Your thermostat has one job. The X8S does six.

Let’s address the elephant in the room first: thermostats are not exciting. They’re the beige box on your wall that you poke at when you’re too hot, too cold, or when someone in the house has declared thermostat war. Most of us set it once, argue about it twice, and ignore it forever.

So when a thermostat is named the “Best Overall Smart Thermostat” by Tom’s Guide and an IoT Breakthrough Award winner in the same breath, it earns at least a second look. The Honeywell Home X8S is that thermostat — and once you get past “it controls temperature,” the feature list starts to look genuinely interesting.

I haven’t lived with this one, so let’s be upfront: this is a feature-based look at what the X8S is offering, and why it might actually be worth swapping out whatever plastic box is currently on your wall.

The X8S is less “smart thermostat” and more “quiet home intelligence hub that happens to control your HVAC.”

Image Credits: Honeywell

What It Is

Not Just Temperature. The Whole Room.

The X8S runs on a core idea that comfort is more than a number on a dial. Temperature is obvious. But what about the humidity making your living room feel like a sauna at 72°F? Or the stale air that’s been sitting in your bedroom since Tuesday? The X8S handles all of that — or at least, it’s built to.

Instead of dumping specs at you in a giant wall of jargon, the X8S basically breaks down into four things that matter in daily life: intelligence, air quality, display, and integration. Let’s go through each without drowning in spec sheets.

Onboard Radar Presence Detection

Senses when you’re actually home and adjusts accordingly. Not just “is a phone connected to WiFi” but actual radar-based occupancy sensing. Auto-away kicks in when you leave — no manual scheduling needed.

Indoor Air Quality Control

Humidity monitoring, ventilation control, and air freshness management — all from the same device. Does require compatible HVAC equipment for full IAQ features, worth checking before you buy.

Video Doorbell on Your Thermostat

See and speak to whoever’s at your door directly from the thermostat’s 5″ screen. Works with First Alert VX1 and Ring streaming doorbells. Oddly useful. Not something you knew you wanted until you do.

Customisable 5″ Display

Pick your idle screen theme, colour combinations, and layout. Shows indoor humidity, outdoor temperature, time, and current settings. It’s a screen you’ll actually look at instead of ignoring.

Monthly Energy Reports

Plain-English breakdowns of your heating and cooling usage. No opening three different apps trying to figure out why last month’s bill suddenly attacked you. Just: here’s what happened, here’s what changed.

Dual-Band WiFi + Matter Certified

2.4 and 5GHz support, Matter certified, and compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. It plays well with everything already in your ecosystem.

Worth noting: Full indoor air quality features — humidity and ventilation control — require compatible HVAC equipment or accessories that aren’t always included in a standard setup. If IAQ is a big selling point for you, confirm compatibility with your system before purchasing.

Optional room sensors (sold separately at $44.99 each) help eliminate hot and cold spots if you have a multi-room home.

Image Credits: Honeywell

One Thing to Check First.

The X8S requires a C-wire (common wire) for installation — which is standard for most modern smart thermostats but worth confirming before you order. Older homes, especially those built before the 2000s, sometimes don’t have one wired in. It’s not a dealbreaker — C-wire adapters exist — but it’s the kind of thing you want to know on a Tuesday morning, not while you’re mid-installation with a screwdriver and a YouTube tutorial paused on your phone.

If you’re not sure, your current thermostat’s wiring panel will tell you. The First Alert support team is also reportedly solid if you need pre-purchase help — they have a 24/7 support line and detailed getting-started guides available in English, French, and Spanish.

Who This Is For: Beyond the Obvious.

The X8S is marketed as a home comfort device but it’s really a home intelligence device.

This makes the most sense for people already building around a smart home ecosystem, but honestly, I can also see the appeal for families constantly arguing over comfort settings or anyone trying to get a better handle on energy bills without turning their home into a science project.

New Homeowners looking to build a smart home from scratch

Energy-conscious families tracking utility costs month to month

Households with elderly members who benefit from auto-comfort settings

Allergy or asthma households where air quality monitoring actually matters

Smart home builders who want Matter-native, ecosystem-agnostic devices

Remote workers or frequent travellers who adjust temps before they arrive home

The video doorbell integration, to be clear, is genuinely novel for a thermostat. It’s the kind of feature that sounds gimmicky until you realise you’re already standing in the hallway near the thermostat when someone rings the door — and suddenly having the camera feed right there makes complete sense. It’s not a replacement for a dedicated security system. But as a convenience layer? Quietly useful.

The Verdict: A Thermostat That Actually Earns Its Wall Space.

At $219.99, the X8S sits in the premium-but-not-absurd range for smart thermostats — and the feature set justifies it. Radar occupancy detection, IAQ monitoring, video doorbell integration, Matter certification, a genuinely customisable display, and monthly energy reports that speak plain English rather than tech gibberish. That’s a lot of problem-solving in a 5.24-inch package.

The caveats are real: C-wire required, full IAQ needs compatible HVAC, room sensors cost extra, and doorbell hardware is sold separately. These aren’t hidden catches — they’re just things to confirm before you commit.

But none of them undercut what the X8S is doing at its core, which is making the most-ignored device in your home actually earn its place on the wall.

Turns out the beige box on your wall has been doing more heavy lifting than most of us give it credit for. The X8S, at least, gives you the tools to disagree back.