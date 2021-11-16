Relieve sore muscles with this stylish, portable Wi-Fi massage device

A massage can do wonders for muscle soreness. But most massage guns are too heavy to lug around on the regular. The Lyric massager is different.

Lyric on a kitchen counter

Relieve tension and sore muscles anywhere with the Lyric therapeutic massager. This Wi-Fi massage device features a beautiful design that’s easy to carry. And since it applied frequencies directly to the body, it eases pain and has a positive effect on stress and mood.

After a long day at work, a massage sure is helpful. The trouble is, those professional-grade frequency massage guns are big, bulky, and intense. You'd like something that's just as effective but easier to carry and use; a massager like the Lyric therapeutic massager.





Lyric in different colors

Go for Rhythm Therapy technology

This Wi-Fi massage device relies on proprietary Rhythm Therapy technology. According to the company, it combines movement and touch with vibroacoustic frequencies.

These frequencies stimulate the nervous system, temporarily easing minor muscle soreness and pain. And, in doing so, the company says the device helps dissipate stress and restore emotions.





Lyric in Terracotta

Customize your experience thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity

But the Lyric therapeutic massager isn’t just a stand-alone device. Like all the latest health and fitness gadgets out there, this one connects to Wi-Fi.

The connectivity ensures you always have the newest updates and content. It also enhances customization for an experience that’s personalized to you.

Lyric on a nightstand

Get a therapeutic massager that looks good

Ask anyone; style is important. If you don’t love how a product looks and feels, you’re less likely to use it. But you won’t have that problem with this Wi-Fi massage device.

With its minimalist design and space-saving docking station, the Lyric therapeutic massager blends seamlessly into your home decor and lifestyle. And it looks so good; you’ll actually want to display it in the kitchen, office, or wherever.

What’s more, the device comes in five modern, subdued colors: Terracotta, Blueprint, Stone, Slate, and Granite. So no matter the look your going for, this massager comes in a color that suits it.

Lyric in a video

Buy a massage gun that anyone can use

Unlike those massive massage guns favored by elite athletes, the Lyric therapeutic massager is easy to hold and use. This allow it to easil target hard-to-reach areas that are so often the cause of discomfort.

You shouldn’t have to be a licensed trainer to get relief. Luckily, with its lightweight design, this Wi-Fi massage device can be used by anyone.

Check out the 3 therapy options

The Lyric therapeutic massager has 3 therapy options you can use to customize your massage session. Let’s take a look at them.

Pain relief

If you suffer from minor pain and spasms, the Pain Relief therapy option is for you. Use it to target and relieve specific areas that cause discomfort.

Calm

After a stressful day, you just want to relax and let your cares float away. You can get yourself to that state with the Calm therapy option. It helps to soothe your body and mind.

Energy

Now here’s a cool therapy. The Energy therapy option can help jump-start your day in the morning. The company says this selection can help you feel more alert and awake, ready to meet the day’s challenges. We’ll take it.

Enjoy the intuitive touchscreen

Meanwhile, operating this Wi-Fi massage device via its intuitive touchscreen is a breeze. The display lets you access a collection of guided massage experiences.

When you choose one, you get step-by-step procedures for temporary pain relief along with an image that pinpoints the area you should target. Getting relief for minor muscle discomfort has never been easier.

Adapt your therapy with 4 attachments

What kind of massage do you want today? With the four included massage attachments, you can personalize your session based on how you feel. And that’s convenient because some days you’re sorer than others, while on other days you need an energy boost.

Connect the massager to its companion app

The Lyric therapeutic massager’s companion app is coming soon and works with your mobile device. It gives you access to a collection of massage sessions and makes them easy to manage and upload to your device.

Keep this smart massager organized, easily

Finally, this smart device is easy to organize. Its 3-part design contains a storage section for the four massage attachments directly beneath the dock. So you’ll never have to worry about missing pieces.

The Lyric therapeutic massager is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to ease sore muscles, relieve stress, and just feel better throughout the day. Coming in a lightweight, portable, and stylish design this smart gadget will soon be one of your favorites.

The Lyric therapeutic massager costs $199.95 on the official website. Do you have any experience with massage guns? Tell us about it and any massagers to recommend in the comments.