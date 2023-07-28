LUMFLEX Body Pro review: a red light therapy device that relieves pain

Do you tend to push yourself at the gym? The LUMAFLEX Body Pro offers a solution. This wearable red light therapy device boosts performance, soothes joint pain, and accelerates recovery—all in just 10 minutes a day.

I don’t know about you, but I usually feel sore the day after a workout. While I’m happy those squats were effective, the muscle soreness can be so painful that even walking is excruciating.

So you can imagine my joy when the LUMAFLEX Body Pro landed on my desk. This fitness gadget promises to ease post-workout sore muscles and improve recovery time, using targeted red- and near-infrared light.

Let’s dive in and see what it does.

Red light therapy for pain relief

Red light therapy is certainly trending in the health and wellness industry. If you’re unfamiliar, the therapy relies on sending low-level red- or near-infrared light wavelengths through the skin to encourage cellular function.

Some of the benefits include enhanced circulation and collagen production. Red light therapy has also been shown to improve skin health, reduce inflammation and pain, quicken muscle recovery, and much more.

It’s a pretty promising therapy, so it’s no wonder we’re seeing it in so many wellness products right now. What’s more, the therapy is noninvasive, is nonthermal, and doesn’t use UV rays. So there are no known harmful side effects with proper use.

Relieve pain and boost recovery

That all sounds great, but what can the LUMAFLEX Body Pro do for your recovery and sore muscles? Well, this particular gadget is FDA-approved for muscle recovery and pain relief.

In fact, the company says its product can speed up your body’s natural healing processes. Yes, it relieves muscle pain, helps regenerate cells, and increases blood flow.

With features like these, you can expect muscle soreness to dissipate quickly, letting you get back to intense workouts faster.

Improve performance in sports

The LUMAFLEX can also improve your performance in sports. Studies have shown red light therapy to improve athletic performance in players both before exercise and after.

So feel free to use the LUMAFLEX Body Pro before and after you play team sports like football, soccer, and basketball. The gadget can also boost your success in CrossFit, boxing, and fitness training.

It’s hard to believe that light can have such impressive effects, but the science is there!

Ease chronic pain

Unfortunately, not all pain is the result of an intense workout. If you have arthritis, back and neck pain, or old sports injuries, you probably feel uncomfortable when the humidity changes, or if you’ve had a rough night of sleep.

Luckily, this wearable red therapy device can help with that, too. Actually, targeted red light therapy encourages blood circulation, helps reduce inflammation, and allows self-healing.

So you can finally get the relief you need for chronic pain, making your everyday activities comfortable and pain-free.

Get improved skin health and increased energy

What’s more, this wearable red light therapy device doesn’t just help with workouts and pain relief. It can also improve skin health since it promotes collagen production and reduces acne and blemishes, improving your overall appearance.

And I, for one, would love to have a little more energy. Impressively, the LUMAFLEX Body Pro also helps in that area. According to the company, red- and near-infrared light can help with cellular energy production. These can improve your mood, vitality, and sense of well-being.

Buy a convenient therapy device

Many health and wellness products don’t travel well and are challenging to set up and use. The LUMAFLEX Body Pro is different. Designed to be used on the body, it boasts a fully flexible fit. So you can wear it on your back, shoulders, knees, hamstring, etc.

Furthermore, the gadget is splash-proof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it getting splashed by shower water at the gym.

Finally, the portable design means you can take it on the road with you and enjoy the benefits of effective light therapy anywhere.

Ease pain in just 10 minutes a day

Last, but certainly not least, this wearable red light therapy device offers fast relief. In just 10 minutes, you can get a safe and effective dose of red and infrared light.

Yes, in the time it takes you to scan your email, you could get a non-invasive treatment for sore muscles, a pre-workout performance boost, or therapy for your skin.

And you’ll be happy to know that your body will absorb only as much red light as it needs, and no more. You can even use LUMAFLEX Body Pro multiple times a day!

The LUMAFLEX Body Pro is a true game-changer! With just 10 minutes of wearable light therapy, it eases post-workout soreness, boosts performance, relieves chronic pain, and even improves skin health.

Its convenient design and impressive benefits make it an essential part of any fitness routine. I love the fast and effective relief whenever and wherever I need it. Say hello to a pain-free, energized, and revitalized you with the LUMAFLEX Body Pro!

Preorder it for $469 on Indiegogo!