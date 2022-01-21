Best wireless charging stands for your workspace

Tired of flat wireless chargers that don't support your productivity? Upgrade to a wireless charging stand so you can multitask better while you work.

Twelve South PowerPic mod has a clear design

You want the best wireless charging stand for your workspace, and who could blame you? Work has evolved in such a way that you still need to keep an eye on your phone, even while it charges.

Meanwhile, the latest wireless charging stands do so much more than just juice up your phone while holding it for you. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, for instance, powers 3 Apple devices simultaneously so they’re always ready.

Then, there’s no denying a wireless charging stand reduces tech clutter on your desk. Those dedicated landing spots keep your devices organized and in one area, all the time.

Have a look at some of our favorite wireless charging stands below.

1. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has space for all your Apple devices, charging them simultaneously in a minimal design.

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with devices

Keep your Apple Watch, iPhone 13, and AirPods Pro ready for work with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The stainless steel design looks elegant on any desk.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

2. The Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger works as a stylish photo frame. And it charges your iPhone and AirPods for convenience.

Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger in a video

Display photos of your kids and/or furbabies on your Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger. It works as a 4-by-6 photo frame and delivers up to 10 watts of power to your smartphone.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

3. The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) has a cool cylindrical design and angles your screen within a 60-degree range.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger in use

Angle your smartphone to the ideal viewing position for work with the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). It also powers earbuds at 7.5 watts or 20 watts with the USB-C charger, which is why it’s one of the best wireless chargers for your workspace.

Get it for $79.94 on the official website.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) on a desk

Enjoy speedy wireless charging at up to 23 watts with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger. It also charges Pixel Buds and many other Qi-certified devices. What’s more, the sleek design adds a modern look to your office.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Charge your iPhone 12 or 13 and your AirPods or AirPods Pro right on your desk with the Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its minimalist 2-in-1 design keeps your devices organized.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand holds your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode for flexible viewing at work.

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand video

It’s easy to work or watch content from the Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand thanks to its portrait and landscape viewing modes. An LED indicator displays its charging status.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger is a 4-in-1 charging station for your desk, boosting all your devices at once.

Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger with Apple devices

Get one charger to power all your Apple devices with the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. It juices up your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at one time. There’s even a USB-A port for charging a fourth gadget like an iPad.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand charges your iPhone and AirPods in a safe way and looks sleek on your desk.

HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with gadgets

Another of the best wireless charging stands for your workspace is the HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Its compact form factor doesn’t take up much space on your desk. Plus, it charges both your iPhone 13 and AirPods at the same time.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Magsafe Booster Duo iPhone charger and stand have a weighted base that stays balanced, even on a tight deadline.

Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo in black

When the pressure’s on, you want a charger that doesn’t slide around, like the Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo iPhone charger and stand. Its solid metal and non-slip base keep your iPhone 13 or 12 in place.

Get it for $79.98 on the official website.

10. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand has a cozy fabric exterior and powers two devices simultaneously while you work.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo in use

Complement your office space with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. You’ll love its beautiful design—and that it charges your smartphone plus smartwatches and headphones.

Get it for $59.95 on the official website.

A wireless charging stand brings convenience, organization, and style to your workspace, all in one gadget. Which of these devices would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

