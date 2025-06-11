Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language

Discover Apple’s sleek new design language with the Liquid Glass software interface. It’s a bold, fluid evolution that levels up how you interact with your devices.

The worst-kept secret just dropped at WWDC—say hello to Apple’s Liquid Glass software interface. This shiny new design will now stretch across all Apple gadgets, giving everything a unified, smooth look. Some say Apple’s trying to shift the spotlight away from its not-so-great AI efforts. Fair point. But still, there’s something cool about a design that taps straight into the muscle of Apple’s chips, displays, and graphics. It’s sleek. It’s bold. It’s very Apple.

While the rest of the tech world is racing to pump out AI features like clockwork, Apple’s taking a different route. It’s slowing down. Maybe even taking a breather. And you know what? That’s okay.

Apple Intelligence hasn’t wowed anyone yet. With fewer people working on AI than its rivals, that makes sense. But if the wait leads to something better later, bring it on. Until then, I’m diving headfirst into the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

“This is our broadest software design update ever”, says Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design. “Meticulously crafted by rethinking the fundamental elements that make up our software, the new design features an entirely new material called Liquid Glass.”

Liquid Glass looks clear, just like real glass. What’s neat is how it changes color depending on what’s around it, shifting between bright and dark settings. Apple has always focused on making their software feel familiar, starting with the first iPhone’s design that mirrored the real world. So I can see they stay true to their identity.

Liquid Glass helps tie Apple’s systems together. You’ll see its transparent, shiny style in toolbars, app menus, and controls. It’s all about creating a vibe that feels unified, no matter what Apple device you’re using. They’re keeping things fresh while staying true to what makes Apple.

The new material shows up everywhere, from the tiny things you use all the time like buttons and sliders, to bigger parts like tab bars and sidebars for navigating apps. It even appears in major system areas like the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Center, and more.

Apple’s giving its apps and macOS a big glow-up, and I’m here for it. Instead of sticking with the old squared-off look, everything now flows with the smooth curves of today’s displays. The design feels cleaner and just makes more sense on modern devices.

Liquid Glass isn’t just for looks—it actually floats above your apps and changes shape as you move around. So if you’re switching screens or need extra buttons, it adapts without getting in the way.

Apps like Safari, FaceTime, Photos, and more are already rocking the new vibe. Developers can also start playing with updated tools to bring their own apps up to speed before the big release later in 2025.

On macOS Tahoe 26, the dock and menu bar got a glassy update, too. The new look opens things up. In Safari, full-page browsing hides the tab bar until you tap. No more chunky tab bars or scrolling battles—I’ve hated dealing with mine forever. Finally, my Safari will look how I always wanted it to.

Did you know Apple has played around with glassy looks before? The most famous example is their Aqua design, which showed up first in iMovie 2 back in 2000, and then made its way into Mac OS X 10.0 in 2001. Whether you’re into cool new features or just want your Apple gear to look sleek and seamless, the Liquid Glass software interface nails it. While I’m waiting to see what AI magic Apple has up its sleeve next, I’m excited to watch this fresh, shiny look come to life across their devices.