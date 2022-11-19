Holiday gift guide—the best smart home gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 19, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking for gifts your friends and family will love? You can't go wrong with smart home gadgets. Check out our favorites in the blog below.

Philips Hue Festavia string lights

Smart home gadgets make great holiday gifts. Because maybe your sister doesn’t have time to grow the vegetable garden of her dreams. Or perhaps your dad could use a keyless door lock. The point is these gadgets make everyday life easier and more fun. And to help you find great ones, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets to buy.

Related: Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

Shopping for someone who loves decorating for Christmas? Get them the Phillips Hue Festavia string lights. These smart string lights offer a range of effects, sync with music, and are app controlled.

Help make a friend’s home more secure with the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). It’s stylish, detects people and packages, and offers 2-way talk.

Give the people you love a helping hand and a little pizazz at home with these gadgets.

1. The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden brings the farmers market to your giftee’s home with weekly harvests.

Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden in use

The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden is an excellent gift for anyone who loves homegrown vegetables but doesn’t have the time or space for a vegetable garden. It automates the watering and lighting while the app tracks the plants’ growth.

Get it for $629.95 on the official website.

2. The Apple TV 4K 2022 brings them the best of Apple TV and popular apps. Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, it offers blazing performance.

Apple TV 4K 2022 product design

Improve your friends and family’s smart TV with the Apple TV 4K 2022. It delivers Apple Original films and series as well as popular apps. Meanwhile, intuitive controls like a Siri button make TV management a breeze.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

3. The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) lets your loved one know who’s at the front door. Plus, they’ll love the sleek design.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) product demo

Help a loved one stay home safely with the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell sends alerts depending on who or what is there. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets to buy.

Get it for $179 on the official website.

4. The Philips Hue Festavia string lights add sparkle to your giftee’s home. Featuring 250 smart color LEDs, they offer unique lighting scenes.

Philips Hue Festavia string lights on a Christmas tree

Elevate their holiday decor with the Philips Hue Festavia string lights. These fun string lights add smart, festive cheer to any space and can glow like candles, sync to music, and much more.

Get them for $159.99 on the official website.

5. The Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection adds protection, convenience, and style to your recipient’s front door.

Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock in black

Make your loved one’s life easier and more secure with the Yale Assure 2 smart door lock collection. Available in both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options, this collection offers keyless entry and auto-lock.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version updates their Alexa speaker with a dot matrix display and better sound.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 in blue

Treat someone on your list to a new Echo speaker with the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version. Its dot matrix display shows more information than the previous model. Then, a temperature sensor works with smart home automations, making it one of the best smart home gadgets to buy.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

7. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam helps someone you love keep a watchful eye over their home from anywhere.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam in white

Strengthen their home security with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. They’ll love this cam’s rotating feature, which can provide 360° coverage in a room. That way, they can check what’s happening at home from any tablet, smartphone, or Alexa device. It also sends real-time motion alerts.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

8. The Atomi Smart WiFi LED Floodlight adds smart illumination and built-in effects to their driveway, patio, and front yard.

Atomi Smart WiFi LED Floodlight on a wall outside the house

Give the homeowners in your life the Atomi Smart WiFi LED Floodlight. It elevates the look of their outdoor space and can be managed remotely. Featuring warm to cool white tones, scenes and effects, and timers, it’s a smarter take on a floodlight.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

9. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread lets them control any appliance remotely. It works with iPhone, iPad, Siri, or Wemo Stage.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in white

Give intelligent control for analog appliances with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. This helpful gadget lets your loved one control lamps, coffee makers, laptops, and other devices from anywhere. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets to buy.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

10. The Govee RGBIC Night Light is an excellent gift for parents and kids. It shines 54 animated scenes and has a fun gaming mode.

Govee RGBIC Night Light in use

Make bedtime easier for the parents and kids in your life with the Govee RGBIC Night Light. Equipped with scenes like fish tank and firefly, it adds joy to the end of the day. Then, 21 white noise sounds help kids drift off. Even better, It’s all manageable from the app.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

Give your friends and family gifts they’ll use and appreciate this holiday season with these smart home gadgets. What smart home gadgets do you use? Let us know!

