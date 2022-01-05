Kohler fancy smart bath tech are about to change your bathroom, for the good

By Mark Gulino on Jan 5, 2022, 3:26 pm EST under Smart Living,

Looking to upgrade your bathroom in 2022? Kohler is just in time to deliver new bath products you're sure to love. From futuristic hot-spring tubs to touchless faucets, there's plenty here to start planning your home bathroom makeover. Read on to learn more!

Kohler is back with the latest smart bathroom gadgets

If you think you have a fancy bathroom, you might need to consider an upgrade after this week. Why is that? Because Kohler is at CES 2022 this week showing off a slew of new smart bath products that are sure to blow your mind–or at least our wallets. So what does the new line of Kohler smart bath products have in store for us? Let’s go ahead and explore some of them and see what they have to offer.

PerfectFill uses voice control to draw your bath for you

Kohler smart bath products
Kohler PerfectFill control device

The first in Kohler’s new smart bath lineup is its PerfectFill technology. The device is a bath control hub that can let you use voice commands to automatically fill bathtubs. It also includes onboard manual controls, along with a digital valve and drain kit. Now you can let the tub fill without having to personally watch over it due to overfilling. It can manage it all on its own, all with the help of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The PerfectFill system will start at $2,700 and will be available to order in 2022.

Stillness Bath features relaxing fog, ambient lighting, and more

Kohler smart bath products
Kohler Stillness Bath w/ LED lighting, fog, and more

If you want to bathe in absolute luxury and enjoy a spa-like experience in your own home, this one is for you. The Kohler Stillness Bath offers a sleek modern freestanding bathtub that uses ambient lighting and fog to help relax you. The more advanced version includes a hinoki wood base with water that flows over its edges. Basically, if you want to feel like you’re sitting in a Japanese hot spring in the middle of your bathroom, you’ll want to check out the Stillness Bath.

You can get the Kohler Stillness Bath starting at $8,000, coming in 2022.

The Purist Suspend wants to provide a new kind of kitchen faucet

YouTube channel MultiVu explores new Kohler products (CES 2022)

If you’re not happy with your current kitchen faucet, perhaps it’s time for a change. Kohler has also created a new hands-free water control called The Purist Suspend. It hangs from ceilings and allows you to control it using a Bluetooth-enabled, battery-powered remote. The primary objective, according to Kohler, is to help free counter space. Whether a practical tool or simply a statement piece is up to you.

We don’t yet have details on when The Purist Suspend will become available, but we’ll be on the lookout for more details.

The Digital Lock Box will offer alternative vanity storage options

Kohler smart bath products
Kohler Digital Lock Box sits inside vanity

Another of Kohler’s new bathroom products is The Digital Lock Box. While it may appear to be a standard lockbox on the surface, it comes with a few features that some will find particularly helpful. For example, it has a touchpad that lets you set and enter a password to open the cabinet. Not only that, but you can use its connected app to track activity. There’s even an option to set daily medication reminders. Pretty handy!

The Digital Lock Box will be available in 2022 for $449.

Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucets can be used effortlessly

Kohler smart bath products
Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucets

If turning on the faucet is too 2021 for you, welcome to the future. Kohler is looking to offer consumers a brand new lineup of Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucets. These faucets can be activated by a simple wave of the hand. It also includes controls to adjust temperature and it can automatically shut off the water after two minutes. The battery-operated device is easy to install and includes a vacation mode as well.

The Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucets will be available in 2022 for $199.

Kohler is reigning in the future of advanced home bathrooms

There’s no doubt about it–Kohler is looking to show us how to take modern bathrooms to the next level this year. With so many cool new bath products, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone. While some of us can’t afford an $8,000 fog-producing bathtub, we can at least upgrade our faucets to something a little cooler.

What do you think of the new line of Kohler smart bath products? Let us know in the comments below!

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
