Made by Google 2025: I might regret saying no to foldables—if these rumors are true

The Pixel crowd knows the drill: solid cameras, smart software, early features. But this year, one upgrade feels different—for all the right reasons.

Google doesn’t grab much of the US phone market—that’s still Apple and Samsung’s turf. But Pixel phones? They’ve built a loyal crowd. A lot of folks swear by the cameras and love getting Android features before anyone else. And since Apple’s next launch sits a few months out, this feels like the perfect window for Made by Google 2025 to take the spotlight.

The upcoming event should bring fresh Pixel gear—think phones and a smartwatch, all packed with Google’s own AI tools. What’s got me most hyped, though, is one feature that tackles a major issue people run into with foldables. Maybe even a game-changer.

Google revealed the date for its next Pixel event. Mark your calendar for August 20, 2025—it’s happening in New York City at 1 PM ET. Expect fresh Pixel gear and a broader lineup as the company pulls back the curtain.

Pixel lineup

Google plans to roll out 4 phones—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A new Pixel Watch also joins the mix. Out of everything, I’m most drawn to the 10 Pro Fold, which could be the first dust-proof foldable.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

At first glance, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Same general size. Same thickness. The Tensor G5 chip stands out as the main upgrade—but there’s more going on under the hood.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get an IP68 rating. That would block out dust and let the phone handle water. If you’ve kept up with my foldable phone takes, you already know the lack of dust protection has been a dealbreaker for me. Now, Google seems ready to flip the script.

Google’s also tweaking the outer display, bumping it from 6.3″ to 6.4″. That tiny boost likely means slimmer bezels, which is great news. The bezels on the current model feel clunky, and for a foldable, that’s a turnoff. People want a clean, polished look.

Battery life should get a boost, too. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold moves to a 5,015 mAh battery, up from 4,650 mAh. That’s around 7% more juice, which puts it ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and even the Huawei Mate X6.

Charging speeds also improve. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports "Qi2" and bumps wired charging to 23 W. Wireless charging also steps up, jumping from 8 W to 15 W. A lot of folks gave up on wireless charging with the 9 Pro Fold. They plugged in instead—and now, it looks like they'll have a solid reason to go wireless again.

Pixel 10 Pro

Of the 4 handsets, the Pixel 10 Pro takes the flagship spot. It strikes a sweet balance between power and size. Sure, Google hasn’t spilled much beyond the name, but the design sticks to a familiar look while pushing for software gains.

All 4 models come packed with wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6E. But only the Pro and XL models throw in Thread support and UWB.

From what we’ve seen in testing models, the camera bar ditches the full-width bump from Pixel 9. Instead, there’s a more compact, pill-shaped layout. One of the rear lenses now includes a periscope.

No big shake-up with the Pro cameras. The setup keeps a 50 MP main lens, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a 48 MP 5x telephoto. Up front, it’s a 42 MP shooter again.

The Pixel 10 Pro runs on a 4,870 mAh battery—oddly just a bit smaller than the Pixel 10. Meanwhile, the Pro XL packs a beast of a battery at 5,200 mAh, the biggest ever on a Pixel. Both charge faster too: 29 W on the Pro, 39 W on the Pro XL, and 15 W wireless juice thanks to Qi2.

That’s a wrap

I’ve got my eye on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Dust ruins foldables, plain and simple—if Google nailed the IP68 rating, I’m sold. The jump to a 5,015 mAh battery, faster wireless charging, and a cleaner outer screen shows effort, not fluff.