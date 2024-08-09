Discover what’s new with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 9, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Ever felt like your thermostat is playing tricks on you? Discover if the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat is the game-changer you've been waiting for!

Discover what’s new with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
See if the new Nest Learning Thermostat is right for you

Ever had a gadget that just doesn’t quite get it right? That was my experience with the old Nest Thermostat. It felt like a temperature roller coaster at home—randomly jumping degrees and turning my place into a sauna. Constantly adjusting it became my new normal to stay comfortable. After hearing similar stories, I had enough and switched back to my old-school thermostat. Could the 4th-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat, with its revamped design and features, finally get it right and win people back?

After 9 years, Google is here with an update to its flagship thermostat. At $279.99, it’s a bit pricier than the last model. So, is the new version worth the extra bucks? Let’s dive in and see if it lives up to the hype!

Discover what’s new in the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat in a person’s hand

1. Energy-saving suggestions

First things first, now, you can have the thermostat suggest changes for you to approve instead of making them automatically. Plus, if you tap the screen, it’ll explain what it’s doing. “We wanted to make it more transparent. It’s a super smart device, but that doesn’t mean you should be kept in the dark about what it’s up to,” says Anish Kattukaran, Google Home’s head of product, in a conversation with The Verge.

Controlling the thermostat is a breeze, too. You can use the Google Home app or whichever smart home app you like best. Since the Nest Learning Thermostat is Matter-certified, it works with tons of different platforms, so you’ve got plenty of options. Just keep in mind that Matter support is only available over Wi-Fi—there’s no Thread radio, which is kind of surprising since the original Nest was what inspired Thread in the first place.

Discover what’s new in the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat on a gray background

2. Energy Saving Smarts

The new energy-saving features are pretty amazing! With Natural Heating and Cooling, your system picks up on how outside temps impact your home, like when the sun warms things up during the day. It smartly manages your energy use without you having to lift a finger. Then there’s Adaptive Eco, which is an upgrade to Eco Mode that adjusts based on your climate. It finds that perfect, energy-efficient temperature for your home, saving energy while you’re away and making sure things are comfy when you get back. I’ve definitely seen some savings thanks to Nest!

Even with the older Eco Mode, I saw a big difference. It helped lower my energy bills by adjusting the heating and cooling when I wasn’t around. While I could have fiddled with a regular thermostat, this automation made things so much easier.

Additionally, via Smart Schedule’s AI, the thermostat will learn your heating and cooling preferences based on your routines, motion detection, and location data. It might suggest tweaking your temperatures by a degree or 2 at different times to save you some cash. You can let these suggestions adjust automatically or choose to accept or reject them through the Google Home app on Android or iOS.

What’s more, if you have a ventilation system, the new Smart Ventilation feature will check the air quality around your home and decide whether to turn it on or off. And don’t forget the System Health Monitor. It keeps an eye on your HVAC performance over time, spotting issues like slow heating or cooling. If something needs immediate attention, it’ll send you recommendations or urgent alerts.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat on a wood background

3. Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)

The new Nest Learning Thermostat includes a 2nd-gen Nest Temperature Sensor to help keep your home’s temperature consistent. While the sensor has a refreshed look to match the updated thermostat, it still works the same way—sending temperature data from different rooms to your thermostat.

Keep in mind, though, that the sensor doesn’t track who’s at home. You can set it to operate only between 9 PM and 7 AM, and this schedule can’t be altered. Once set, the thermostat will use the sensor during those hours, regardless of whether anyone’s around.

One cool upgrade is that you can now use multiple sensors to average the temperature across several rooms. Google says you can add up to six sensors and choose which ones are active at different times by linking them to your schedules in the Google Home app. This way, your thermostat can adjust based on the temperature in the kitchen and living room in the morning and then switch to your bedroom at night.

You can also pick up the temperature sensor separately for $40 (or three for $100). It’s compatible with older Nest Thermostats and has replaceable batteries that last about three years.

4. Design of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

In the design department, the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat shines with its slimmer profile, channeling some Pixel Watch vibes with its curved glass screen and customizable, watch-like faces. You can choose from 3 brushed metal finishes: black, silver, and gold. It shows that tech can look cool, too. Forget the old bulky black bezels and flashy interiors. This one has a sleek, curved glass design in 3 colors that just looks great.

Furthermore, the rotating dial is still a key feature but has been upgraded to be smoother and more user-friendly. It keeps those satisfying clicks while its larger size allows for more precise screen selections. Plus, the LCD display has grown 60% larger, and Nest has layered the outer shell to hide the bezels, giving it a sleek, polished look.

Another cool benefit of the bigger display is how it adjusts based on your proximity. With Google’s Soli radar system, built in beneath the glass, the thermostat can show different information depending on how close you are. From a distance, it might just show the time and temperature, but as you get closer, it’ll display more details like the weather.

Parting thoughts on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The 4th-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat has definitely caught my attention with its sleek design and impressive new features. The energy-saving options promise to make a real difference in reducing energy bills. With intuitive controls and compatibility with various smart home systems, it seems like a strong contender.

From what I’ve seen, Google has aimed to improve both the style and functionality of the Nest Learning Thermostat. It looks like it could set a new standard in smart thermostats with its refined features and elegant design. If it delivers on these enhancements, it could be well worth the investment for those seeking a smarter home experience. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is up for pre-order at $279.99. Curious about more smart gadgets? Check out Gadget Flow’s catalog for the latest and greatest in home tech!

 

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

ASIWO U1 underwater scooter review: Your companion for SUP, kayaking & diving
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
ASIWO U1 underwater scooter review: Your companion for SUP, kayaking & diving
My family and I are beachgoers most weekends in the summer. So we’re always looking for new ways to have fun in the water. Between our stand-up paddleboard and kayak, we’ve got our water activities pretty much covered—or so I..
Best folding phones for 2024: Tech trends you need to know
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best folding phones for 2024: Tech trends you need to know
Folding phones are really making a splash right now. It’s not just because they’re stylish, but because the best folding phones offer something fresh compared to the usual glass rectangles we’re used to. Even though the foldable phone market is..
Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool: A must-have for pools
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool: A must-have for pools
At my previous workplace, we had a nice park with a large pool right next to our office building. The pool maintenance guy was always on top of things, coming in every morning to clean it up. He’d use a..
OneStep GPS Review: this GPS fleet-tracking service offers turn-by-turn data accuracy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
OneStep GPS Review: this GPS fleet-tracking service offers turn-by-turn data accuracy
Managing a fleet of cars, whether they’re work vans, delivery trucks, or company cars can be a real headache. You have track their location, how much fuel they’re using, and how often they stop—it’s no easy task. That’s where OneStep..
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

New Google Pixel folding phone: Leaked specs show key changes
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

New Google Pixel folding phone: Leaked specs show key changes

I was chatting with someone who has the Pixel Fold, and they said they picked it because the front display feels like a regular phone. They only unfold it when they need to do more, and it’s been perfect for..
7 Digital habits that are putting you in danger
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

7 Digital habits that are putting you in danger

We all make mistakes—it’s just part of being human. Sometimes, in a split second, we do something spontaneous that might not be the safest choice. But there’s something even more concerning: a risky habit, in particular, risky digital habits. Unlike..
Thoughtful 60th birthday gift ideas: 7 ways to show you care
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Thoughtful 60th birthday gift ideas: 7 ways to show you care

When I was chatting with my soon-to-be 60-year-old relative, they mentioned how much they enjoy receiving thoughtful gifts. After years of finding the perfect presents for others, they really appreciate it when someone nails it and gets them something special...
Discover the best Galaxy Ring alternatives: Smart rings you’ll love
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Discover the best Galaxy Ring alternatives: Smart rings you’ll love

Samsung unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy Ring earlier this month. In a sector dominated by startups, Samsung was the first major tech company to launch a smart ring. Slim and stylish, its sleep-tracking features are top-notch. But, reviewers say, the ring’s..
Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear

It may be the dog days of summer, but schools and college will start in less than a month in the US. If you have a high school or college student in your life, you may want to get them..
Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know

I’ve been rocking my iPhone for the past 4 years, and every year, I get excited in the months leading up to Apple’s September event. That’s when all the buzz starts about their newest releases. This year, iPhone 16 leaks..