10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Upgrade your home with these 10 smart gadgets! From the kitchen to the bathroom, these devices improve the way you live, work, and play.

GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup in use

The rise of smart home technology has revolutionized the way we interact with our homes. From energy-efficient lighting to voice-controlled assistants, smart gadgets have made our lives easier and more convenient. If you want to upgrade your home with the latest and greatest devices, here are 10 smart home gadgets for every room in your house.

Related: Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room

The GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects is a great addition in the living room. This smart lighting system allows you to customize your lighting with dynamic effects, including color-changing capabilities. The 2023 lineup includes 3 striking models for every space.

In the kitchen, the Tramontina Guru smart cooking system helps you become a better cook. It has app connectivity and access to over 200 video recipes, ensuring perfect results each time.

So, ready to discover smart home gadgets for every corner of your house? Check out the gadgets below!

1. The GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup adds beautiful lighting to any room of the house. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Transform any room in your home with the GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup. With smart Hexagon Panels, Neon-Shape Lights, indoor floodlights, and more there’s lighting for any space. Plus, you can choose from 16 million color options, light shows, music sync, and more.

2. The Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock upgrades your front door with bank-grade security. Get it for $180 on the official website.

Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock in black

Give your entryway a major update with the Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock. It features top-notch security from its d128-bit AES encryption protocols. Even better, it offers one-touch recognition, unlocking your door quickly.

3. The Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror gives you accurate skincare with its high-tech camera. This gadget is coming soon for a TBA price.

Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror in the bathroom

Elevate your bathroom with the Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror. This amazing gadget features health-tracking capabilities with a high-tech camera and RGB/CCT lighting, which is why it’s one of the best smart home gadgets for every room.

4. The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense optimizes its mixing based on the textures it senses. It’s coming soon for $999 on the official website.

GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense product demo

Make your baking efforts smarter with the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. Equipped with Auto Sense technology, it adapts its mixing performance depending on your ingredients’ texture. Say goodbye to overmixed cookie dough and egg whites forever!

5. The Sonos Era 100 smart speaker enhances your living room and kitchen, connecting to nearly anything. Preorder it for $249 on the brand’s website.

Sonos Era 100 smart speaker in white

Need smart speakers for your living room, kitchen, or game area? Consider the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker. You can connect via Bluetooth 5.0 or USB-C line-in. It even streams via Wi-Fi 6.

6. The LG OLED evo C3 Series 4K smart TV improves your living room thanks to self-lit pixels and α9 processor. It costs $1,399 on the company website.

LG OLED evo C3 series 4K smart TV in the living room

Instantly improve your TV-watching space with the LG OLED evo C3 Series 4K smart TV. With self-lit pixel, Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and the α9 processor, this TV shines brighter than ever.

7. The eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam combines a camera and a light with 1,200 lumens of brightness. Buy it for $149.99 on eufy’s website.

eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam in use

Add smarts to your font porch with the eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam. An all-in-one wall light and cam, it illuminates spaces up to 30 feet away. Thanks to full 2K HD color night vision, the footage and livestream are impressively clear.

8. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit is a gallery frame and an air conditioner in one sleek gadget. Contact LG with inquiries about buying.

LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit on the wall

Freshen your bedroom or office with the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit. With a sleek gallery frame design, this air conditioner not only adds style to your space but also offers powerful cooling and heating with innovative features.

9. The TCL Breeva series smart air purifiers come in 6 different varieties for pure air versatility. Purchase it for $89.99 on the company website.

TCL Breeva series smart air purifiers in black

Improve the air in any room of the house with the TCL Breeva series smart air purifiers. They come in a range of sizes and capacities, filtering your home’s air in any size room. Enjoy advanced filtration from each model. They’re some of our favorite gadgets on this guide to smart home gadgets for every room.

10. The Tramontina Guru smart cooking system ensures each meal you cook is a great one thanks to its app connectivity. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Tramontina Guru smart cooking system in use

Another cool smart gadget for the kitchen is the Tramontina Guru smart cooking system. Connect the next-gen induction cooktop to your phone or tablet and access over 200 video-guided recipes for delicious results every time!

From the kitchen to the bathroom, there are countless ways smart home gadgets can improve your living space. Which of the gadgets are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜