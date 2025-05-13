What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Need a speaker that can handle sand & splashes? Check out the JBL Charge 5. It has a durable build, great sound, and longlasting battery.

Is the JBL Charge 5 still worth it in 2025? / Image Credit: Sound Guys

The days are longer, the weather’s warmer, and in just another month, my kids will be off from school for 3 whole months. That’s a long time. So, in between summer camp and week-long stays at their grandparents’, I plan on dialling up the summer vibes when we’re together—we’ll be jamming to Taylor Swift at the beach, and dancing to APT on our balcony. And, oddly enough, this brings me to the JBL Charge 5. Originally released in February 2021 and refreshed with a small update in November 2024, this rugged, portable speaker made my shortlist of summer-ready tech.

But is it still worth buying in 2025? The Charge 5 isn’t exactly new—and with the JBL Charge 6 just released this spring, it’s easy to wonder if tech has moved on. That said, the Charge 5 is now 20% off at $139.95, compared to the Charge 6’s $199.99 price tag (a bit expensive, in my opinion). So, now might actually be the perfect time to snag a summer speaker on sale.

Can the JBL Charge 5 keep up with the kiddos and me this summer? Let’s find out!

Design & Build: Ready for Summer Adventures

My family is not gentle on stuff. No matter how hard we try, phones do end up in pools, and tablets get caked in sand. I’ve learned to lean into it and buy the most rugged tech I can. Fortunately, the JBL Charge 5’s latest update brought IP67 water and dust resistance. Yep, it’s now protected against dust and submersion in 1 meter of water. So whether it falls into the sea or ends up at the playground mud pit, I can be sure it will still work the next day.

Then, the ideal summer speaker should be easily portable. I’m talking about throw-it-in-a-backpack last minute portable. And, I’m happy to report, the Charge 5 ticks this box, too. Weighing in at just 2.12 pounds, it’s light enough to toss into beach bag without much thought. Impromptu Friday afternoons by the sea will be so much easier with a lightweight portable speaker.

And, a discussion about build & design would be incomplete without mentioning aesthetics. In this area, too, I’m also pretty pleased. I like the JBL Charge 5’s modern, curved shape. I could see us using it for family outings as well as summer get-togethers at home with friends. Meanwhile, the speaker is available in 9 color options, so there’s a design for pretty much everyone.

JBL Charge 5 in a video

Sound Performance: Does it Deliver?

Nothing kills a summer mood faster than a poor-quality speaker. So, how does the Charge 5 rate in terms of sound performance? Actually, it’s quite solid—for a portable speaker. With its long-excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators, the audio is rich and clear. Reviewers have found it capable of playing loud sound with minimal distortion outdoors.

That’s exactly what I’m looking for—a speaker that sounds good outdoors. With its specs, the JBL Charge 5 can handle medium-sized gatherings, either indoors or out. However, the quality isn’t surround sound. For more depth, like if you want to add music to a backyard summer pary, you could connect 2 JBl Charge 5 speakers.

The vocals also come out clear and precise. That’s due to the long-excursion driver and separate tweeter, as well as a passive bass radiator on each side. Oh yeah, we’re ready to hear our favorite artists in more locations this summer!

JBL Charge 5 in blue / Image Credits: What Hi-Fi?

Battery Life: All-Day Playtime

A decent battery life is required for any portable speaker I buy. I’m simply not taking anything on a road trip with kids that dies after a few hours of use. Luckily, the JBL Charge 5 far exceeds my expectations for battery life—it boasts up to 20 hours on a single charge!

Since our day outings last about 6 hours, 20 hours is about 3 trips for us, a total win! But, to be fair, the battery life wasn’t part of the most recent round of updates. Could JBL have done better here? Probably. Did it need to? Probably not.

JBL Charge 5 in color options

Connectivity & Features: Staying Connected

Connectivity is a key component of any portable speaker. A good one should offer fast pairing, a stable signal, and maybe a few bonus features to make your life easier.

So, how does the JBL Charge 5 measure up? The latest version comes with Bluetooth 5.1, which launched back in 2019—so not the latest tech. Still, it works well. Reviewers,, as recently as November 2024, report quick and reliable pairing. Just press the Bluetooth button on the top of the speaker, then connect to it from your device’s Bluetooth menu. Easy!

One standout feature is PartyBoost. It lets you wirelessly link the Charge 5 with other JBL PartyBoost Compatible speakers. It’s a great option if you want add greater sound depth to your backyard get-togethers or music in your living room.

And, personally, I love the Powerbank function. In a pinch, it can charge my other USB devices (earbuds, kids tablets, wireless headphones) when they inevitably hit 1% at the worst possible time. I wish I could blame this on having kiddos…but I definitely ran out of battery more often when I was child free. Go figure!

JBL Charge 5 vs. Charge 6: Should You Go for the New One?

Let’s address the elephant in the room: the JBL Charge 6 just dropped in March. So, the JBL Charge 5 still worth buying in 2025?

That depends on how you plan to use your speaker. As a mom looking for something reliable and affordable, the Charge 5 is just what i’m looking for. The sound quality is solid, the connectivity is simple, and it’s designed to withstand a lot with its IP67 rating . At $139.95, it’s also cheaper than the Charge 6, which costs $199.95.

But, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out what you’re missing with the newer model. The Charge 6 upgrades to Bluetooth 5.4, has an extended 28-hour battery life, and a detachable handle. It also uses Auracast instead of PartyBoost (which means it’s not backward compatable with older JBL speakers). If you care about having the most up-to-date tech, those extras might be worth the higher price.

Final thoughts: is the JBL Charge 5 Right for You?

If you’re like me and are shopping for a speaker that can handle beach days, playground hangouts, and impromptu living room dance offs, the JBL Charge 5 still holds its own. It’s durable, sounds good, and includes that useful power bank.

Yes, the Charge 6 is tempting, especially if you’re after more recent connectivity or are planning a multi-speaker setup. But, if your needs are more casual—like mine—the Charge 5 is still a worthy buy in 2025.