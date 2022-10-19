Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 19, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Everyone wants a smarter start to their day. And with these bathroom gadgets, you can ensure you put the right foot forward, no matter your plans.

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device on the wall

Whether you wake up bright-eyed at 5:30 a.m. or you struggle to get out of bed, you want to start your day on the right note. And that’s where the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day come in. They take care of your health and hygiene before you’ve even drunk your coffee.

Wouldn’t it be great to get a full body scan before you start the day? That way, you can take steps to improve your health throughout the following 24 hours. The Withings Body Comp does that for you since it analyzes a wide range of health indicators.

You can also brush your teeth smarter with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series. Its included sensors and companion app give you a thorough clean every time.

Start your day better with these helpful bathroom gadgets.

1. The Withings Body Comp smart scale measures the health of your nerves and arteries along with other in-depth health indicators.

Withings Body Comp intro video

Get a better understanding of your health first thing in the morning with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It offers a complete body assessment, measuring health parameters like visceral fat, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. It even gives you a cardiovascular evaluation.

Get it for $205.95 on the official website.

2. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series deep cleans your teeth with the help of sensors and a smart companion app.

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series in use

Want more thorough brushing sessions? Go for the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series. Its sensors and app ensure you hit every corner of your mouth. And 4 cleaning modes give you the clean you want.

Get it for $205 on Amazon.

3. The Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device fills your bathtub at your preferred temperature via voice command, taking luxury to the bathroom.

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Kohler PerfectFill on a wall

Is there anything more luxurious than having a bath poured for you? This could be your reality every day with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device. Its built-in voice assistant fills, heats, and drains the bath for you. It’s one of the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day.

This gadget is coming soon for $2,700. Sign up for notifications on the official website.

4. The Bril UV-C toothbrush sanitizer keeps your toothbrush squeaky clean thanks to its 360° sterilization tech. It kills 99% of germs on your toothbrush.

Bril UV C toothbrush sanitizer
Bril UV-C on a bathroom mirror

Eliminate pesky germs from your toothbrush with the Bril UV-C toothbrush sanitizer. This helpful bathroom gadget targets your toothbrush on all sides, killing 99% of all viruses with UV-C light.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

5. The Capstone Smart Mirror lets you check the weather, emails, traffic reports, and more. You can even search YouTube on the touchscreen.

Capstone Connected Smart Mirror
Capstone Smart Mirror with a person

Read your emails, check the time, and view the traffic report—all while getting ready—with the Capstone Smart Mirror. Sleek and stylish, this mirror even has access to YouTube. So you can get a fashion guide or beauty tutorial before you leave.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

6. The Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device improves the appearance of your skin. Use it to lighten, firm, and tone your face.

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Therabody TheraFace PRO during a facial

Look more refreshed with the Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device. It brings you 8 different therapies in 1 device, improving your complexion and the muscles underneath. It’s one of the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 hair removal system permanently removes unwanted hair in about 4 weeks in a safe, at-home treatment.

Braun Silk expert Pro 5
Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 in use

Remove hair permanently from the Brazilian area, face, underarms, arms, and legs with the Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 hair removal system. It’s a safe alternative to salon treatments and targets the melanin in your hair follicle, preventing regrowth.

Get it for $341 on Amazon.

8. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit helps you maintain a smooth shaved head, scalp, and face. It even captures hair.

Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit product video

The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver kit is a smarter way to care for a shaved head and body. That’s thanks to its SmoothShave Technology, which allows for a close shave. Then, the 10,000 RPM motor ensures your body and scalp are smooth and fresh in just a few minutes.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

9. The Foxie Curler hair styling tool has a completely wireless design, letting you style your hair freely without worrying about tripping over cords.

Foxie Curler
Foxie Curler on a red background

Update your curled hairdo with the Foxie Curler hair styling tool. Boasting a wireless design, it makes curling your hair easier. Best of all, it won’t burn your hair thanks to the ceramic plating and adjustable temperature range. It’s one of the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day.

Get it for $97.31 on the official website.

10. The Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving shower head gives you a powerful shower with 4 spray modes while reducing your water use.

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Nebia by Moen Quattro in a shower

Enjoy your shower while cutting down on water waste with the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving shower head. It has 4 powerful spray modes, letting you customize your experience. Meanwhile, it reduces nearly 50% of water use compared to most showers.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

Start your day on the right foot with these helpful bathroom gadgets. They keep you healthy and looking great. Which ones do you want to add to your hygiene routine? Let us know in the comment section.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
