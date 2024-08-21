What is the best Bluetooth speaker?

Find the right Bluetooth speaker for any event, from poolside hangs to backyard parties. I’ve researched the top options to help you identify the perfect fit.

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic and budget-friendly way to bring your favorite audio wherever you go—whether you’re at the office, chilling in the garden, or out camping. However, with so many designs and sizes available, figuring out what is the best Bluetooth speaker for your needs can be tricky.

As a JBL user myself, I’ve tried out plenty of their models, covering various sizes and price points. I’ve also explored other brands. While JBL speakers excel in sound quality and portability, they might not be the best choice if long battery life is a priority for you. Everyone’s needs are different, so I’m excited to help you find the Bluetooth speaker that fits your requirements. Keep reading to discover what is the best Bluetooth speaker for you!

Key factors for choosing the best Bluetooth speakers

When picking out the best Bluetooth speakers, I focus on finding ones that combine durability and great sound quality. For waterproof options, I look for speakers that are resistant to dust and can handle being submerged in water. It’s also important that they deliver clear, impressive sound, adjusting based on how the speaker is positioned, whether it’s upright or lying flat.

For outdoor use, I’m impressed by speakers that feature innovative solar technology. They should be able to perform well even with some shading and have a rugged design to withstand the elements. Additional features like customizable sound settings and the ability to pair multiple speakers for a richer sound experience are also high on my list.

When considering budget-friendly options, I seek out speakers that offer good sound quality and long battery life without breaking the bank. They should be compact and portable, making them easy to take anywhere. For a portable speaker with extra features, I look for ones with deep bass, clear sound at high volumes, and practical extras like customizable lighting and battery management.

Best waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Bose SoundLink Flex

If you’re on the hunt for a waterproof speaker that can keep up with your pool workouts, you’ll need one that’s both waterproof and loud enough to cut through the splashes. Plus, you want something with powerful sound output so your tunes come through loud and clear as you swim.

A solid choice for this is the Bose SoundLink Flex. A small, portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s designed to be your perfect poolside companion. With its IP67 rating, it’s fully dust-tight and can be immersed in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

Bose SoundLink Flex in an outdoor setup

Additionally, the SoundLink Flex offers impressive sound quality for its compact size. Thanks to Bose’s PositionIQ technology, the speaker automatically detects its orientation, whether it’s upright, hanging, or lying flat. Next, it adjusts the sound accordingly. It’s a great option for those who want excellent sound wherever they go. Even better, the Bose SoundLink Flex is available at a 27% discount, bringing the price down to $109.00 from $149.00. It’s a fantastic option for those who want excellent sound wherever they go!

Best solar Bluetooth speaker

Urbanista Malibu

Urbanista Malibu’s tech is incredibly efficient, thanks to Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cells. These cells replace traditional glass panels and silver lines, making them highly adaptable and ensuring consistent performance even with partial shading.

The Urbanista Malibu Bluetooth speaker has all the features you’d expect from a top-tier device. It’s built for day-long listening and can handle any environment with its durable design and IP67 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof and protected against dust and dirt.

Urbanista Malibu self-charging outdoor activity speaker beside a pool setup

With the Urbanista app, you can keep an eye on battery levels and tweak the sound with a customizable EQ. You can even pair two Malibus for stereo sound, making it awesome for parties and outdoor hangouts. While some folks might not be impressed with Urbanista Malibu’s sound, I think it’s a solid choice for outdoor fun. You can snag it for $149.

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker

Tribit XSound Go

Looking for a great portable Bluetooth speaker under $40? The Tribit XSound Go is a top pick. People love how this little speaker packs a punch, with clear mids and highs. It might get a bit distorted at higher volumes, but that’s pretty normal for its size.

Tribit XSound Go Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

It’s compact enough to slip into your laptop bag and offers up to 10.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, it charges through USB-C. With its sleek curved edges and matte finish, it looks pretty modern too. You can snag it for just $36.99.

Best Bluetooth speaker for parties

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM

If you’re looking to crank up the volume for an outdoor bash or just want richer, clearer sound than what smaller Bluetooth speakers offer, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is your go-to. With a maximum volume of 99.1 dB, it’s perfect for lively pool parties and delivers the robust sound you’d expect from a high-quality stereo system. On top of that, it’s IPX4-rated, so a splash of water won’t bother it.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM 360º Speaker

Some people who’ve owned the Hyperboom and other portable speakers have found that, despite the convenience of the others for outdoor use, the Hyperboom delivers better sound quality. They noticed that the Hyperboom kept its bass even outside, while the other speakers lost most of their bass. Even though the other speakers were a bit louder, the consistent bass of the Hyperboom made it their top pick. What’s more, with a current price of $389—down from $449.99—it’s a great time to grab one and experience the difference for yourself!

Sonos Move 2

The Sonos Move 2, at $449, is a great choice if you want to turn up the music for a dance party or bring it outside for a patio get-together. It offers a much longer battery life than the previous model and sounds even better. The bass is deeper, and the stereo separation gives a richer sound.

Sonos Move 2 portable speaker

Choosing between the Move and Move 2 depends on your needs. The Move is easy to grab and take along for outings, lounging in the backyard, or hanging out in your space. The Move 2 is larger and less portable but provides a richer audio experience. It’s ideal for setting up on the patio for BBQs or when you’re hosting and want that fuller sound.

Best portable Bluetooth speaker

Sony SRS-XG300

Want a portable speaker with top-notch sound? Sony’s SRS-XG300 delivers deep bass and the option to boost the highs using the Wavelet app’s auto EQ. It stays clear even at higher volumes, unlike some Bose models, which provide a more spacious sound. On the Sony, enable LDAC on an Android phone for better audio quality, though it might use a bit more battery.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker

On the speaker’s back, a rubber cap shields the ports: USB-C for charging, a 5V USB-A to charge other devices, and a 3.5mm jack for wired listening. Plus, there are two buttons—one to turn off the ambient lights (more on that later) and a battery button. Press it once for a quick battery status update or hold it to activate battery care mode. Get the Sony SRS-XG300 now for $199.99, down from $349.99.

Parting thoughts

Finding the right Bluetooth speaker comes down to what fits your needs best. Whether you need something tough for outdoor adventures, a speaker that can handle poolside splashes or just a reliable option that’s easy on the wallet, there are plenty of great choices. For those sunny days, look for options with durable designs and features that stand up to the elements.

No matter what you’re after, there’s a speaker out there that’s just right for you. From ones that get the party going to those perfect for on-the-go, you’ll find something that delivers great sound. Just focus on what matters most to you, and you’ll be all set to truly enjoy your favorite tunes. Still searching for the perfect speaker? Head over to Gadget Flow’s Music and Accessories catalog and discover the perfect match for your audio needs!