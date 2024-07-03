Homey Pro review: A universally compatible smart home hub supporting 50,000+ devices

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tired of dealing with your smart home's multiple apps and hubs? Bring them together under one hub, the Homey Pro. It supports over 50,000 different products.

Streamline your smart home with this universal hub

Upgrading my smart home setup has been on my to-do list for some time. Specifically, I’ve wanted to connect all my sensors, alarms, etc, from various companies to just 1 hub. Now I can, with the Homey Pro. This universally compatible smart home hub offers the control and integration I’ve been looking for.

Compatible with 7 smart home technologies, the Homey Pro actually works with 50,000+ products from over 1,000 brands. That’s a pretty impressive number of products. So, from my IKEA lightbulbs to my Nuki Smart lock, I don’t have to worry about compatibility.

But it doesn’t just connect to my devices. Acting as a true smart home motherboard, it displays each device’s app and collects data to help me better manage my home.

Wouldn’t you like that kind of control? Keep reading for my review of the Homey Pro smart home hub.

Homey Pro in a YouTube video

Universal smart home compatibility

What I love most about the Homey Pro is its universal compatibility. It works with 7 different smart home technologies, including Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave Plus, RF, BLE, Matter, Infrared, and Thread.

This extensive compatibility—supporting over 50,000 products from more than 1,000 popular brands— means that I can finally bring all my smart devices under one roof. Whether it’s my old Z-Wave thermostat or the latest Matter-enabled smart plug, Homey Pro handles it all without a hitch. It’s incredibly liberating to know I no longer have to juggle multiple apps and hubs for different devices.

Homey Pro in lifestyle scenes

Matter integration

Another feature that sets the Homey Pro apart is its support for Matter devices. Matter is the new standard in smart home technology, and Homey Pro not only supports these devices but enhances them with custom features and energy monitoring through Homey Apps. This means I can enjoy all the benefits of Matter, like faster response times and increased reliability, while also taking advantage of unique Homey-specific enhancements.

For instance, I connected a Matter-enabled smart light bulb to my Homey Pro. It integrated easily and gave me detailed insights into my energy use. This helps me monitor and manage my energy consumption more effectively. Plus, with Homey Apps, I can add brand-specific features that aren’t available with other hubs. This level of customization and control makes the Homey Pro a truly future-proof smart home hub.

Home7 Pro’s wired connectivity

Advanced hub performance

Performance-wise, the Homey Pro is a beast. Equipped with a powerful quad-core ARMv8 processor, 2 GB DDR4 RAM, and 8 GB onboard storage, it offers 3.5 times the performance of its predecessor. This boost is evident in the speed and responsiveness of my smart home system. Tasks that used to take a few seconds now happen almost instantly

The increased performance also means that the Homey Pro can handle more devices and complex automation. I have set up several advanced automation scenarios, and the hub manages them easily. From turning on lights when I arrive home to adjusting the thermostat based on the weather forecast, this compatible smart home hub makes my home more enjoyable.

Apps on the Homey Pro

One of the most exciting features of this Matter-compatible smart home hub is its comprehensive app ecosystem. With over 750 apps available, you can extend Homey’s functionality to suit your needs. The brand says that each app teaches Homey how to communicate with devices from specific brands, adding new Flow cards and enhancing functionality. As new devices and technologies emerge, Homey Pro can adapt to them.

What I love about the Homey App Store is its extensive selection. Every brand has its own app, which means my Homey Pro can talk to all my devices, regardless of the manufacturer. This is a huge plus for me, as I have gadgets from various brands, and now they can all work together.

Satellite mode

Living in a larger home has its perks, but it also means that Wi-Fi coverage can be spotty in some areas. Thankfully, the Homey Pro offers Satellite Mode with Homey Bridge devices, which extend the hub’s reach and ensure that all my smart devices are within range. Setting up the Homey Bridge was simple, and it pretty much eliminated any dead zones in my home.

Wired networking

One of the challenges I’ve faced with smart home hubs in the past is unreliable wireless connections. The Homey Pro solves this problem with its wired networking capability. Using the Homey Pro Ethernet Adapter, I can connect the hub directly to my wired network for a stable connection. This is super useful for critical devices like security cameras and smart locks.

Energy usage insights

One of the most practical features of the Homey Pro is its ability to provide real-time insights into my home’s energy usage. With Homey’s energy insights, I can see exactly how much power each device uses and make informed decisions to reduce my consumption. For instance, by combining energy monitoring with Homey’s Flow automation, I can set my devices to turn off automatically when the last person leaves the house.

If you have solar panels, Homey Pro takes energy monitoring to the next level. The outer ring of the Homey Pro hub displays the energy yield from your solar panels relative to your home’s usage.

Smart plugs are another handy tool that Homey can use to monitor energy. By placing a smart plug between the power socket and the device, I can track the energy consumption of individual devices or groups of devices. This detailed monitoring helps me identify energy hogs and make adjustments to save power.

Is the Homey Pro worth it?

If you’re like me and have a variety of smart home devices from different brands, you’ll appreciate how the Homey Pro brings them all together. No more juggling multiple apps or dealing with compatibility issues—just seamless use. This makes the Homey Pro absolutely worth it.

Performance-wise, the Homey Pro is a powerhouse. The quad-core processor, ample RAM, and storage ensure that everything runs smoothly and quickly. I’ve set up complex automation scenarios, and the hub manages them without any hiccups. It’s a noticeable improvement over other hubs I’ve used.

Overall, it’s made managing my smart home easier and more enjoyable, and I’m sure it will do the same for you.

Want a Homey Pro for yourself? It costs $399 on the official website.