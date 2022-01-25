Keep your belongings dry even in torrential storms with this all-weather backpack

Do you worry about your laptop in rainy weather? It won't be an issue with the Explorer Waterproof Backback. It's 100% waterproof and can handle all 4 seasons.

Take your laptops and other devices anywhere—even on a boat— with the Breakwater Supply’s Explorer Waterproof Backpack. This all-weather everyday backpack has a 25-liter capacity pack and fits a 16-inch laptop. Best of all, it’s 100% waterproof, even in severe weather.

Do you get a little nervous carrying your laptop in a backpack during rainy or snowy weather? If your bag isn’t waterproof, you should be—the water could soak through the fabric and damage your tech. A pack like the Explorer Waterproof Backpack is a much better idea.





Block water in 3 ways with this everyday backpack

Waterproofing is essential when it comes to an everyday backpack because, unless you live in an arid climate, you’re probably going to experience rain or snow at some point.

Fortunately, this backpack protects against water in 3 ways—via the openings, seams, and material.

In terms of the openings, the brand equipped the Explorer Waterproof Backpack with high-quality airtight/watertight zippers, preventing water from coming in. In fact, they’re the same ones you’ll find on dry suits and wet suits.

Then, this all-weather everyday backpack features high-frequency welded seams instead of stitched ones. They help keep the bag airtight.

Finally, this backpack’s material is TPU-coated polyester. It won’t absorb any water and is durable, resisting tears, stains, and abrasions. Moreover, it adds a canvas-like feel to the bag.





Keep your stuff dry even when you submerge the bag in water

The brand’s Kickstarter page writes that this all-weather everyday backpack can keep your items dry indefinitely when the airtight zippers are closed.

So you could accidentally set this backpack in a puddle of water and expect your devices to stay dry. This is a helpful feature for kayaking, camping, and other outdoor adventures.

Locate your adventure bag if it’s fallen in water

Love navigating the water? Whether you sail, kayak, or enjoy water sports, the Explorer Waterproof Backpack comes in handy.

Because if it falls into the water, all is not lost. If you’ve closed the airtight zippers, it’ll just float to the top of the water, allowing you to row over and retrieve it.

Wear this waterproof bag during rain and storms

Moreover, if you live in an area that experiences heavy seasonal rains and storms, this all-weather everyday backpack literally has you covered.

Its TPU-coated polyester and high-quality features allow it to resist heavy torrential rains. So, yes, you could get caught in a downpour with your laptop in this bag, and everything will come out fine.

Carry up to 25 liters of your stuff

When you’re out on an adventure or heading off to a day at work or school, you want your backpack to have plenty of room for your stuff.

And this all-weather everyday backpack does with its 25-liter capacity. That’s roughly 6 and a half gallons of gear, which is quite spacious.

You’ll have enough room for your laptop, hard drives, chargers, and more, plus a pair of shoes. So you should be set.

Check out the water bottle pocket and strap holders

But the ideal bag isn’t just weatherproof; it fits seamlessly into your daily life, helping you carry all the bits and pieces you need throughout your day.

For that reason, the brand included a water bottle pocket that fits tightly against the bag’s side. That way, your water bottle is less likely to get caught on something.

Then, elastic strap holders keep the excess bag strap neatly folded, preventing snags.

Enjoy a waterproof smartphone pocket and laptop sleeve

Remember when we said your devices would stay safe in this all-weather everyday backpack? That’s thanks to its waterproofing, of course, and also the waterproof smartphone pocket. It gives your phone that extra layer of protection inside your bag.

Meanwhile, the laptop sleeve is padded and fits 16-inch laptops, keeping your computer secure and safe against bumps and typical use.

Wear it comfortably for hours

The typical backpack can feel heavy on your pack after just a few minutes of wear. The Explorer Waterproof Backpack, however, keeps wearers comfortable.

Its memory foam back panel and S-Curve Neoprene padded shoulder pads keep the bag gentle on your back and easy on your shoulders.

Use this bag for work and play

With so many of us working on the go, it’s helpful to have a bag that supports a quick transition from your professional life to your personal one.

And that’s the idea behind this all-weather everyday backpack. It’s designed to be the one bag you reach for whether you’re headed to a meeting or a camping trip, or even a meeting then a camping trip.

Ready for a bag that you can count on? Get the Explorer Waterproof Backpack. It’s 100% waterproof, has a 25-liter capacity, and is incredibly versatile.

You can preorder the Breakwater Supply’s Explorer Waterproof Backpack for $130 on Kickstarter. Do you own any amazing waterproof gear? Tell us about it in the comments.