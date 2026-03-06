Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Oukitel WP63 preview: Fire, 20,000 mAh battery, and survival in one chunky smartphone
Tech News

Oukitel WP63 preview: Fire, 20,000 mAh battery, and survival in one chunky smartphone

Mar 6, 2026, 4:24 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Oukitel WP63 preview: Fire, 20,000 mAh battery, and survival in one chunky smartphone
Image Credit: Oukitel

If you thought the HONOR Robot Phone or GlocalMe’s PetPhone topped the weirdness chart at MWC Barcelona 2026, think again. The Oukitel WP63 might literally start a fire, and that’s the point. The built-in lighter isn’t just a gimmick; it’s central to the WP63’s identity as a phone built for the outdoors. Picture camping trips or emergency situations when you need fire but forgot your matches.

Related: MWC Barcelona 2026’s weirdest phones can nod at you, change color, and start campfires

In my Oukitel WP63 preview, you’ll see a phone that isn’t for selfies or sleek offices. It thrives where matches fail and batteries die. Camping trips or emergencies suddenly feel safer when fire, light, and a loud alarm ride in your pocket. This phone is built for the outdoors, combining survival tools into a single rugged device ready for the wild.

Design and display

Most smartphones today chase thinness, but thick devices have their own charm. When a phone ignores weight and squeezes in as much as possible, it can turn into a beast. The Oukitel WP63 hits 27 mm (1.06 inches), roughly the same as stacking three iPhone 17 Pro Maxes.

I couldn’t track down its exact weight, but judging by photos, it looks like a serious chunk of hardware.

Up front, it packs a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, though it runs at only 720p. From experience, staring at 720p can make my eyes feel off and sometimes hurt. I can’t tell much difference between 1080p and 1440p, but 720p usually crosses a line for me. Still, for an emergency phone, this compromise makes sense.

Performance

Here’s the feature I envy future owners: the battery life. A 20,000 mAh cell powers this phone, giving it insane stamina or turning it into a serious power bank. For comparison, most US smartphones run between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh. The built-in USB-C cable can pump up other devices at 18 W.

You also get a loudspeaker that blasts a giant alarm. Oukitel aims to make the phone a survival tool with fire, light, and a distress signal all in one.

Built-in igniter

At MWC, Oukitel showed the WP63 lighting cigarettes, though that was strictly a safety demonstration. In real life, the heating element can start a fire for camping or emergencies. Honestly, I feel like this feature leans more toward grabbing attention than practical use—most people actually plan ahead when heading into the wild. Still, there’s something undeniably wild about a phone that can spark a flame while everyone else fumbles with matches. It’s the kind of gadget that makes you raise an eyebrow and think, “Wow… someone actually thought of this.”

What I wish the Oukitel WP63 had

I go on multiday hiking trips in Armenia during summer, where cell coverage often disappears. Imagine standing on a remote trail, surrounded by epic scenery, and realizing your phone has zero bars. In an emergency, calling for help could be impossible. That’s the kind of scenario the Oukitel WP63 would face. Satellite connectivity started with high-end phones, but new direct-to-cell technology is moving into regular devices.

Samsung announced more satellite communication support for select Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S26 series, through partnerships in North America, Europe, and Japan. That’s one area I hope Oukitel explores in the future.

Before you go

The Oukitel WP63 made me smile in ways most phones can’t. You won’t mistake it for a sleek flagship, and that’s the point. It screams adventure, survival, and doing things your regular smartphone won’t even think about. If you like gadgets that push limits, you’ll enjoy how it mixes fire-starting, a giant battery, and a loud alarm into one chunky device.

Sure, the screen is 720p and it’s thick, but for an emergency tool, those trade-offs feel right. You get hours of battery life, a phone that doubles as a power bank, and features that matter when you’re off the grid.

Satellite connectivity could make it even more useful, but until then, it stands as a wild, unapologetic gadget that challenges what a phone can do.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

