Leica M11 camera has an advanced CMOS sensor and a digital rangefinder

Pro-level photographers and enthusiasts alike will want to check this one out; Leica's new M11 camera is here and loaded with useful features photographers will love. If you're looking to upgrade your camera and enhance your photoshoots, read on to learn more about this sleek new camera.

The Leica M11 camera w/ CMOS and rangefinder

Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, the equipment you use matters. Your choice of camera and accessories can make or break a session and drastically impact the overall quality of your photo. That’s why finding the right devices to use can be just as important as scouting for a location. Leica is always looking to make life easier for photographers by providing effective and useful camera technology–the kind you can rely on. So what are they offering now? Let’s dive in and feast our eyes on the new Leica M11 camera.

Leica M11 camera has better battery life than before

Features an iconic aesthetic design with a new touch display

Photography purists will likely appreciate the iconic aesthetic design Leica uses for the M11 camera. The classic shape and style are certainly sharp-looking. Another sharp-looking aspect is its 2.3 MP high-resolution touch display. It encompasses an intuitive digital interface and is accompanied by sleek custom buttons. The black M11 is also 20% lighter than the silver-chrome version.

Includes a new M-Sensor and the Maestro III Processor

The Leica M11 camera’s effectiveness comes largely in part to its use of the Maestro III Processor. This powerful processor applies advanced algorithms which assist in image processing. This results in incredible quality and the ability to shoot practically endlessly up to a resolution of 36 MP. Not only that, but the new M-Sensor brings efficacious stability with Full Frame BSI CMOS support and Triple Resolution Technology. This is just scratching the surface of its enhanced capabilities.

Leica M11 camera in action

Has an impressive dynamic range for superior flexibility

If you’re concerned about range, you won’t need to be with the M11 camera from Leica. This is because it includes Dual Pixel Gain technology and a high dynamic range. It handles tonal separation extremely well while reducing noise. So, if you’re working with low-light environments the M11 is on your side. In fact, the maximum sensitivity is 50,000 ISO. Impressive shutter speeds will also give you an edge during shoots as well.

Brings a myriad of useful improvements to help in the field

The Leica M11 camera also supplies a plethora of other great features to assist during photo shoots. For example, it supports iPhone and iPad connectivity, along with dual memory options. There’s also its digital zoom that can go up to 1.8x in Live View mode. Enhanced stamina for the M11 means 64% greater battery life than previous models. There’s even support for USB-C chargers.

The M11 has a classic and iconic aesthetic design

A fantastic high-end camera for any serious photographer

Whether you’re a professional photographer or an enthusiast, there’s plenty to love and enjoy about the Leica M11 camera. From its high-grade technology to its classic aesthetic, it’s a camera that will feel premium in anyone’s hands. Not only that, but it also provides genuinely helpful features that can be practical for field use. If you’re looking for a camera upgrade, we think the M11 is a solid one. Its price tag won’t be for everyone, but if money isn’t an issue, the camera is one of the best out there.

You can get the Leica M11 camera here for $8,995.