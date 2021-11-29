Meet the next generation of at-home red light therapy by Orion RLT

It's time to start caring for your mental and physical well-being with a method you've probably not considered before: red light therapy.

Diet and lifestyle are integral factors for your health. But maybe you want to pay more attention to your appearance or mentality without any drastic procedures. Fortunately, there’s a safe and effective solution that can be truly life-changing. According to the company’s page, red light therapy has been the answer to increasing hair growth, wound healing, collagen production, muscle inflammation, and many more conditions that might affect your life. What other health gadget do you know that can target so many areas at one time?

The red light therapy devices we’ll explore in today’s article can be used in the comfort of your home. With just a one-time fee, you needn’t visit a dermatologist regularly or waste your money on supplements and crazy treatments that aren’t working.

What is red light therapy?

The human body requires natural light to perform and thrive, just like it needs water and nutrients from food. Red and near-infrared wavelengths of light are the superfoods of natural light, providing your body with healing properties and health benefits, as claimed by the company’s website.

With Orion RLT’s devices, you’ll get a non-invasive treatment of concentrated red light and near-infrared light therapy to your cells to thrive in your daily life and during sports.

What does red light therapy mean?

This refers to treatments from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that deliver wavelengths of natural red and near-infrared light. This type of therapy does not rely on heat, a major difference between natural light treatments and heat-based modalities like an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, or other types of heat therapy. Red light therapy describes natural light treatments that deliver the same therapeutic red and near-infrared wavelengths as natural sunlight. As stated on Orion RLT’s website, this differs from artificial light treatments like tanning or bright light therapy from a light therapy lamp or lightbox. Red light therapy may also be referred to as the following terms: RLT, photobiomodulation (PBM), phototherapy, LED therapy, LED light therapy, low-level laser therapy, or low-level light therapy (LLLT).

What are the benefits of the Orion devices?

Orion RLT red light therapy devices deliver full-body benefits by using medical-grade 5-watt LEDs to project clinically proven red and near-infrared wavelengths onto your body. These 850 nanometers (nm) wavelengths deliver a host of benefits for your mental and physical well-being. This includes boosting collagen, reducing inflammation, and improving testosterone production and libido levels. Furthermore, near-infrared light can delay onset muscle soreness, assist with hair growth, and even help with mental acuity.

What devices does the range include?

Orion RLT’s lineup includes a series of red light therapy devices: Orion Pro 300, 600, 900, 1200, 1200+, 1500, 1800, and Orion Edge. Ranging from the Pro 300’s 12 x 5-watt medical-grade LEDs to the 1800s 360 x 5 watt medical-grade LEDs, you’ll receive a range of power and portability. You can even customize your red light therapy system by combining any 2 systems.

Consider the Orion Edge for its portability. Crafted with a long-lasting battery without the need for wires, you can enjoy red light therapy anywhere. And its handheld form makes it discreet and able to focus on specific, hard-to-reach areas. Alternatively, the Orion Pro 1800 delivers a full-body treatment. Crafted with more LEDs, this red light therapy system delivers more everywhere on the body. It also offers 12 whisper-quiet fans to keep you cool.

Moreover, you’ll experience a reduction in muscle soreness and inflammation within a couple of days or weeks. For more significant benefits, like skin health and fat loss, you’ll need to consistently use your red light therapy device for 2 to 3 months, daily. Best of all, treatments don’t require any more than 10–15 minutes at a time or 20 minutes for symptomatic areas. In fact, longer doesn’t always mean better, as your cells can only absorb a certain amount of light daily. Impressively, the Orion RLT product range enables you to experience amazing results in less time than competitive products due to their industry-leading irradiance.

How are red and near-infrared light different?

The difference between red and near-infrared light is the ability to penetrate through the skin. These lights will fall under a wavelength spectrum of the sun and lie between 620 to 1200 nm. The difference in nanometers is their ability to penetrate through the skin.

Red light uses a shorter wavelength that ranges from 620-750 (nm). This wavelength is readily absorbed by the surface layer of the skin. Red light is known to increase collagen, energy production, and improve sleep, among many other health benefits.

Near-infrared light uses a longer wavelength that ranges from 750–1200 nm. This has the ability to reach deeper into tissues for other health benefits. Near-infrared light can improve muscle recovery, joint pain, inflammation, mental acuity, and thyroid function.

In summary, these red light therapy gadgets are available from Orion RLT’s official website from $252.90. There’s no better time to start caring for yourself than today. Are you an advocate for red light therapy? Share your positive experiences in the comments.