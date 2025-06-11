Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jun 11, 2025, 3:54 pm EDT under Tech News,

Discover Apple’s sleek new design language with the Liquid Glass software interface. It’s a bold, fluid evolution that levels up how you interact with your devices.

Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language
Apple Liquid Glass

The worst-kept secret just dropped at WWDC—say hello to Apple’s Liquid Glass software interface. This shiny new design will now stretch across all Apple gadgets, giving everything a unified, smooth look. Some say Apple’s trying to shift the spotlight away from its not-so-great AI efforts. Fair point. But still, there’s something cool about a design that taps straight into the muscle of Apple’s chips, displays, and graphics. It’s sleek. It’s bold. It’s very Apple.

While the rest of the tech world is racing to pump out AI features like clockwork, Apple’s taking a different route. It’s slowing down. Maybe even taking a breather. And you know what? That’s okay.

Apple Intelligence hasn’t wowed anyone yet. With fewer people working on AI than its rivals, that makes sense. But if the wait leads to something better later, bring it on. Until then, I’m diving headfirst into the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

Liquid Glass across all Apple Products
Liquid Glass across all Apple Products

For starters

“This is our broadest software design update ever”, says Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design. “Meticulously crafted by rethinking the fundamental elements that make up our software, the new design features an entirely new material called Liquid Glass.”

Liquid Glass looks clear, just like real glass. What’s neat is how it changes color depending on what’s around it, shifting between bright and dark settings. Apple has always focused on making their software feel familiar, starting with the first iPhone’s design that mirrored the real world. So I can see they stay true to their identity.

Liquid Glass helps tie Apple’s systems together. You’ll see its transparent, shiny style in toolbars, app menus, and controls. It’s all about creating a vibe that feels unified, no matter what Apple device you’re using. They’re keeping things fresh while staying true to what makes Apple.

The new material shows up everywhere, from the tiny things you use all the time like buttons and sliders, to bigger parts like tab bars and sidebars for navigating apps. It even appears in major system areas like the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Center, and more.

Liquid Glass on iPhone
Liquid Glass on iPhone

Key features of the Liquid Glass interface

Apple’s giving its apps and macOS a big glow-up, and I’m here for it. Instead of sticking with the old squared-off look, everything now flows with the smooth curves of today’s displays. The design feels cleaner and just makes more sense on modern devices.

Liquid Glass isn’t just for looks—it actually floats above your apps and changes shape as you move around. So if you’re switching screens or need extra buttons, it adapts without getting in the way.

Apps like Safari, FaceTime, Photos, and more are already rocking the new vibe. Developers can also start playing with updated tools to bring their own apps up to speed before the big release later in 2025.

On macOS Tahoe 26, the dock and menu bar got a glassy update, too. The new look opens things up. In Safari, full-page browsing hides the tab bar until you tap. No more chunky tab bars or scrolling battles—I’ve hated dealing with mine forever. Finally, my Safari will look how I always wanted it to.

Before you go

Did you know Apple has played around with glassy looks before? The most famous example is their Aqua design, which showed up first in iMovie 2 back in 2000, and then made its way into Mac OS X 10.0 in 2001. Whether you’re into cool new features or just want your Apple gear to look sleek and seamless, the Liquid Glass software interface nails it. While I’m waiting to see what AI magic Apple has up its sleeve next, I’m excited to watch this fresh, shiny look come to life across their devices.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
5G arrived in my city in December of 2020 and, wow, what a change for the better! Before, streaming on the go always came with considerable lag—there was no guarantee you’d finish that Game of Thrones episode. But now, the..
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
As someone who’s spent more time with metaphors than machine learning, I didn’t expect to delve into the world of AI tools for software engineers. But here we are. My Gadget Flow team asked me to write an AI assistant..
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Apple Park buzzed with excitement as WWDC 2025 kicked off, with CEO Tim Cook warmly welcoming the global audience to Apple’s annual tech extravaganza. This year’s keynote was packed with innovations spanning software, AI, design, and user experience. They all..
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Travel always pulls me in. There’s nothing like tasting new food, exploring fresh views, and swapping stories with people from places I’ve never been. But let’s be honest—language barriers can slow you down. I’ve had plenty of moments where I’m stuck..
Giving tech a second chance: Gadget Salvation’s contribution to electronics’ circular economy
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Giving tech a second chance: Gadget Salvation’s contribution to electronics’ circular economy
Summary: The rapid evolution of technology over the past two decades has undeniably transformed our lives. With this accelerated pace of innovation comes a significant opportunity for us all to engage with the circular economy. This model of production and..

Popular Blog Posts

Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

From cluttered to clear: The gadgets that get you there
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
From cluttered to clear: The gadgets that get you there
Too many wires on your desk?   Can’t find your charger when you actually need it?  Or maybe your room looks clean only until you open that one drawer filled with random things. We all have that kind of everyday mess...
Sonos Move vs Move 2: Which portable smart speaker would I actually spend my money on?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
Sonos Move vs Move 2: Which portable smart speaker would I actually spend my money on?
Portable speakers have come a long way from the days of tinny sound and Bluetooth hiccups. Now we want premium audio that follows us from the kitchen to the backyard to the beach and we want it with style. Enter..
Bose Ultra Open earbuds review: Are these the future or just a fancy flex?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
Bose Ultra Open earbuds review: Are these the future or just a fancy flex?
Let’s be honest, earbuds haven’t exactly been exciting lately, at least for me. Everyone’s just tweaking battery life or adding on new AI noise cancellation tags like it’s supposed to change your life. But then Bose, the audio royalty your..
WWDC25 rumors: 6 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
WWDC25 rumors: 6 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is almost here. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and tariffs could push prices..
The COLAMY smart ergonomic LumiDesk doesn’t just stand. It leans.
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The COLAMY smart ergonomic LumiDesk doesn’t just stand. It leans.
Let me guess—you bought a standing desk to “boost your posture” and “stay energized”. But now it’s mostly just a backdrop for cable clutter and second thoughts. Same here. But then I came across LumiDesk, the newest launch from COLAMY—and..
XR glasses review: Are we finally living in the future or just wearing It?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
XR glasses review: Are we finally living in the future or just wearing It?
There was a time when XR glasses felt like the stuff of sci-fi movies—something you’d see on a cyborg villain or a hacker in a dystopian world. But fast forward to now, and they’re actually real. Not in a “kind..