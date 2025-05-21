I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 21, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Acer dropped a surprise at Computex 2025—a lightweight smart ring called the FreeSense. I stacked it up against the Oura Ring 4 to see if this budget-friendly newcomer can really compete.

I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
Acer’s FreeSense Ring is packed with features—with no subsriptions!

No one expected Acer to launch the FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring, at the Computex event in Taipei this week. Known mostly for laptops and gaming computers, Acer just threw its hat into the smart wearables industry—one currently dominated by Oura and Samsung. And, while I had my doubts, the new ring delivered. It’s AI-driven, has 24-7 biometric tracking, and no subscription fees. The price? Around $199–$250. I might already be sold. Move over Oura Ring 4?

The Oura Ring 4, for its part, is hands-down the most popular smart ring of 2025…so far. Stylish and comfortable, it has a reputation for precise sleep monitoring, comprehensive health metrics, and easy use. But, it’s expensive ($349–$499) and requires a monthly subscription fee of $5.99/month.

As a tech reviewer, I prefer gadgets without subscriptions. Call me old-fashioned and cranky, but I think customers shouldn’t have to keep paying to use a product they already bought. But then again, I only recommend the very best, and Oura’s been the gold standard for years.

So, do we finally have a real contender to the Oura Ring 4 in 2025? I took a close look at both rings to decide. Here’s what I discovered:

Let’s Talk Price: Is the Oura Ring Really Worth it?

Now that we’ve set the stage for a smart ring showdown, let’s talk about the first things most of us check—the price.

Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349 for Silver and Black, climbs to $399 for Brushed Silver and Stealth, and maxes out at $499 for Gold. But, that sleek ring is just the beginning. If you want to see more than just a basic overview of your health, you’ll need to subscribe to the Oura Membership program, which costs $5.99/month or $69.99 per year.

What does the subscription include? Pretty much everything that makes the Oura shine: Daily Readiness scores, advanced sleep staging, blood oxygen leveles, heart rate variability, stress tracking, automatic activity detection, and long-term trends. Without a subscription, you’re limited to 3 daily scores and barebones settings—so pretty lackluster.

Acer FreeSense

For its part, Acer hasn’t officially announced a price for the FreeSense, but representatives at Computex have indicated a price range of around $199 to $250—much more affordable than Oura’s $349–$499. Unlike the Oura Ring 4, you don’t need a subscription to access your complete health data. That means you get all your health insights (heart rate, SpO2, sleep metrics, and more) right out of the box, just like wearables from Amazfit and Ultrahuman.

We expect the official retail price in August when the ring launches, but this early estimate already places acer as a far more budget-friendly device.

Acer Freesense Smart Ring
Acer FreeSense Ring in Rose Gold

Design That Fits: Which Ring Feels Better for 24/7 Wear?

As a working mom, my wearables have to blend seamlessly into my daily life—they’ll come with me to bus stop runs, work, workouts, and after-school activities—so no snags allowed. And I won’t allow any hiccups for you, either. Here’s how the Oura Ring 4 and Acer FreeSense compare in terms of design.

Oura Ring 4

Wearability is one area where the Oura Ring 4 really stands out. The all-titanium frame is nearly level inside—unlike its predecessor, the sensors are recessed into the ring. With this shape, the ring stays in place during sleep, and is also comfortable to wear during the day. Reviewers across the web have said they barely notice it during gym workouts, errands, and other activities that necessitate use of the hands. Overall, the Oura Ring 4 looks like modern jewellery, and this makes it fun and easy to wear—it won’t end up in your tech junk drawer.

Acer FreeSense

Journalists at Computex weren’t allowed to wear the Acer FreeSense, so I can only speculate about how it feels. But, according to the first reports, the new ring is lightweight. It clocks in at just 2-3 grams, depending on the ring size, a weight most users would find nearly imperceptible. The material is a titanium alloy and comes in Black and Rose Gold. Yes, the color options are fewer than those of the Oura Ring 4. Generally, though, I like the style. It’s minimalist and no-nonsense, qualities you might be looking for in a smart ring.

Health Features: Which Ring Tracks the Most?

Design is nice, sure—but if you’re buying a smart ring, you’re really in it for the health data. So how do these 2 stack up?

Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring 4 has some of the most complete health tracking available—if you’re willing to pay the extra $69.99 per year for the subscription. With it, you get detailed sleep stage analysis, blood oxygen tracking, stress and recovery, heart rate variability, women’s health tracking, and even cardiovascular health. That’s a lot! Without a subscription, you can only view your Readiness, Sleep, and Activity scores, along with your basic profile and device settings.

Acer FreeSense

True to its name, the Acer FreeSense is definitely a little freer in what it offers customers. In fact, it has all the health monitoring features you’d expect from a smart ring, and it’s all included in the price. That’s right, it tracks heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality as well as your steps—for no extra cost. Now that’s the kind of product I like to recommend.

I must note, though, that there’s no way to test the FreeSense’s tracking accuracy at the moment. So we’ll have to take Acer’s word for it. If it’s significantly less accurate than the Oura Ring 4, that would be something I’d take into consideration before buying the product. The information will be available after the product’s release.

All in all, the word from the event is that Acer representatives are touting the sleep monitoring features with this one. Apparently, the sleep analysis can distinguish between sleep stages, ranging from REM to deep sleep. Better sleep, for cheap? Yes please!

Acer Freesense Smart Ring
Acer Freesense Smart Ring in color options

Battery Life: Which ring keeps up?

Wearables with longer battery lives tend to get worn more. So, which smart ring wins the battery life challenge here?

Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring 4 flaunts an impressive battery life of up to 8 days on a single charge. That estimate assumes typical daily use: all-day ring wear, an hour of physical activity tracking, and nighttime sleep tracking with battery-hungry features like the Blood Oxygen sensing turned off. Features like these can reduce the battery life by up to 2 days. Still, the Oura is top of the line when it comes to battery life.

Acer FreeSense

Meanwhile, the Acer FreeSense Ring promises up to 4 days of battery life on a full charge, which is solid, but definitely not industry leading. It’s half of what Oura offers. Not bad—especially considering the price and the fact that all features come unlocked without a subscription.

Good news, though! A quick one-hour charge gets you back to 100%. That’s convenient enough for most people to build into a daily or weekly routine. As of now, Acer hasn’t released official battery specs, so we’ll have to wait for testing to see how it competes.

Oura Ring 4
Oura Ring 4 in different colors

App Experience: Who Nails Usability?

Even the best smart ring falls flat without a solid app. Because the real magic of wearable tech happens on your phone—where sleep cycles, heart rate trends, and stress levels get displayed and transformed into health insights. Let’s see how the Oura Ring 4 and FreeSense apps rate.

Oura App

The Oura app is clean, sleek, and well-designed. It gives you 3 main scores every day—Readiness, Sleep, and Activity—plus a dashboard of detailed biometric trends. It’s color-coded, super easy to read, and packed with insights. You’ll get daily recommendations (like whether to push your workout or take it easy), deep sleep breakdowns, and even guided meditation sessions.

Customization is solid—you can log workouts, menstrual cycles, and tags to track your mood. The app uses this information to adjust its recommendations. Plus, it syncs easily with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other major fitness platforms. But again, most of this is behind that $5.99/month paywall. Without it, the app is very limited—you’ll only see your three daily scores, some basic summaries, and that’s about it.

Acer App

What can you expect from Acer’s app? For now, the interface looks pretty straightforward—the health metrics all display on the home tab. Since it runs on AI, you also get actionable insights from that health data—like if you’re getting enough rest and, if not, what you can do to improve it.

An impressive feature are the gestures. A user can wave “hello” to take a picture with a tablet. It’s an interesting insight into how we might use gadgets like these in the future. I also liked that the app works with both iOS and Android, making it a downright inclusive gadget. Whether you use iPhone or Android, Acer welcomes you!

The Verdict: Acer Vs. Oura

With the information I have, I’m calling it for Acer. The FreeSense Ring offers a solid design, full health features, and a decent battery life–all for much less than the Oura Ring 4. If I wanted a smart ring as an everyday user, I’d wait for the FreeSense’s release. For now, all the information points to a product that offers a ton of value and excellent usability. And, at the end of the day, isn’t that what most of us want?

The Oura Ring 4 is still a great product; well-built product with high-performance sensors. But it’s expensive. It’s best for the health and fashion-conscious among us who also happen to have deep pockets.

 

Tech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Look, I’ve been to my fair share of Google I/O keynotes—watched the first Duplex demo with my jaw on the floor, fiddled with Flutter back when it still needed an intro—but this year? This year hit different. If 2024 was..
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement? Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the..
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
As a tech journalist, I get a little frustrated reading product descriptions. Companies love throwing around terms like “cutting-edge AI,” but once I dig in, it’s often just basic features dressed up to sound impressive. Last year at COMPUTEX, companies..
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Memorial Day is next weekend, and you know what that means—summer has (unofficially) begun. Whether you’re planning trips to the beach, firing up the grill, or diving into garden projects, there’s something exciting about this time of year. Amazon’s already..
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 launch around the corner, you’d think we’d have a clearer picture by now. But honestly? Galaxy Watch8 leaks are still pretty thin. The current model runs on the latest Wear OS and brings a few..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
We attend a lot of events around the world. Some are inspiring. Some are flashy. Some are useful. But BEYOND Expo? That’s a different category entirely. And this year—BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao, from May 21 to 24—feels especially important...
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Google just announced its biggest Android update in a long time—right before Apple gears up to reveal what’s new for iPhones. This year, the tech giant took a different route. Instead of saving the Android news for the I/O developer..
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2025: I am emotionally attached to a notebook. Not a digital planner, not a stylus-and-screen combo, and definitely not the Notes app that’s currently hiding 437 unfinished grocery lists. I mean a..
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
The Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced, and it’s refreshing to see a phone that actually fits in my pocket. If you’ve already pre-ordered or are thinking about it, now’s a good time to start looking at accessories. Nope, Galaxy..
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up in about a month. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and..
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Now that the Motorola razr 60 ultra is out, fans of flip phones are curious: what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Samsung once ruled the compact foldable market, but after a solid showing from Motorola in 2023,..