finding one that feels like it was designed for real-world use? That’s rare. Some wobble like a jellyfish on hardwood floors, others sound like a garage door when you raise them. And then..
These AR glasses give you thermal superpowers, and that’s just the beginning
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
These AR glasses give you thermal superpowers, and that’s just the beginning
Remember those iconic scenes in sci-fi movies and video games? The ones where the hero flips down a visor and the world transforms, revealing hidden enemies as glowing silhouettes and tracking targets through walls. For decades, that level of sensory..
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
I’m all about discovering new places, trying new foods, and wandering around aimlessly in a city I’ve never been to. But the getting-there part? That’s a whole different story. I’m talking airport chaos, delays, cramped seats, loud talkers, and the..
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
If you’ve ever stood in a hotel room surrounded by a spaghetti mess of chargers, adapters, and voltage converters—only to realize half your gear still isn’t plugged in—you know the pain. That was me, juggling three devices in a London..
Linkind EP6 smart hexagon panels review: The modular mood lighting you didn’t know you needed (until now)
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
Linkind EP6 smart hexagon panels review: The modular mood lighting you didn’t know you needed (until now)
Let me paint a familiar picture: you spend hours perfecting your space—clean lines, cozy corners, a few personal touches—and yet, something feels… flat. Bland. Maybe your lighting just screams “hospital waiting room” when it should be whispering “neon-lit creative wonderland.”..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..

You Might Also Like

How to enhance your online privacy and security
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
How to enhance your online privacy and security
Let’s go back a few years earlier. Online privacy, then, used to sound like one of those “I’ll worry about it later” things, right? Like flossing or reading terms and conditions.  But with all these data breaches, hackers, and identity..
Apple’s foldable iPhone: Crease-free display coming in 2026?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple’s foldable iPhone: Crease-free display coming in 2026?
Every few years, Apple introduces a bold new vision for the future of tech. The last big iPhone redesign came with the iPhone X in 2017. Now, Apple is working on something that could be its next game-changer. Instead of..
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs. Huawei Mate X6: Because your slab phone isn’t complicated enough
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs. Huawei Mate X6: Because your slab phone isn’t complicated enough
Huawei’s foldable phone shipments climbed 257% in early 2024, snagging 35% of the market and bumping Samsung from the top spot. The South Korean company is back in town—with its lightest, thinnest Fold so far. The Z Fold7 brings a..
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 vs. Motorola razr Ultra 2025: Which fancy clamshell foldable deserves your pocket?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 vs. Motorola razr Ultra 2025: Which fancy clamshell foldable deserves your pocket?
Gen Zers and clamshell foldables are love birds. While digging into why younger folks can’t get enough of flip phones, I kept seeing one reason pop up more than any other: “It fits in my pocket.” Funny enough, I never..
Meet the world’s first 205W universal travel adapter—A powerhouse in your pocket
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet the world’s first 205W universal travel adapter—A powerhouse in your pocket
If you’ve ever fought over airport outlets, packed three separate bricks for your laptop, phone, and tablet—or watched your battery die mid-flight—you’ll understand why this new charger is kind of a big deal. Introducing the first universal travel adapter to..
Prime Day headphone deals that made the cut (after way too much scrolling)
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Prime Day headphone deals that made the cut (after way too much scrolling)
Shopping for headphones isn’t as easy as it sounds—especially when you’re hunting for Prime Day headphone deals. There are tons of options, some great, some less so. Plus, the best deals are for Prime members only. So, if you’re not..