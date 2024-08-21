What is the best Bluetooth speaker?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 21, 2024, 10:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Find the right Bluetooth speaker for any event, from poolside hangs to backyard parties. I’ve researched the top options to help you identify the perfect fit.

What is the best Bluetooth speaker?

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic and budget-friendly way to bring your favorite audio wherever you go—whether you’re at the office, chilling in the garden, or out camping. However, with so many designs and sizes available, figuring out what is the best Bluetooth speaker for your needs can be tricky.

As a JBL user myself, I’ve tried out plenty of their models, covering various sizes and price points. I’ve also explored other brands. While JBL speakers excel in sound quality and portability, they might not be the best choice if long battery life is a priority for you. Everyone’s needs are different, so I’m excited to help you find the Bluetooth speaker that fits your requirements. Keep reading to discover what is the best Bluetooth speaker for you!

Key factors for choosing the best Bluetooth speakers

When picking out the best Bluetooth speakers, I focus on finding ones that combine durability and great sound quality. For waterproof options, I look for speakers that are resistant to dust and can handle being submerged in water. It’s also important that they deliver clear, impressive sound, adjusting based on how the speaker is positioned, whether it’s upright or lying flat.

For outdoor use, I’m impressed by speakers that feature innovative solar technology. They should be able to perform well even with some shading and have a rugged design to withstand the elements. Additional features like customizable sound settings and the ability to pair multiple speakers for a richer sound experience are also high on my list.

When considering budget-friendly options, I seek out speakers that offer good sound quality and long battery life without breaking the bank. They should be compact and portable, making them easy to take anywhere. For a portable speaker with extra features, I look for ones with deep bass, clear sound at high volumes, and practical extras like customizable lighting and battery management.

Best waterproof Bluetooth speaker

If you’re on the hunt for a waterproof speaker that can keep up with your pool workouts, you’ll need one that’s both waterproof and loud enough to cut through the splashes. Plus, you want something with powerful sound output so your tunes come through loud and clear as you swim.

A solid choice for this is the Bose SoundLink Flex. A small, portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s designed to be your perfect poolside companion. With its IP67 rating, it’s fully dust-tight and can be immersed in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

Bose SoundLink Flex in an outdoor setup

Additionally, the SoundLink Flex offers impressive sound quality for its compact size. Thanks to Bose’s PositionIQ technology, the speaker automatically detects its orientation, whether it’s upright, hanging, or lying flat. Next, it adjusts the sound accordingly. It’s a great option for those who want excellent sound wherever they go. Even better, the Bose SoundLink Flex is available at a 27% discount, bringing the price down to $109.00 from $149.00. It’s a fantastic option for those who want excellent sound wherever they go!

Best solar Bluetooth speaker

Urbanista Malibu

Urbanista Malibu’s tech is incredibly efficient, thanks to Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cells. These cells replace traditional glass panels and silver lines, making them highly adaptable and ensuring consistent performance even with partial shading.

The Urbanista Malibu Bluetooth speaker has all the features you’d expect from a top-tier device. It’s built for day-long listening and can handle any environment with its durable design and IP67 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof and protected against dust and dirt.

Urbanista Malibu self-charging outdoor activity speaker beside a pool setup

With the Urbanista app, you can keep an eye on battery levels and tweak the sound with a customizable EQ. You can even pair two Malibus for stereo sound, making it awesome for parties and outdoor hangouts. While some folks might not be impressed with Urbanista Malibu’s sound, I think it’s a solid choice for outdoor fun. You can snag it for $149.

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker

Tribit XSound Go

Looking for a great portable Bluetooth speaker under $40? The Tribit XSound Go is a top pick. People love how this little speaker packs a punch, with clear mids and highs. It might get a bit distorted at higher volumes, but that’s pretty normal for its size.

Tribit XSound Go Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

It’s compact enough to slip into your laptop bag and offers up to 10.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, it charges through USB-C. With its sleek curved edges and matte finish, it looks pretty modern too. You can snag it for just $36.99.

Best Bluetooth speaker for parties

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM

If you’re looking to crank up the volume for an outdoor bash or just want richer, clearer sound than what smaller Bluetooth speakers offer, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is your go-to. With a maximum volume of 99.1 dB, it’s perfect for lively pool parties and delivers the robust sound you’d expect from a high-quality stereo system. On top of that, it’s IPX4-rated, so a splash of water won’t bother it.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM 360º Speaker

Some people who’ve owned the Hyperboom and other portable speakers have found that, despite the convenience of the others for outdoor use, the Hyperboom delivers better sound quality. They noticed that the Hyperboom kept its bass even outside, while the other speakers lost most of their bass. Even though the other speakers were a bit louder, the consistent bass of the Hyperboom made it their top pick. What’s more, with a current price of $389—down from $449.99—it’s a great time to grab one and experience the difference for yourself!

Sonos Move 2

The Sonos Move 2, at $449, is a great choice if you want to turn up the music for a dance party or bring it outside for a patio get-together. It offers a much longer battery life than the previous model and sounds even better. The bass is deeper, and the stereo separation gives a richer sound.

Sonos Move 2 portable speaker

Choosing between the Move and Move 2 depends on your needs. The Move is easy to grab and take along for outings, lounging in the backyard, or hanging out in your space. The Move 2 is larger and less portable but provides a richer audio experience. It’s ideal for setting up on the patio for BBQs or when you’re hosting and want that fuller sound.

Best portable Bluetooth speaker

Sony SRS-XG300

Want a portable speaker with top-notch sound? Sony’s SRS-XG300 delivers deep bass and the option to boost the highs using the Wavelet app’s auto EQ. It stays clear even at higher volumes, unlike some Bose models, which provide a more spacious sound. On the Sony, enable LDAC on an Android phone for better audio quality, though it might use a bit more battery.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker

On the speaker’s back, a rubber cap shields the ports: USB-C for charging, a 5V USB-A to charge other devices, and a 3.5mm jack for wired listening. Plus, there are two buttons—one to turn off the ambient lights (more on that later) and a battery button. Press it once for a quick battery status update or hold it to activate battery care mode. Get the Sony SRS-XG300 now for $199.99, down from $349.99.

Parting thoughts

Finding the right Bluetooth speaker comes down to what fits your needs best. Whether you need something tough for outdoor adventures, a speaker that can handle poolside splashes or just a reliable option that’s easy on the wallet, there are plenty of great choices. For those sunny days, look for options with durable designs and features that stand up to the elements.

No matter what you’re after, there’s a speaker out there that’s just right for you. From ones that get the party going to those perfect for on-the-go, you’ll find something that delivers great sound. Just focus on what matters most to you, and you’ll be all set to truly enjoy your favorite tunes. Still searching for the perfect speaker? Head over to Gadget Flow’s Music and Accessories catalog and discover the perfect match for your audio needs!

Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Moss Pure review: Stunning moss wall art that purifies air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Moss Pure review: Stunning moss wall art that purifies air
This past spring, my husband and I wanted to add some greenery to our apartment. We settled on artificial fiddle-leaf fig trees–we’ve loved their look on social media! But after stumbling on the Moss Pure Custom Living Moss Wall Art..
JobDash review: a gig job app offering opportunities beyond delivery and ridesharing
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
JobDash review: a gig job app offering opportunities beyond delivery and ridesharing
On Kickstarter, the JobDash team is working to raise the capital to fulfill its dream: creating a gig jobs app where people can easily find or post gigs. Find a range of gig jobs When you think “gig economy,” you..
Back-to-school must-haves: 8 dorm room gadgets you’ll love
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Back-to-school must-haves: 8 dorm room gadgets you’ll love
Starting college can be pretty overwhelming, especially when it comes to dorm shopping. I remember feeling swamped by all the advice from YouTube videos, online articles, and social media—most of which suggested buying way too many dorm room gadgets. I..
FUNDIAN X1 review: This gamepad & keyboard combo delivers universal compatibility
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
FUNDIAN X1 review: This gamepad & keyboard combo delivers universal compatibility
I’m always looking for ways to jazz up my gaming experience. So, this week, when the FUNDIAN X1 CookieRun Limited Edition gamepad & keyboard combo landed on my desk for a review, I knew I was in for a treat..
Mastering eSignature APIs: Key considerations for digital document management
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Mastering eSignature APIs: Key considerations for digital document management
In today’s fast-paced business climate, having a secure and efficient online document management system is essential. eSign APIs offer a powerful solution, letting businesses streamline contract workflows, enhance security, and improve customer experience. But with a multitude of options out..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Made by Google event 2024: 6 can’t-miss highlights that will wow you
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

Made by Google event 2024: 6 can’t-miss highlights that will wow you

The latest Made by Google event just wrapped up, and it was packed with cool updates. This year’s spotlight was all about rolling out Gemini AI across more of Google’s gear, and they’ve definitely outdone themselves. I was particularly impressed..
Keyboard switch types: How to pick the best one for your setup
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Keyboard switch types: How to pick the best one for your setup

Remember when keyboards were just basic membrane models with a few flashy lights? These days, mechanical keyboards are the real deal, especially with all the different keyboard switch types available. They’re known for their responsiveness, durability, and the variety of..
Should you upgrade to the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Should you upgrade to the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat?

Ever had a gadget that just doesn’t quite get it right? That was my experience with the old Nest Thermostat. It felt like a temperature roller coaster at home—randomly jumping degrees and turning my place into a sauna. Constantly adjusting..
ASIWO U1 underwater scooter review: Your companion for SUP, kayaking & diving
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ASIWO U1 underwater scooter review: Your companion for SUP, kayaking & diving

My family and I are beachgoers most weekends in the summer. So we’re always looking for new ways to have fun in the water. Between our stand-up paddleboard and kayak, we’ve got our water activities pretty much covered—or so I..
Best folding phones for 2024: Tech trends you need to know
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Best folding phones for 2024: Tech trends you need to know

Folding phones are really making a splash right now. It’s not just because they’re stylish, but because the best folding phones offer something fresh compared to the usual glass rectangles we’re used to. Even though the foldable phone market is..
Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool: A must-have for pools
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool: A must-have for pools

At my previous workplace, we had a nice park with a large pool right next to our office building. The pool maintenance guy was always on top of things, coming in every morning to clean it up. He’d use a..