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Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaks: I can’t see the “Ultra” in this phone
Tech News

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaks: I can’t see the “Ultra” in this phone

May 28, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaks: I can’t see the “Ultra” in this phone
Image Credit: u/kerhanesikici31, Reddit

I’ve had a couple of days to sit with the latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaks, and I’m sorry, but I have to get something off my chest. Samsung is about to slap an Ultra badge on a phone that, by every objective measure, does not deserve to wear one. And I’m a little annoyed about it. Let me back up.

What’s happening

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Get it for $2119.99$1769.99-16.5%

For months, I’ve been tracking rumors about a wider, shorter foldable that everyone called the Fold8 Wide—a passport-style device aimed at chasing whatever Apple is cooking up with its rumored foldable iPhone. Made sense. New form factor, new name, easy story to tell.

Except Samsung decided the easy story was too easy. According to SamMobile, the lineup is shaking out like this:

  • Galaxy Z Fold8—this is the wide one (the device we’ve been calling “Fold8 Wide”)
  • Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra—this is the actual successor to the Fold7
  • Galaxy Z Flip8—the clamshell, business as usual

So the phone that looks and behaves like a normal Fold7 follow-up is now the Ultra, and the experimental wide-format one inherits the plain Fold8 branding. Reading that twice didn’t make it click any faster.

Ultra used to mean something

Here’s where I’m getting hung up. The word Ultra on a Samsung phone has meant something specific for years. S Pen support. A 5x telephoto on top of a 3x. The new Privacy Display on the S26 Ultra. 60 W wired charging, 25 W wireless.

Now look at what the so-called Fold8 Ultra is bringing to the table:

  • A 5,000 mAh battery (finally—the Fold series has been stuck at 4,400 since the Fold3)
  • 45 W wired charging
  • A 50 MP ultrawide camera

That’s… fine? To be honest, that’s a solid, welcome bump over the Fold7. The bigger battery alone is the upgrade Fold owners have been begging for since the pandemic. But none of it is Ultra.

There’s no S Pen. No Privacy Display. The telephoto situation isn’t anywhere near what the S26 Ultra brings. The 45 W charging is a decent improvement, but the S26 Ultra does 60 W and 25 W wireless, so even within Samsung’s own 2026 lineup, the Fold8 Ultra is the slower charger.

If 45 W and 5,000 mAh is what passes for Ultra now, the word means nothing. It’s a price tag with extra letters.

The naming logic is upside down

What gets me most is that, if Samsung wanted to use Ultra on a foldable this year, the wide model was right there. New form factor, fresh design language, competing with Apple’s first foldable (which is also rumored to carry the Ultra name)? That’s the device that earns the bold new branding. Putting Ultra on the iterative follow-up while giving the experimental device the plain number is, frankly, backwards.

I get the counter-argument. The wide model reportedly ships with only two rear cameras (down from three) and a smaller 4,800 mAh battery, which makes it look like a downgrade on a spec sheet. Calling that device the Ultra would have been an even worse sell. So I understand why Samsung swerved.

That’s a problem of Samsung’s own making. They built a wider device with worse cameras and a smaller battery, and then had to reverse-engineer a name story around the compromise. The straightforward move would have been to call the wide one something new—a Fold8 Air, a return of Note, whatever fits. Instead, they’re playing branding Tetris.

The Ultra badge now exists to justify higher prices

Let’s be real for a second: the Ultra rename almost certainly exists to justify a price hike. The Fold series already crept up last year. Now, the word is that Samsung is going to raise prices across the foldable lineup again, mirroring what they did with the S26 series. Sticking Ultra on the box gives them cover to push the sticker price even higher without buyers immediately revolting.

And here’s the part where I have to begrudgingly concede: from a pure business standpoint, it’ll probably work. People associate Ultra with premium. The Fold8 Ultra will sell. Reviewers will dutifully test it. The wide model will pick up the customers who want something new. Samsung will move units. I just don’t have to like it.

Where I land

If you’ve been waiting for a Fold7 successor with a bigger battery and faster charging, the Fold8 Ultra is going to be your phone, and you’ll probably enjoy it. The 5,000 mAh cell and 45 W charging are the upgrades the line needed.

But I refuse to pretend this thing earns the Ultra name. Call it the Fold8 Pro if you want a tier above the wide model. The Ultra badge should mean something, and right now, Samsung is spending equity on a device that doesn’t pay it back.

The launch is happening at Unpacked on July 22. I’ll be watching, and I’ll consider buying one. But I’ll be muttering under my breath the entire time about what Ultra used to mean.

Related: Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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