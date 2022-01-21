Best wireless charging stands for your workspace

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 21, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Tired of flat wireless chargers that don't support your productivity? Upgrade to a wireless charging stand so you can multitask better while you work.

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Twelve South PowerPic mod has a clear design

You want the best wireless charging stand for your workspace, and who could blame you? Work has evolved in such a way that you still need to keep an eye on your phone, even while it charges.

Related: This wireless charger disinfects your phone and is also a table lamp and a mobile stand

Meanwhile, the latest wireless charging stands do so much more than just juice up your phone while holding it for you. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, for instance, powers 3 Apple devices simultaneously so they’re always ready.

Then, there’s no denying a wireless charging stand reduces tech clutter on your desk. Those dedicated landing spots keep your devices organized and in one area, all the time.

Have a look at some of our favorite wireless charging stands below.

1. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has space for all your Apple devices, charging them simultaneously in a minimal design.

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with devices

Keep your Apple Watch, iPhone 13, and AirPods Pro ready for work with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The stainless steel design looks elegant on any desk.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

2. The Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger works as a stylish photo frame. And it charges your iPhone and AirPods for convenience.

Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger in a video

Display photos of your kids and/or furbabies on your Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger. It works as a 4-by-6 photo frame and delivers up to 10 watts of power to your smartphone.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

3. The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) has a cool cylindrical design and angles your screen within a 60-degree range.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger MagGo
Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger in use

Angle your smartphone to the ideal viewing position for work with the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). It also powers earbuds at 7.5 watts or 20 watts with the USB-C charger, which is why it’s one of the best wireless chargers for your workspace.

Get it for $79.94 on the official website.

4. The Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger keeps your Pixel phone charged and propped at your desk for productivity.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) on a desk

Enjoy speedy wireless charging at up to 23 watts with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger. It also charges Pixel Buds and many other Qi-certified devices. What’s more, the sleek design adds a modern look to your office.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

5. The Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger snaps to your iPhone 13 or 12 with ease and keeps it angled for hands-free work.

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Charge your iPhone 12 or 13 and your AirPods or AirPods Pro right on your desk with the Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its minimalist 2-in-1 design keeps your devices organized.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand holds your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode for flexible viewing at work.

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand video

It’s easy to work or watch content from the Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand thanks to its portrait and landscape viewing modes. An LED indicator displays its charging status.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger is a 4-in-1 charging station for your desk, boosting all your devices at once.

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger with Apple devices

Get one charger to power all your Apple devices with the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. It juices up your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at one time. There’s even a USB-A port for charging a fourth gadget like an iPad.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand charges your iPhone and AirPods in a safe way and looks sleek on your desk.

HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with gadgets

Another of the best wireless charging stands for your workspace is the HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Its compact form factor doesn’t take up much space on your desk. Plus, it charges both your iPhone 13 and AirPods at the same time.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Magsafe Booster Duo iPhone charger and stand have a weighted base that stays balanced, even on a tight deadline.

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo in black

When the pressure’s on, you want a charger that doesn’t slide around, like the Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo iPhone charger and stand. Its solid metal and non-slip base keep your iPhone 13 or 12 in place.

Get it for $79.98 on the official website.

10. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand has a cozy fabric exterior and powers two devices simultaneously while you work.

iOttie iON
iOttie iON Wireless Duo in use

Complement your office space with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. You’ll love its beautiful design—and that it charges your smartphone plus smartwatches and headphones.

Get it for $59.95 on the official website.

A wireless charging stand brings convenience, organization, and style to your workspace, all in one gadget. Which of these devices would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Challenge your friends to fun games online with SeeYoo, a mobile app for social games
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Challenge your friends to fun games online with SeeYoo, a mobile app for social games

Video chats are a great way to stay in touch, but a call is just that—a call. It’s time to make online social experiences more interactive, and that’s where the SeeYoo mobile app for social games comes in. It uses..
Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?

If you like playing large, multiplayer experience games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, you need a gaming router. But, which gaming router should you buy in 2022? We’ve got answers. Related: New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops,..
Leica M11 camera has an advanced CMOS sensor and a digital rangefinder
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Leica M11 camera has an advanced CMOS sensor and a digital rangefinder

Whether you are a professional or a hobbyist photographer, the equipment you use matters. Your choice of camera and accessories can make or break a session and drastically impact the overall quality of your photo. That’s why finding the right..
Most futuristic robots you can get for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most futuristic robots you can get for your home

Two decades into the 21st century, robots are slowly becoming the extra help at home we’ve always dreamed of. While the technology isn’t exactly mainstream yet, the most futuristic robots you can get for your home help in so many..
Logitech Litra Glow streaming light is adjustable and has TrueSoft technology
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light is adjustable and has TrueSoft technology

We do a lot on our computers these days. Some tasks require being in front of our computer’s camera. Tasks like Zoom meetings, online chats with friends and family, or even live streaming all require us to interface through our..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself

Smart glasses promise to be the next must-have tech gadget this year and beyond. To help you choose a pair, today we present you with our smart glasses buyer’s guide. Related: The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind..
The best workout gadgets to help you track your runs
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workout gadgets to help you track your runs

It’s easier to push yourself when you have all the stats. And these best workout gadgets for your daily run give you all the details. Have a look at these fitness watches, rings, and treadmills to take your workouts even..
QD-OLED TV tech: everything you need to know and which TVs will have it in 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

QD-OLED TV tech: everything you need to know and which TVs will have it in 2022

It’s 2022, and we’re looking at a whole new wave of digital display technology. One of the latest kinds to show up on the horizon is QD-OLED. With that comes an obvious question, especially for those hearing about it for..
Weekend Digest: What are the best ways to display your NFTs at home?
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: What are the best ways to display your NFTs at home?

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic these days, but this hasn’t always been the case. There was a time when the concept of digital coins was foreign and underground. Early adopters of Bitcoin were mocked shamelessly, especially after hitting some rough..
Most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022

Every January, it’s nice to take stock of the big ideas that can potentially influence gadgets throughout the year and beyond—and it’s even better when they’re actually for sale. Well, these are the most innovative gadgets you can get for..
Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours with this USB-C GaN charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours with this USB-C GaN charger

Keep your devices charged and ready with the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. This GaN USB-C charger offers up to a 93% conversion rate for faster, more efficient charging. Best of all, it suits a wide range of devices,..